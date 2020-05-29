"We Have The Right To Fight Back" Kaepernick Defends Minneapolis Rioters 

Former NFL star-turned-civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick's latest tweet calls for civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd being killed by a cop. Kaepernick defends protesters in a tweet on Thursday, which was the third day of riots in Minneapolis, as people demand justice for Floyd's death.

Here's Kaepernick's encouragement of violence via a tweet - though, Twitter police did not censor it: "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd."

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.



The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.



We have the right to fight back!



Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

Former San Francisco 49ers star Kaepernick, who ignited controversy in 2016 after kneeling during the US national anthem at NFL games to shed light on racial injustice in America's inner cities, also tweeted a video on Thursday night of Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct being set on fire.

Here's what Kaepernick retweeted:

We covered that story here: ""They Motherf**kers Need To Go Home!" - Locals Rage At Rioters As Minneapolis Burns."

While Kaepernick was inciting violence in a post that received more than 70k retweets and 270k likes with 8.4k replies, President Trump was also encouraging violence in a tweet on Friday morning that said: "....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts . Thank you!"

Twitter police found no problem in Kaepernick's tweet but immediately censored the president's for "glorifying violence."

AFP News said other NBA players brought attention to Floyd's death:

Kaepernick's comments on Thursday followed widespread revulsion throughout the sports world, with several prominent figures including NBA star LeBron James voicing their disgust at Floyd's killing. Los Angeles Lakers ace James was one of several celebrities who contrasted Kaepernick's peaceful kneeling protest with the circumstances of Floyd's death. "This... ... Is Why," James posted on his Instagram feed, with side-by-side photos of the white policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck and Kaepernick kneeling on the sideline. "Do you understand NOW!!??!!??" James wrote. "Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke". Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said simply: "This is murder. Disgusting." Lakers legend Magic Johnson also hit out, saying Floyd had been "clearly murdered." "How many times do we have to see black men killed on national television? This has been going on for entirely too long," Johnson said. "We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not animals on the street."

Protesters have the right to be outraged about police actions that killed Floyd and demand criminal justice for those involved. But burning buildings and looting stores in response to Floyd's death are completely unacceptable.

Minneapolis unrest spread to St. Paul; 170 buildings damaged or looted. https://t.co/92BGdUd2vg pic.twitter.com/awyhgW98ZS — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 29, 2020

As more states and cities aim to lift virus lockdown restrictions this weekend, a potentially violent outburst of unrest could be seen in Democratically controlled cities.