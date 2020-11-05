"We'll Get Fu*king Torn Apart Again In 2022": Democrats Livid In Leaked Caucus Call After Crushing Election Losses

House Democrats were livid during a Thursday caucus call after the so-called 'blue wave' they were promised by pollster evaporated, and they lost several seats, according to leaked excerpts.

According to AP's Erica Werner, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger was reportedly the most vocal - reportedly complaining that "we lost races we shouldn’t have lost. Defund police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again," yelling that the party needs to "get back to basics."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly interjected - saying that they "won the House and the presidency."

According to The Hill, centrist Democrats are now talking about throwing their support behind a challenger to Pelosi, with two prominent Democrats telling the outlet that they are reaching out to their colleagues about backing Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to take Pelosi's place.

"He’s the only one prepared and positioned" to become speaker, one of them said. " He bridges moderates and progressives better than anyone. And most importantly, he’s not Nancy Pelosi."

Jeffries immediately 'shot down' the idea, saying that he's focused on keeping his spot as one of Pelosi's top lieutenants.

Heading into the polls, Pelosi enjoyed the overwhelming support of her caucus — facing no threat of a Speakership challenge — and Democratic leaders were eyeing big gains to their majority, with some estimates in the double digits.



But the early returns revealed a different reality: Not only did Democrats lose a number of their most vulnerable members, they had not picked off a single Republican incumbent heading into Wednesday evening.



The results immediately emboldened Republican leaders, who accused Pelosi and her party of being out of touch with the country. And Democrats on and off of Capitol Hill were left licking their wounds and questioning the strategic decisions that guided their party's message throughout the campaign.



“Pelosi needed to hammer Trump but instead she chose to let him slide,” said one former senior Democratic aide. “Last night should have been a bloodbath for Republicans.” -The Hill

Perhaps Democrats should have mentioned their crowning achievement - Trump's impeachment - even once during the election. Instead they mysteriously swept it under the rug.