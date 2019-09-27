Wells Fargo Finally Appoints New CEO Who Is A Dimon Protege

Wells Fargo has finally found a new CEO.

The scandal-plagued banking giant has hired Charles Scharf, CEO of BNY Mellon, to be its new chief executive and president after its prior two CEOs resigned under intense political pressure. The decision ends a closely watched, months-long search.

Scharf began his career in finance as a mentee of Jamie Dimon, following him all the way from serving as his personal assistant at Commercial Credit to the upper ranks of JP Morgan, where Scharf served as CEO of Retail Financial Services for nine years between July 2004 and June 2012. He was also once the managing director of One Equity Partners, JPM's private investment vehicle.

The longtime banker is currently CEO of BNY Mellon, and previously served as the CEO of Visa. In that role, he joined the heads of other American banking giants, including his mentor Jamie Dimon, in an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee earlier this year, where he famously was forced to explain, over and over again, that, unlike everyone else at the hearing, he was the CEO of a custody bank - and custody banks don't participate in as many controversial businesses that typically attract the ire of lawmakers like, say, underwriting mortgages.

He's also known as an advocate of bringing technology to banking; he currently serves as a member of Microsoft's board.

Interestingly enough, the Wells Fargo press release revealed that Scharf will continue to work from New York, instead of moving to San Francisco, where Wells's headquarters is located.

Scharf replaces former CEO Tim Sloan, who resigned in March after 31 years at the fourth-largest U.S. bank. After his departure, the bank promised to find somebody outside of Wells Fargo, while Warren Buffett, one of its biggest shareholders via Berkshire Hathaway, advised it to "look beyond Wall Street" to try and find somebody more amenable to the public.

Wells did the next best thing: It found a banker with a strong career track record of executive leadership and ties to the most respected banker in the country: Dimon.

* * *

Here's the WFC press release:

The Board of Directors of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that it has named Charles W. Scharf as the company’s chief executive officer and president, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective October 21. Scharf was chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon.

Wells Fargo Board Chair Betsy Duke said, “I am delighted to welcome Charlie as our new CEO. Charlie is a proven leader and an experienced CEO who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution and is well-positioned to lead Wells Fargo’s continued transformation. With more than 24 years in leadership roles in the banking and payments industries, including as CEO of Visa Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon, Charlie has demonstrated a strong track record in initiating and leading change, driving results, strengthening operational risk and compliance, and innovating amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Charlie’s financial and business acumen, integrity, passion for diversity and inclusion, and commitment to strong talent management are important qualities considered by our board’s search committee.”

In March, the board appointed C. Allen Parker interim CEO and president and a member of the board. Parker will continue to serve in these roles until Scharf joins the company; Parker will thereafter support the transition as a key member of the company’s leadership team and general counsel.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank Allen for his exemplary leadership during this transition. He has continued to move the company forward on our top priorities in a focused and transparent way. His leadership through this time has been invaluable for our stakeholders, particularly for our 263,000 team members,” added Duke. “I also want to thank our search committee for conducting a thorough process that was comprehensive in its diligence and reach. The committee focused on top industry talent, and in Charlie, we are confident that we have identified the best leader to take Wells Fargo forward.”

Scharf said, “I am honored and energized by the opportunity to assume leadership of this great institution, which is important to our financial system and in the midst of fundamental change. I have deep respect for all the work that has taken place to transform Wells Fargo, and I look forward to working closely with the board, members of the management team, and team members. I am committed to fully engaging with all of our stakeholders including regulators, customers, elected officials, investors, and communities.

“I also want to note the wonderful job Allen has done as general counsel and interim CEO in providing strong leadership. Given his experiences and accomplishments, I know we will work closely together as we move forward,” added Scharf.

Parker said, “Over the last six months, I have gained an even greater understanding as to what an extraordinary company Wells Fargo is. I have been incredibly impressed by our team members and their commitment to serve our customers, move the company forward, and build an even stronger foundation for the future. I am proud of the progress we have made together, and I look forward to working with Charlie to ensure a seamless transition and continuation of our progress.”

Prior to his role at BNY Mellon, Charlie was CEO of Visa, Inc. Before joining Visa, Scharf was managing director of One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Retail Financial Services at JP Morgan Chase and Chief Executive Officer of the retail division of Bank One Corp. Scharf has been CFO of Bank One Corp., CFO of the Global Corporate and Investment Bank division at Citigroup, and CFO of Salomon Smith Barney.

Scharf will continue to be located in New York. He serves on the Board of Directors of Microsoft Corporation. Scharf is also a member of the Business Council, Chairman of the New York City Ballet and a member of the Board of Trustees for Johns Hopkins University.