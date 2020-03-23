"We're All Going To Get It" - New Jersey Top Health Official Warns

New Jersey's top public health official, Judith Persichilli, told NJ.com some frightening news last week when she said everyone would get the virus, including her.

"I'm definitely going to get it. We all are," Persichilli said. "I'm just waiting."

At the age of 71, Persichilli is at high-risk for severe illness relating to a COVID-19 infection. She said when she gets sick, it'll probably be mild and will last for a few days.

Persichilli has studied all the COVID-19 pandemic models and consulted with experts on how best to prepare New Jersey for an outbreak.

"It seemed that we were being cautious. We are really proud of ourselves. We said let's get our emergency preparedness plan. Let's get it documented. Let's make sure it gets to the governor's office and that they know what we're doing," She said.

On Sunday, New Jersey's COVID-19 testing center in Bergen County hit full capacity and was forced to close as confirmed virus cases increased to 1,914 with 20 deaths.

Hundreds lined up at the testing site at Bergen Community College, waiting in long lines of cars, breaking the state's order to stay at home. The long lines were documented on Twitter:

Video from my colleague @alexisjshanes showing hundreds of cars on line this morning at Bergen County Community College in Paramus as New Jersey opens its large #coronavirus #COVID19 testing area. @northjersey pic.twitter.com/u9uyv8D4Vc — Scott Fallon (@NewsFallon) March 20, 2020

OMG.... all of these people think they may have #COVID19 The line is over a mile long to get tested at Bergen County Community College in NJ. This is the first day for drive up testing and 1 mile from my home. pic.twitter.com/KkIIYE0Kg8 — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) March 20, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy was disappointed over the weekend when he heard residents defied his order to stay at home; he has closed all schools and non-essential businesses, even suggesting a curfew could be implemented to flatten the pandemic curve.