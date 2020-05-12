WeWork Explores Plan To Sublease NYC Headquarters 

WeWork has been severely impacted by virus-related shutdowns, which has resulted in hundreds of layoffs in the last several months.

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani told CNBC on Tuesday that it has paid rent in over 80% of its locations in April and May. The remaining properties are in "discussions with our landlords."

As the economy stumbles into a recession, unemployment at levels not seen since the Great Depression, the co-working company is headed for turbulent times as it attempts to batten down the hatches and drive new cost-cutting measures.

Sources told Bloomberg on Tuesday afternoon that the company is exploring plans to sublease its Manhattan headquarters. The proposal calls for tenants on specific floors at its West 18th Street location, said one source, who requested anonymity.

The company's 18th Street location was once the headquarters to WeGrow, the now-shuttered learning center started by co-founder Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann.

Adam Neumann and 18 West 18th Street

Another source said WeWork is continuously reviewing its real estate footprint and potential demand trends for its spaces.

"For instance, its 53 Beach St. location in Tribeca morphed over time toward housing paying customers, rather than employees, while its 85 Broad St. location in the Financial District saw a movement in the opposite direction," said Bloomberg.

The SoftBank-backed company has yet to decide on subleasing a portion of its Manhattan headquarters, the source added.

For the last several quarters, the company had been going through a restructuring phase since its botched IPO last year resulted in a valuation collapse. The company's current valuation is sub $8 billion, a far cry from last year's $47 billion level.

Management has already reduced its workforce by several thousand and plans on another round in May. It has been minimizing its lease liabilities by restructuring leases with landlords, to include revenue-sharing agreements.

The virus pandemic has left WeWork struggling, which is the largest office tenant in Manhattan. Here's the WeWork disaster through the pricing of its 2025 bond price:

WeWork is not the only unicorn in trouble. Uber and Lyft have all announced layoffs and cost-cutting measures as virus-related shutdowns have crushed the economy into recession, if not depression in the second quarter.