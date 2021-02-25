print-icon

What Happens Next?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Feb 25, 2021 - 11:05

Did TINA just die?

The 10Y Treasury yield has soared back in line with the S&P 500 dividend yield for the first time since Jan 2020.

And for foreigners, Treasuries haven't been this attractive since 2015...

So it appears 'there is an alternative' to record-expensive US stocks now?

0