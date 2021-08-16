This Is What Hedge Funds Bought And Sold In Q2: Complete 13F Summary

For once, the "smart money" was not caught off guard by the resurgent covid pandemic, and as a barrage of 13F filings published today showed, during the second quarter hedge funds loaded up on companies that would benefit from a new wave of the pandemic even before the delta variant began to rapidly spread throughout the U.S.

As Bloomberg summarizes, Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management and Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management both increased their stakes in food delivery service DoorDash in the second quarter. Coatue also added to its bet on vaccine maker Moderna, while Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital took a new stake in the biotech company worth more than $900 million. These purchases were a reversal from the first quarter, when many hedge funds cut positions in Work From Home companies like Peloton and Zoom as vaccinations began to ramp up in the U.S. That, in turn, fueled wagers on companies that had been hardest-hit by travel restrictions and remote work.

Tiger and Coatue also increased their stakes in Zoom in the three months through June, their 13F filings revealed. The two funds, along with D1 Capital Partners, were among those that added to positions in Peloton, while Viking Global Investors made a new bet on the exercise equipment company.

13F filings also showed that funds including Soros Fund Management and Temasek snapped up shares of fintech companies. Marqeta was a top new buy for Soros, while Temasek disclosed new positions in SoFi Technologies, Flywire and Payoneer Global. Marqeta and SoFi tumbled last week after reporting disappointing second-quarter results. Temasek also snapped up shares in two new BlackRock carbon transition ETFs (LCTU and LCTD), while Soros took a new position in electric-vehicle producer Proterra, as clean energy continues to be a prominent trend among investors.

Coatue, Viking and Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management also added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the quarter, a move that would prove to be rather unfortunate as shares of the giant online vendor have slumped 16% since June 30. Chinese shares have tumbled since June as Beijing banned for-profit tutoring companies and ordered more than two dozen tech firms to carry out internal inspections and address issues such as data security.

Some, such as Soros were either lucky or good in cutting their exposure to Chinese ADRs in the second quarter, ahead of the furious selloff. Soros Fund Management exited many of its investments in Chinese ADRs including Baidu, Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and IQiyi, positions it snapped up during the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in March and April, as noted previously.

Other funds also dumped China-based companies with listings in the U.S. D1 Capital sold its 25-million-share stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, while Soroban Capital Partners exited its 2.06-million-share stake in Alibaba. Soroban’s largest new positions favored tech, with the top three additions being Facebook, Twitter and Netflix.

Some other notable 13F findings:

Michael Burry, of “The Big Short” fame, owned puts on Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF and increased its Tesla puts (more here).

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to just three positions in the quarter and trimmed its holdings in several companies, including a full exit of controversial Alzheimer’s drug developer Biogen. As first noted earlier, Berkshire’s only new position in the quarter, 1.55 million shares of Organon was the result of a spinoff of the women’s health pharmaceutical company from Berkshire holding Merck. Its most significant addition was a 21% increase in its position in grocer Kroger. Besides Biogen, exits included Liberty Global’s Class A shares and Axalta Coating Systems, while Berkshire trimmed positions in Marsh & McLennan, Abbvie, General Motors and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Seth Klarman’s long-standing investment in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire finally came to an end during the second quarter. Baupost Group sold its entire Fox Corp. stake, including 7.6 million Class A shares and 5.7 million Class B shares with a combined market value of $446 million at the end of March.

Carl Icahn, who runs a concentrated portfolio with just 17 reportable investments, sold all of his 9.59 million shares of Tenneco in the quarter. He also has a new undisclosed position in an unnamed stock -- an unusual step that requires a separate filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dan Loeb's Third Point added SentinelOne Class A to its investments and exited IAA in the second quarter. The fund also added to its holdings in Intel, boosting its stake to 14 million shares from 1 million, while decreasing its stake in Charter Communications Class A. Upstart Holdings was Third Point's biggest holding, representing 9.8% of disclosed assets

Elliott Investment Management’s largest purchases of the quarter included a 3-million-share buy of Twitter. The increase in shares comes despite Elliott partner Jesse Cohn’s departure from Twitter’s board on June 9. He originally joined the board as part of a partnership Twitter entered with Elliott and Sliver Lake on March 9, 2020.

Singapore state-owned investment fund Temasek Holdings’s largest new purchase in the quarter was a 4.84-million-share position in Airbnb. Airbnb reported strong second-quarter earnings last week that were offset by tepid guidance, according to analysts. Temasek also disclosed new positions in SoFi Technologies, Flywire and Payoneer Global.

Here are some other moves made by prominent funds tracked by Bloomberg:

APPALOOSA

Top new buys: UBER, PHM, BODY, TCVA

Top exits: CRM, ADBE, DIS, PYPL, IQ, DISCA, BIDU, SHOP

Boosted stakes in: MOS, FCX

Cut stakes in: PCG, MU, TMUS, AMZN, CHK, BABA, FB, GOOG, HCA, XLE

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: SJR, RTPY, 1865300D

Top exits: FOXA, FOX, PEAK, FNF, RTP, HIPO

Boosted stakes in: FB, MU, QRVO, TBPH

Cut stakes in: INTC, WLTW, EBAY, PSTH, SSNC, ADV, AJAX, NXST, DBRG, LBTYK

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Top exits: AXTA, BIIB, LBTYA

Boosted stakes in: KR, RH, AON

Cut stakes in: GM, BMY, ABBV, LBTYK, CVX, MMC, USB

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: CRM, ZNGA, BOAC, ROVR, TWCT, LGV

Top exits: FISV, EXPE, GLD, FE, GPN, RADI, ORGN, TALK, ELMS, NFLX

Boosted stakes in: BLMN, AMZN, GOOGL, DIS, MSFT, CCEP, ATUS, EXC, DOMA, FB

Cut stakes in: ATVI, TMUS, AJAX, CFAC

D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS

Top new buys: PCOR, FTCH, PODD, ALKT, CMG, DLO, DECK, STNE, CRWD, FTV

Top exits: HLT, NFLX, EDU, BAX, NKE, PPD, LVS, FIS, BX, BMBL

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, EXPE, CVNA, PTON, BBWI, JD, RH, BLL, BKNG, DIS

Cut stakes in: MSFT, TMUS, FB, COUP, DHR, DDOG

DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE

Top new buys: NFLX, ABNB, MRNA, SMAR, GM, COUP, MAR, FTCH, CF, RBLX

Top exits: C, GOLD, MELI, UBER, TSM, LIN, RUN, JPM, AA, ASHR

Boosted stakes in: GOOGL, AMZN, CVNA, FB, KBR, MA, V, SBUX, EXPE, OPCH

Cut stakes in: MSFT, SE, ON, BLDR, PLTR, FLEX, TMUS, SNOW, TECK, FCX

ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: DUK, DBX, HRB

Top exits: DISCK, CYH, FB

Boosted stakes in: TWTR, ETWO, PINS

Cut stakes in: SNAP, HWM

GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: CNC, AMZN, BABA, CCCS, UBER, AMGN, CHNG, OUST, BOWX, LSAQ

Top exits: NUAN, LH, MSFT, CAR, LYFT, MAR, PPD, NBSE

Boosted stakes in: GPN, CCEP, APTV, WBA, DD, CTVA, DVA, NSC, HOLX, ESI

Cut stakes in: CI, TAK, HCA, MCK, DXC, FB, ANTM, BSX, BAX, FISV

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: SPY, PLBY, GPK, NWS, SRNG, EXPE, DMYI, LIVN, UWMC, PANA

Top exits: ADT, ALIT, TALK, SEAH

Boosted stakes in: TECK, GPRO, ODP, CC, CPRI, JOBY, SATS, ASTS, FUBO, REZI

Cut stakes in: DNMR, APG, KPLT, CNX, XOG, CNXC, JACK, SNX, NUVB, CEIX

ICAHN

Top exits: HLF, TEN

Boosted stakes in: IEP, XRX

Cut stakes in: OXY, DK, WBT

JANA PARTNERS

Top new buys: CSOD

Boosted stakes in: CONE, VG, SPY, EHC

Cut stakes in: LH, CAG, THS

LANSDOWNE

Top new buys: ILMN, WMG, NVT

Top exits: ED, DAR, AES, REGI, CDE, PAAS, USO

Boosted stakes in: ETN, FCX, CARR, AER, DAL, IEUR, BLBD, VMC, RBLX, UVXY

Cut stakes in: AMAT, TSM, LRCX, MU, RYAAY, GE, ENIA, EGO, ADI, BKNG

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: CNC, JLL, CANO, FTCH, GPN, BHG, CMAX, ADSK, SE, JWSM

Top exits: FIS, PLD, ELAN, LVS, SPFR, MAC, DASH, TJX, ZBRA, HPQ

Boosted stakes in: CVNA, ASO, SNOW, V, BABA, EXPE, TMUS, CCK, XP, ATRA

Cut stakes in: SEER, AMAT, ALNY, LRCX, AON, AMZN, LPLA, SUM, TGTX, GOOG

MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: JD, DASH, PYPL, DPZ, MSFT, TGT, VMEO, SE, SHOP, DDOG

Top exits: NFLX, NUAN, PINS, AAP, NKE, MU, SIG, TPX, TPR, WYNN

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, ATVI, ALGN, LYV, LH, EXPE, SEAS, SNOW, PVH, TXRH

Cut stakes in: MA, FB, BBWI, GOOGL, SBUX, UBER, FICO, NTES, HLT, NOW

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: LAD, BHC, VOO, PFSI, EFA, IVW, COG, SCHO, IEUR, EWJ

Top exits: MGY, IFF, CMCSA

Boosted stakes in: FOA, WSC, VRT, NRG, PXD, ABR, ASH, ASPU, BABA, FLMN

Cut stakes in: FOE, NAVI, OCN, TRN, BBDC, FCRD, SRGA, FB, SNR

PERSHING SQUARE

Boosted stakes in: DPZ

Cut stakes in: LOW, QSR, HLT, A

SOROBAN CAPITAL

Top new buys: FB, TWTR, NFLX, WAB, KAHC, LGV, BKI, PLNT, MSDA, TIOA

Top exits: BABA, CMCSA, DPZ, RTX, GRA, GWRE, ALIT, SFTW, SPFR

Boosted stakes in: LOW, CSX, ADI, UNP, FIS, VYGG, BTNB

Cut stakes in: ATUS, SPGI, PAYO, KVSB, ME, SUNL, BGRY, GNAC, DOMA, NSH

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: FIGS, INFO, PTRA, MQ, PPD, VER, NUAN, MGLN, INDI, ACN

Top exits: BIDU, DEN, VIPS, TME, IQ, DISCK, XLE, MU, ASHR, WAL

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, MXIM, ELAN, GOOGL, CLVT, DIS, OPEN, W, CRM, SYF

Cut stakes in: LQD, QS, VICI, UPST, TXN, LVS, ADI, NXPI, DHI, LPLA

STARBOARD

Top new buys: PZZA, WPCB, LEGA, KAHC, SLAM, FRXB, ATMR, ROSS, MACC, ACAH

Boosted stakes in: CERN, BOX, IWM, IWR, TWCT, KVSC, DGNU, PRPB, LNFA, ON

Cut stakes in: CTVA, IWN, ACM, MAAC, SCOR, NLOK, MMSI, ELAN, CVLT

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Top new buys: ABNB, INTA, FLYW, PAYO, KRE, STEM, LCTU, INTC, SOFI, COPX

Top exits: XLF, ADBE, INDA, EWZ, ACIU, PCVX

Boosted stakes in: BILL, BEAM, TMO, DELL, EWY, IBN, IAU, CRM, SNOW, AFRM

Cut stakes in: WISH, IWM, BABA, MSFT, XLB, CTVA, DASH, RBLX

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: S, SOFI, EDR, ZBH, PTON, RTPY, JWSM, ASZ, IACC, AUS

Top exits: IAA, RACE, KMX, Z, SHOP, CVNA, ETRN, NYT, WISH, RKT

Boosted stakes in: INTC, AMZN, DELL, CANO, EL, UBER, SU, RH, DD, AES

Cut stakes in: CHTR, PCG, JD, IQV, DIS, RADI, APTV, BOAC, MTTR, TEL

TIGER GLOBAL

Top new buys: PCOR, PATH, COIN, DV, BHG, DLO, APP, S, GRUB, KPLT

Top exits: ASO

Boosted stakes in: DASH, DOCU, ZM, SHOP, SE, SNOW, CVNA, PTON, YSG, RNG

Cut stakes in: CRM, TAL, JD, EDU, RBLX, GDS, UBER, DESP, BABA, RDFN

Source: Bloomberg