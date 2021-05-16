"Where's My Wife's Car?": UFC Star Beneil Dariush Calls Out Elon Musk After His Fight On UFC 262

In addition to dealing with the entire bitcoin community, who is none too pleased with him at the moment, Elon Musk also got a "special" shoutout during UFC 262 when Beneil Dariush called him out on national television for late delivery of a Tesla.

Dariush beat aging UFC star Tony Ferguson before taking to the mic to ask Musk: "Where's my wife's car, bro?"

“Where’s my wife’s car, bro?!”@beneildariush used his mic time to call out Elon Musk about the delivery of his Tesla 😅 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/ohLy0p07a2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

“I wanna call somebody out,” Dariush said after the fight to Joe Rogan. “I wanna call out your buddy, Elon. Elon Musk, where’s my wife’s car, bro? I’ve been waiting six months. I’ve had the baby, I need a good car, I gotta protect my daughter. Let’s go Elon, get me my car.”

He then dedicated his fight win to to everyone “affected by Marxist ideologies,” according to RT.

Post-fight, Dariush was told that Elon Musk was on the board of UFC's parent company, Endeavor.

Dariush wasn't phased, replying: “I’m sorry, Elon, but I’m not sorry. I’m sticking with what I said.”