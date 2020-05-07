White House Proposes Delaying Tax Filing Deadline Till December 

As the economy dives into a depression in the second quarter, the government is looking for different ways to stimulate a V-shaped recovery. According to NCB News, the government could extend the tax filing deadline to possibly December 15 .

The White House is currently examining different ways to boost the economy without Congress, NBC noted. After all, the Democrats are surely not going to give the president more stimulus ahead of the election.

A Trump administration official told NBC that the timing of the announcement depends on when the economy reopens and people are returning to work.

E-Mini S&P500 had a muted response on the announcement of a possible tax filing deadline being shifted to later this year.

We noted in March, that in a move to stimulate the economy, President Trump delayed the tax filing day from April 15 to July 15. Now it could be pushed to December 15.