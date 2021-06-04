Who's Hiring And Who's Firing In May: A Third Of All Jobs Were Waiters And Bartenders

Another month, another bonanza for waiters and bartenders.

One month after we reported that the dismal April jobs report was nonetheless "A Golden Age For Waiters And Card Dealers", the Obama-era "job market" gain are back with a vengeance, and of the subpar 559K jobs added in May which was another miss to expectations of 674K - as a reminder, we need to be adding at least 1 million jobs every month to recover to pre-pandemic level...

... a third of all new jobs created in May were waiters and bartenders.

It wasn't just waiters and bartenders: of the 292K leisure and hospitality jobs added (of which food service and drinking place is the main member), the Us also added another 71.7K jobs in "arts, entertainment and recreation" and another 57.9K jobs in "amusements, gambling and recreation."

The rest of the job market was somewhat subdued: here is a breakdown of the 559K jobs added in April:

Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 292,000, as pandemic-related restrictions continued to ease in some parts of the country. Nearly two-thirds of the increase was in food services and drinking places (+186,000). Employment also rose in amusements, gambling, and recreation (+58,000) and in accommodation (+35,000). Employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 2.5 million, or 15.0 percent, from its level in February 2020.

And visually:

And one final point: one month after the BLS' Household Survey showed that all job gains in April were by men with women actually losing positions, May was payback month with jobs held by women soaring by 398K jobs, while men added just 45K, making the two-month gains an overall win for women (390K) over men (381K). This observation should put to rest the flawed narrative that much of the lack of return to the labor force is because women are somehow stuck at home due to lack of childcare.

It does, however, bring up the question: is the BLS sexist and why does it only record men and women.