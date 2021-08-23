Why Goldman Sees Oil Hitting New Highs After Recent Rout

Over the weekend, we presented one explanation behind the recent plunge in the price of oil which dragged it close to a bear market from its post-covid highs just one month earlier: as Rabobank's Ryan Fitzmaurice said, it was the short-term momentum and some trend signals that turned bearish this week. Furthermore, medium-term momentum signals are also at risk of flipping from "long" to "short" over the coming days should prices continue to weaken, which could bring another wave of aggressive systematic selling to the oil market before the pressure subsides. As such, the Rabo strategist said "we are attributing a large portion of the recent fall in oil prices to the herd-like behavior of systematic funds rather than to any material shift in the fundamental outlook for oil markets."

Overnight, Goldman's commodity head Jeffrey Currie expanded on this, including fundamental drivers and writing that for the past 9 months, commodities have been driven by strong macro trends, with significant cross-commodity correlations that pushed the entire complex higher through June. But more recent macro trends – reflation unwind, Delta variant concerns and caution over China – have generated headwinds, driving all markets lower. Furthermore, "key markets remain in deficit with inventories in oil and base metals continuing to fall sharply" and while "peak growth is clearly behind" the Goldman strategist again emphasizes that "commodities are driven by demand levels not growth rates "

Currie then also observes the technicals, noting that "combined with low liquidity and fresh shorts from momentum investors the move has been swift and large."

Quantifying the technical downside further, Reuters' John Kemp writes that hedge funds sold petroleum for the seventh time in nine weeks: Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 40 million barrels in the six most important futures and options contracts in the week to Aug. 17, taking total sales to 253 million barrels since June 15. In the most recent week, funds were sellers across the board of Brent (-25 million barrels), NYMEX and ICE WTI (-9 million), U.S. gasoline (-3 million), U.S. diesel (-1 million) and European gas oil (-3 million).

So what happens next? According to Goldman, while liquidity will likely remain low and the trend is not our friend right now, "the micro - steadily tightening commodity fundamentals - will trump these macro trends as we move towards autumn, pushing many markets like oil and base metals to new highs for this cycle."

Below we excerpt from his note which describes why in Currie's view, the bullish micro will soon trump the bearish macro: