Why Wall Street's "Most Accurate Analyst" Expects Another Market Correction Before Year-End

Two weeks ago we dubbed Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson, the bank's chief US equity strategist, Wall Street's most accurate forecaster. Here's why:

Over the past year, Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson has done something virtually none of his colleague have been able to do: he called market moves correctly before they happened and also timed the market's inflection points with uncanny precision: turning bullish at the depths of the March crisis, when most of his peers were apocalyptic, then remaining bullish until just over a month ago, when he warned "brace for a very difficult trading environment over the next five weeks" - which followed with the early September tech dump - and then two weeks after he again correctly predicted that US stocks were due for their second 10% correction in as many months as "investors were a bit too complacent on the uncertainty surrounding the election outcome, unlikely passage of a fiscal stimulus before the election and second wave of Covid-19", the S&P 500 has indeed fallen 9% while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 have fallen 10% and 7%, respectively. He was, again, right. Then, at the start of November, he reversed his bearish bias, when as we reported he predicted that "the correction we expected is now mostly finished and adding to equities on further weakness this week is recommended." Since then, the S&P is up +13.5% to a new all time high, the Nasdaq is up +10.8% also to a record high, and after today's Pfizer news, the Russell has exploded 16% higher. In short, he was right again.

As we also pointed out, just ahead of the "Pfizer vaccine" news, Wilson said he remained a "committed bull" even though the S&P had broken above his price range of 3,150 to 3,550, although with the index having faded much of its record gains in the past two weeks, it now appears that most of the "good news" associated with a covid vaccine has been priced in.

The biggest question, however, is whether now that the resistance trendline has been broken, does Wilson think it's time to take profit or go even longer. The answer is two-fold.

As Wilson writes in Morgan Stanley's latest "Sunday Start" note, his target over the next 12 months is another 10% upside in the S&P, "as earnings continue to surprise on the upside, thanks to better top-line growth next year combined with extraordinary operating leverage – a typical feature of the first year coming out of a recession."

However, at the same time, he also cautions that in the near term he sees the risk of yet another drawdown in stocks, which would be the third 10% correction since September. This will be catalyzed by the market's realization of the "bad news" that "the vaccine won’t be ready for mass distribution for another 3-4 months as case counts and deaths increase." Still, once this small correction is in the rearview mirror, which perhaps may even trigger additional Fed easing during the Dec FOMC meeting when the Fed is expected to extend the maturity of its TSY purchases, Wilson remains "a steadfast bull on a 12-month view in terms of both the earnings outlook and the market."

But perhaps Wilson's most important point is not that stocks may or many not dip before grinding higher, but his conviction that rising 10Y yields will hit tech stocks and other equities with record-high duration, while propping up cyclical and value names...

... to wit: "With our economists forecasting 7.5% nominal US GDP growth next year, a 1% 10-year Treasury bond looks awfully mispriced on a 12-month view. This has implications for equity valuations, especially longer-duration ones like the Nasdaq and S&P 500. Conversely, shorter-duration cyclical stocks should get a boost from better growth and higher interest rates – hence the rotation we have been witnessing in the equity markets from the Nasdaq to the small-cap Russell 2000 over the past few months as markets contemplate a full reopening of the economy. We think this rotation has further to go if we are right about the economy and rates."

This means that "the real opportunity next year for investors is likely to take place below the surface in smaller-cap stocks that have greater sensitivity to what is likely to be a very strong economic recovery. Along these same lines, financials, consumer services, materials, industrials and cyclical technology stocks should do best."

Bottom line, 10% upside to stocks from here, or roughly in line with expectations from Goldman and JPM, however the upside will take place not under the leadership of the mega tech names which benefited from plunging real rates, but on the back of cyclical names.

And while we appreciate Wilson's insight, it is very difficult to envision how the broader stock market can rise if the handful of "hedge fund VIP" names, which just happen to be the largest companies in the world in which everyone is invested, are aggressively sold off in the coming quarters after leading the market to all time highs for the past decade.

Below we repost the full note from Michael Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, titled..

Trusting the Cycle