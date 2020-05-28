Will Twitter "Fact-Check" This Tweet From Trump?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 21:09

A few short hours after President Trump unveiled his Executive Order on Social Media censorship and bias, Twitter's Public Policy Group responded...

And just minutes after Twitter dropped that response, President Trump tweeted what can only be described as a 'test' for the newfound freedom of speech lovers at Jack Dorsey's firm:

Basically echoing the exact words that resulted in the social media company's 'fact check' the last time.

So the question is - will they flag his post this time?

Perhaps the executives at Twitter read this post and discovered that Trump is right after all.