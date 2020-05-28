Will Twitter "Fact-Check" This Tweet From Trump?

A few short hours after President Trump unveiled his Executive Order on Social Media censorship and bias, Twitter's Public Policy Group responded...

This EO is a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law. #Section230 protects American innovation and freedom of expression, and it’s underpinned by democratic values. Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online speech and Internet freedoms. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) May 29, 2020

And just minutes after Twitter dropped that response, President Trump tweeted what can only be described as a 'test' for the newfound freedom of speech lovers at Jack Dorsey's firm:

MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Basically echoing the exact words that resulted in the social media company's 'fact check' the last time.

So the question is - will they flag his post this time?

Perhaps the executives at Twitter read this post and discovered that Trump is right after all.