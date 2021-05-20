Work-At-Home Disrupted As Slack Users Report Outages 

Those privileged to work at home might want to call it quits today as some are reporting Slack chat rooms are experiencing issues and or outages nationwide.

Slack's website status page shows a "connection" issue that has disrupted service across the country. The company first provided an update about the issue at 1317ET, which stated:

Some users may be experiencing issues loading Slack. We're actively digging into this issue and will report back as soon as we have an update to share. We're sorry for the inconvenience in the meantime.

Another update was posted at 1327 ET:

Reloading Slack (Command + R / Ctrl + R) may help Slack to load as expected. We're not out of the woods yet, though, and will continue to share news here as it becomes available.

Users of Downdector also report outages began around 1300 ET.

The issues and outages appear nationwide.

Trending on Google search for the last hour has been "is slack down."

Shares of Slack (WORK) are unfazed by the nationwide outage.

So for the work-at-home community using Slack this afternoon - maybe this is a perfect excuse to take the day off.

Some on Twitter are already saying that:

slack is down so i guess i should just give up for the day — caitlyn (@c_alexandra98) May 20, 2021

Slack being down is the closest we will get to experiencing a snow day as an adult working remotely. Bless you @SlackHQ — tim (@timanema) May 20, 2021