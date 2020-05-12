'You're Not The End All': Rand Paul Slams Fauci In Heated Exchange Over Lockdowns

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) gave quite the earful to a home-bound Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday over the COVID-19 lockdown that has crippled the US economy.

Paul, a medical doctor, noted during the Senate hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, that the mortality rate among children 'approaches zero', and that for those aged 18-45 "the mortality in New York was 10 out of 100,000."

"The history of this when we look back will be wrong prediction after wrong prediction after wrong prediction... As much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don't think you're the end all, I don't think you're the one person that gets to make a decision," said Paul - who added that we need to "observe with an open eye what happened in Sweden, where the kids kept going to school."

"The mortality per capita in Sweden is actually less than France, less than Italy, less than Spain, less than Belgium, less than the Netherlands, about the same as Switzerland. But basically I don't think there's anybody arguing that what happened in Sweden is an unacceptable result. I think people are intrigued by it, and we should be."

"I don't think any of us are certain when we do all these modelings - there have been more people wrong with modeling than right. We're opening up a lot of economies around the US, and I hope that people who are predicting doom and gloom and saying 'oh, we can't do this, there's going to be a surge' - will admit when there isn't a surge."

Fauci responded, (25 seconds in below), saying "Sen. Paul, I have never made myself out to be the end-all & only voice of this. I'm a scientist, a physician, and a public health official."

He then offered a 'but, the children!' argument - latching onto Paul's comment that we don't know everything about the virus, and that "we really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children."

"Because the more and more we learn - we're seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn't see from the studies in China. Or in Europe. For example, right now children presenting with COVID-19 who actually have a very strange inflammatory symdrome, very similar to Kawasaki syndrome. I think we better be careful that we are not cavalier in thinking that children are not immune to the deleterious effects.

