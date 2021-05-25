Zoltan's Latest Shocker: The Taper Will Be Bullish If...

Ask around on Wall Street (or any street) what the biggest bogeyman to capital markets is and 11 times out of 10 the answer will be "the taper", even though the fact that everyone is fully aware of the risks from the Fed's looming announcement, also means that it is more than fully priced in.

Which is why, in light of the fact that the market's true biggest risk is runaway, out-of-control, inflation, we previously suggested that far from being a crash catalyst, the taper may well end up being a trigger for further market gains especially since it would mean that the unprecedented flood of liquidity in the market which has sent the Fed's reverse repo facility to near record levels...

... as banks simply no longer have a place where to store all the Fed's reserves, will finally ease.

Translation: there is so much excess liquidity in the system, banks don't have a place to store it and are BEGGING the Fed to taper.



Incidentally, we are not the first ones to make that argument: back in 2013, just around the time Ben Bernanke spooked the market with the first "Taper Tantrum", none other than hedge fund titan David Tepper made the same argument:

Regarding Fed policy, Tepper said investors shouldn't fret about the central bank tapering its $85 billion monthly bond-buying program. In fact, he hopes the Fed starts pulling back on the stimulus sooner than later. "There better be a true [Fed] taper or else you might be back into the last half of 1999," Tepper said. "..."If the Fed doesn't taper back, we're going to get into this hyper-drive market. It's a backwards argument. To keep the markets going up at a steady pace the Fed has to taper back." Tepper said he expects the central bank to find a "natural" way to ease its way out of its bond buying program. There should be no "hand-wringing" by markets over concern about a tapering, he said. "Guys that are short, they better have a shovel to get themselves out of the grave," Tepper said.

Fast forward to today when the same logic applies: the longer the Fed does nothing, the more likely it is to lose control of inflation altogether (not to mention flooding the repo system with liquidity beyond repair) and so we expect that within the next few weeks ahead of the Fed's September "Taper bomb", the narrative will change accordingly.

Which brings us to the first indication thereof: in his latest Global Money Dispatch note, repo guru Zoltan Pozsar (formerly the NY Fed's market plumbing wunderkind and currently at Credit Suisse), the Hungarian provides a rather technical and more nuanced, if altogether similar argument: the taper could well lead to lower rates (i.e., no bond market tantrum when then jumps to stocks) provided that at the same time, the Fed announced the end of Wells Fargo's asset growth ban, activating some $500 billion in unused balance sheet capacity, or more than enough to offset many months of declining Fed purchases courtesy of a brand new private sector entity.

For those curious how the groundwork is being set to paint the taper in a positive light, here is the full Pozsar note: