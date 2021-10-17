Bill Clinton Released From California Hospital Five Days After Infection Spread To Bloodstream

Former US President Bill Clinton was released Sunday morning from a Southern California hospital where he was treated for a non-COVID infection, according to AP News.

Clinton was discharged from the University of California Irvine Medical Center around 0800 local time after spending five days in the hospital for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña tweeted a statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, Chair, Department of Medicine and Executive Director, Hospital Medicine at UC Irvine Health, who supervised a team of doctors treating the former president. The statement read:

"President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today. His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress."

On Friday, President Biden spoke with Clinton. At an event at the University of Connecticut, Biden said Clinton is "doing fine; he really is."

Ureña tweeted Saturday that Clinton was "making make excellent progress over the past 24 hours."

The New York Times, quoting an aide, said Clinton developed a urinary tract infection that turned into sepsis, the body's extreme response to an infection that affects 1.7 million Americans every year.

This infection was the latest in health scares. After Clinton left the White House, he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004. In 2005, he returned to the hospital with a collapsed lung. Then in 2010, he had pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

Doctors said Clinton will remain on antibiotics as he is expected to return home to New York later today.