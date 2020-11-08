Clashes With Police, Cities Empty Out As Greece Plunged Into 2nd Lockdown

Within the past weeks a number of countries across the globe, including France, Israel, and most recently the United Kingdom have been plunged into a second lockdown as coronavirus cases rise just ahead of the winter months.

Greece is the latest to announce a nationwide strict lockdown which takes effect Saturday. Police have threatened to enforce regulations and hand out stiff fines of up to 300 euros. The new lockdown rules include a ban on all non-essential travel and the wearing of masks indoors and outdoors in any public place.

Here are the far-reaching restrictions being enforced across Greece, or what people are "allowed" to or not do, according to Greek media source Ekathimerini:

Visiting a pharmacy or a doctor, the latter by appointment only;

Doing a shopping run to a supermarket or grocery store, when delivery is not an option;

Visiting a bank when an online transaction is not possible;

Providing assistance to someone in need or chaperoning children to/from school;

Attending a funeral or exercising parental visitation rights;

Physical exercise or walking a pet – up to two people can engage in these activities on the condition that they maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from one another.

Hours before this second lockdown took place in Greece, an anti-lockdown demonstration mostly attended by young people turned violent in the northern city of Thessaloniki. Video captured running clashes with police Friday night.

Meanwhile, similar to a trend we recently saw in Paris, long lines of cars were seen leaving major cities, especially the capital of Athens just before the lockdown took effect.

Cars drove out of Athens as long lines formed at stores on the day before Greece goes into a second nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 for three weeks. All stores except those selling essentials will be closed. https://t.co/B9FZ5FaXNY pic.twitter.com/C6P39Us8Pu — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2020

As of end of this week Greece has 52,254 identified Covid-19 cases, and among these 715 death.

Like in other major European cities that have again come under stay-at-home orders, many Athens residents appear to be fleeing urban areas for the countryside and family villages in hopes of avoiding conforming to the regulations altogether.