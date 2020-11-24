Cops Swarm Toronto BBQ For Defying COVID Lockdown, Shut It Down

A popular Toronto restaurant, Adamson Barbecue, had a swarm of cops show up after owner Adam Skelly fought back against COVID lockdown restrictions and reopened both indoor and outdoor dining in defiance of Ontario's new 'Gray zone' restrictions.

Police are now approaching Adamson BBQ in Etobicoke which is serving customers inside against provincial regulations today. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/jinvlxVbQS — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) November 24, 2020

People could be seen dining as Skelly showed cops and inspectors around.

Skelly lashed out against the restrictions in a Monday night video, where he announced that he would reopen.

"The data from Toronto Public Health that came out two weeks ago shows that two of the over 10,000 Ontario COVID deaths were linked to bars, restaurants and retail. So why are we getting we getting singled out? And the big multinational corporations are all essential while they're packed?" Skelly said.

And to nobody's surprise, Adamson BBQ was shut down by the authorities.

Restaurant owner Jason Lake drove three hours to support Skully.

Jason Lake from the Minden 50s Diner came 3 hours to support Adamson BBQ ans Adam Skully pic.twitter.com/20qwbndYoO — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) November 24, 2020

Skully came under fire in April after questioning the severity of COVID-19 and calling social media naysayers retards.