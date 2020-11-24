Cops Swarm Toronto BBQ For Defying COVID Lockdown, Shut It Down

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 20:25

A popular Toronto restaurant, Adamson Barbecue, had a swarm of cops show up after owner Adam Skelly fought back against COVID lockdown restrictions and reopened both indoor and outdoor dining in defiance of Ontario's new 'Gray zone' restrictions.

People could be seen dining as Skelly showed cops and inspectors around.

Skelly lashed out against the restrictions in a Monday night video, where he announced that he would reopen.

"The data from Toronto Public Health that came out two weeks ago shows that two of the over 10,000 Ontario COVID deaths were linked to bars, restaurants and retail. So why are we getting we getting singled out? And the big multinational corporations are all essential while they're packed?" Skelly said.

And to nobody's surprise, Adamson BBQ was shut down by the authorities.

Restaurant owner Jason Lake drove three hours to support Skully.

Skully came under fire in April after questioning the severity of COVID-19 and calling social media naysayers retards.