Elon Musk Confirms He "Likely" Has A "Moderate Case" Of COVID

"Everybody dies," was the response Elon Musk gave on a September podcast where he was asked about the risk of Covid to his employees and their families. He continued: “We’ve been making cars this entire time and it’s been great. Through this entire thing, [SpaceX] didn’t skip a day. We had national security clearance because we were doing national security work. We sent astronauts to the space station and back.”

Fast forward the tape about two months and Musk has now confirmed that he "likely" has a "moderate case of Covid. "My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk said on Twitter on Saturday.

Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020

When asked how he was feeling, he said "a little up & down" and that it "feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing."

"DayQuil rocks," he wrote. Cool, bro. Fist bump.

But it's odd than Musk could be contracting Covid in November, since, as we noted Friday, his very large brain once led him to the genius-level conclusion that there would be no new Covid cases by April 2020...

Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

Also on Friday morning, Musk claimed that "something extremely bogus" was going on because he had tested for Covid four times during one day, and the results were split, with two negative and two positive tests:

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

He made the comment after he took a series of rapid antigen tests, which can produce results within 15 minutes. The far left mob, including people like "Senior Producer" Kyle Griffin at MSNBC, didn't waste any time in calling Musk "irresponsible" for saying his test may not have worked.

Such an irresponsible tweet. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2020

But as we noted Friday, Musk actually might be on to something. Days prior, we wrote that both the FDA and several states were warning about "careless" antigen testing being used for asymptomatic Covid cases.

The appeal of these tests is that they can be spread widely and cheaply, giving the illusion of control over the virus to individuals and organizations that use them for quick blanket testing. But these tests could "miss some infections that can be picked up by costlier gold-standard assays, and can incorrectly return positive results," we noted at the time.

Musk has publicly called Bill Gates a "knucklehead" and said he would not be getting the Covid vaccine when it comes out.