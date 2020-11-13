Elon Musk Says He May Have COVID, Calls Antigen Tests "Extremely Bogus"

Elon Musk, whose very large brain once led him to the genius-level conclusion that there would be no new Covid cases by April 2020...

Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

...has just Tweeted out that he is among the over 100,000 positive Covid tests that are being counted, daily, in the United States.

It has now been 6 months since Musk's "no new cases" estimate. May want to re-work the numbers on that one, Elon.

Regardless, Musk disclosed the news in a Tweet he put out on Friday morning, where he said that "something extremely bogus" was going on because he had tested for Covid four times during one day, and the results were split, with two negative and two positive tests:

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

He said that he took a series of rapid antigen tests, which can produce results within 15 minutes. He's waiting for the results from a more reliable polymerase chain reaction test to confirm whether or not he has Covid.

And while the far left mob - like "Senior Producer" Kyle Griffin at MSNBC - is already calling Musk "irresponsible" for saying his test may not have worked...

Such an irresponsible tweet. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2020

...Musk actually might be on to something. Recall, just days ago we wrote that both the FDA and several states were warning about "careless" antigen testing being used for asymptomatic Covid cases.

The appeal of these tests is that they can be spread widely and cheaply, giving the illusion of control over the virus to individuals and organizations that use them for quick blanket testing.

But these tests could "miss some infections that can be picked up by costlier gold-standard assays, and can incorrectly return positive results," we noted at the time.

Musk said he is experiencing "symptoms of a typical cold," describing his symptoms as "nothing unusual so far", according to Bloomberg.

