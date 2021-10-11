If You're An Aussie Smoker, Move To Nigeria!

Australia is the world’s most expensive country in which to be a smoker, with one pack alone tearing a hole of more than US$26 in an Australian smoker’s wallet.

Australia's neighbor New Zealand is almost as pricey with a 20 pack of Malboros costing upwards of US$24.

The third most expensive country in the ranking was Ireland, where the identical pack costs the equivalent of almost US$16, according to Numbeo.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, the most expensive countries for smokers stayed the same since 2019, with the Norway and the UK rounding off the top 5.

France - known to be a nation not opposed to smoking - has also upped its prices from $8.88 in 2019 to $11.70 in 2021.

Cigarette prices in the U.S. have been rising more slowly - from $7.43 a pack in 2019 to $8 a pack this year.

Australia’s, as well as New Zealand’s smokers, are probably jealously eyeing Nigerian's smoking expenses. There, they could get more than 20 cancer sticks for the price of one, meaning that Australians pay more for a single smoke as Nigerians do for a whole pack.