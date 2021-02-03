Men Now Want Access To Uterine Transplants

Authored by Jennifer Lahl. op-ed via The Epoch Times,

It isn’t good enough that men want to compete in woman’s sports and invade women’s spaces, rendering sex-based protections null and void. Now, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has published the findings from the largest study on its kind, “Perceptions and Motivations for Uterus Transplant in Transgender Women.”

This study looked at reproductive aspirations of transgender women (biological males). Surveying 182 transgender women, researchers found that more than 90 percent believed that a uterine transplant might “improve quality of life in transgender women, alleviate dysphoric symptoms, and enhance feelings of femininity.”

I find it no coincidence that this study was released on Jan. 20, 2021 - the same day President Joe Biden took the oath of office and signed his executive order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.

This study concluded that transwomen (biological males) have the “desire to have physiologic experiences unique to cisgender women, such as menstruation and gestation, as well as potentially having a physiologically functioning transplanted vagina.”

Also, the authors found that transgender women “may expect the ability to menstruate to enhance satisfaction with their desired gender and uterus transplant and anticipate improvements in perceptions of their femininity.” Those surveyed also cited that potentially having a functional vagina transplanted might also enhance sexual function and quality of life.

Oh boy! When good common sense and human biology 101 are thrown out of the window of reason, we are left with gibberish and nonsense. Here, in a prestigious medical journal, the authors use phrases such as “categorized as female at birth,” which in scientific terms, means when a baby is born and has XX chromosomes, she is a little girl baby. She isn’t categorized as female; she IS female. In the same way, when a baby is born with XY, he isn’t categorized as male, he IS male.

First, a word or two about uterine transplants. They are, for the most part, still in the experimental stage. To date, there have only been about 70 uterine transplants around the world and most of these have come from living donors. A living donor might be a woman who has completed her family and doesn’t want to have any more children, so she offers to donate her uterus. The first baby born from a uterine transplant was born two months premature in Sweden.

Current practice is to remove the uterine transplant once the woman has had the children she wants, so that she doesn’t have to stay on anti-rejection medications for the rest of her life. Also, the data isn’t in yet on the effects to the babies born from a transplanted uterus, mainly because we don’t have a large enough sample of these children. Babies are exposed to anti-rejection medications for the duration of their time in utero and are always delivered by c-section, which undoubtedly confers additional risks to mother and baby.

Of course, in this study, the transgender women reported that “the potential benefits of uterus transplant outweigh the significant risks with which it is associated and may improve quality of life, happiness, and dysphoric symptoms, while enhancing feelings of femininity.”

There was much hay to be made when Tampax tweeted “People who bleed” and “Fact: Not all women have periods” and then doubled down with “Also, a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let’s celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed!”

Women immediately pushed back hard on social media calling out Tampax for such scientific ignorance shouting, “Women Bleed.”

It isn’t people.

It isn’t people categorized a particular way.

It is women.

Women give birth.

And women shouldn’t have to compete with men in order to make them feel better and more like women. That’s not our job.

Jennifer Lahl is the founder and president of the Center for Bioethics and Culture and producer of the documentary films, “Eggsploitation,” “Anonymous Father’s Day,” “Breeders: A Subclass of Women?” and “Maggie’s Story,” and “#BigFertility,” which was an official selection in the Silicon Valley International Film Festival. She is back behind the camera, producing a film on the ethics of allowing children to medically and surgically transition.