Qantas Airways CEO Says COVID Vaccination Will Be Mandatory For Travel

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The CEO of Qantas says that the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for anyone boarding his flights and that this will become the norm for all international travel.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” said Alan Joyce.

“I think that’s going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe,” he told Australian news program A Current Affair.

#BREAKING: QANTAS CEO confirms that proof that you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be compulsory for international air travel onboard his aircraft. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/dhk3Hsnxn9 — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) November 23, 2020

Qantas will only resume flights to the US and the UK once a jab comes to market.

As we previously reported, airlines across the world are likely to introduce similar measures once the coronavirus vaccine is widely available.

“Three global alliances representing 58 airlines are pushing governments to allow widespread COVID-19 testing of passengers instead of existing quarantine restrictions that they argue are ineffective and have killed travel demand,” reported Axios.

The system would likely be organized under the auspices of CommonPass, a program sponsored by the World Economic Forum, which is pushing for a post-COVID “Great Reset” that would transform the world.

Ticketmaster is also considering introducing a system where customers have to prove they’ve taken the vaccine before being allowed to buy tickets for music and sports events.

