Ron Paul On The "CDC Bombshell" - Only 6% Of 'COVID Deaths' From Only COVID

Over the weekend the Centers for Disease Control dropped a bombshell report on coronavirus/COVID deaths:

of the approximately 165,000 "COVID deaths", less than ten thousand died from COVID.

The rest - a vast majority - had on average 2.6 serious additional diseases, with the addition in most cases of extreme advanced age.

In the following Liberty Report discussion, Daniel McAdams and Ron Paul ask:

Is it time to begin litigating the damage done to the US and the world from the lockdown policies?

The two libertarians also discuss that as the "largest protest in German history" took place over the weekend, as an estimated millions turned out to oppose mandatory masks and lockdowns (with similar protests took place in London and in Spain); in the US... there is mostly silence...?

Today on the Liberty Report: