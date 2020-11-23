UK Government Proposes "Freedom Passes" To Get 'Safe' People Back To Work

The rollout of COVID-19 immunity certificates across the UK could become a reality in 2021. A draft of the scheme, one where people who have contracted the virus and have recovered, or have naturally develop antibodies to fight the virus, could be given the golden ticket to resume a normal life.

UK's Downing Street plans covid passes for anyone who gets two COVID-19 negative tests per week or has immunity to the virus or has yet to contract the virus. The Telegraph notes Whitehall officials are planning to call the scheme "freedom passes."

The strategy is a move to jump-start the ailing economy next year by allowing healthy people to conduct daily activities without being impeded by strict social-distancing measures.

A digital certificate, stored on a smartphone device, would be given to someone who meets the requirements for the new pass.

A source told the Telegraph:

"They will allow someone to wander down the streets, and if someone else asks why they are not wearing a mask, they can show the card, letter or an App."

Conservative Tom Tugendhat recently said he could "certainly see the day" when proof of vaccination was required to return to normal life.

"If vaccination works and if we're confident it's safe, and all indications so far are good, then I can certainly see the day when businesses say: Look, you've got to return to the office and if you're not vaccinated, you're not coming in," Tugendhat said.

Plans for covid passes in the UK have been in the pipeline for months.

In April, health minister Matt Hancock said at a Downing Street press conference that an "an immunity certificate is an important thing that we will be doing and are looking at, but it's too early in the science of the immunity that comes from having had the disease."

UK Health Secretary: "We are looking at an immunity certificate. How people who have had the disease, have got the antibodies, and therefore have immunity, can show that, and so get back... as much as possible to normal life." pic.twitter.com/SVLV8U2YwG — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2020

We noted a couple of times (see: here & here), covid passes are coming to the Western world and will act as a "digital health passport" that will contain your COVID-19 test history and other "relevant health information."

Billionaire Bill Gates has been promoting the passes since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

At this point, there's nothing stopping the rollout of covid passes as these programs may start in the UK and other European countries before coming to the US.

Besides covid passes, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the G20 Summit on Saturday that globally-recognized health QR codes could be a way to restore international trade and travel.

What becomes clear is that global elites want to track everything in the world...