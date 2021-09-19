The UK View On Medical Cannabis

Cannabis has been legal in the UK since 1 November 2018, and as a survey by the Statista Global Consumer Survey shows, is by now reasonably well accepted in society.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong details, 26 percent of respondents said they consider cannabis/CBD products to be a good alternative to traditional medical products.

As many as 24 percent even say that cannabis should be legal for everyone.

This contrasts with 19 percent who oppose legalisation.

One-fifth of survey participants were also concerned about potential risks associated with taking CBD. Of all 2,087 respondents, about 25 percent have had some experience with medical cannabis.

