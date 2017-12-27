Five Things Professors Actually Said In 2017

Most Americans expect college professors to be beacons of knowledge and wisdom, or at least to exercise more maturity than their teenage students.
Every year, however, Campus Reform comes across professors who unashamedly make outrageous, preposterous, and downright absurd remarks in their classrooms and on social media, denigrating conservatives and their viewpoints.
In 2017, President Trump’s first year in the Oval Office brought academic rage to new heights as professors frequently blasted the Commander-in-Chief and berated his voters, traditional conservatives, and anyone who does not embrace progressivism.
Here are five things that professors actually said in 2017:
1) Prof suggests Texans deserve hurricane for supporting Trump
A University of Tampa professor was so upset about the outcome of the 2016 presidential election that he publicly suggested that Texans deserved Hurricane Harvey because the state voted Republican last year.
“I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas,” Professor Ken Storey tweeted in August. “Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them.”
Shortly after the controversial remarks, the university announced that it had fired the professor.
2) Prof says House GOP ‘should be lined up and shot’
An Art Institute of Washington professor was so furious about the House GOP’s effort to repeal and replace Obamacare that he said GOP lawmakers “should be lined up and shot” for their actions.
“They should be lined up and shot,” Professor John Griffin wrote on his Facebook page. “That’s not hyperbole; blood is on their hands.”
3) Prof calls whites 'inhuman assholes,' says 'let them die'
In June, Trinity College professor Johnny Eric Williams made national headlines after appearing to suggest that the first responders should have let the victims of the congressional shooting "fucking die” because they are white.
“It is past time for the racially oppressed to do what people who believe themselves to be ‘white’ will not do, put end to the vectors of their destructive mythology of whiteness and their white supremacy system. #LetThemFuckingDie,” Williams wrote in a Facebook post, including the hashtag as an apparent reference to an op-ed with the same title that he had shared two days earlier.
Following his controversial remarks, Williams was placed on leave but is slated to return to teaching in 2018.
4) Prof says Otto Warmbier 'got exactly what he deserved'
A University of Delaware professor claimed that Otto Warmbier, a young American who died after being held in a North Korean prison camp, “got exactly what he deserved.”
Professor Katherine Dettwyler made her remarks on her personal Facebook page and in the comments section of an article published by National Review.
Dettwyler maintained that Warmbier behaved like a “spoiled, naive, arrogant U.S. college student who never had to face the consequences of his actions” when he visited North Korea, and that he had a “typical mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males” she teaches.
5) Drexel prof blames 'whiteness' for Texas massacre
George Ciccariello-Maher, an assistant professor at Drexel University who made headlines by calling for “white genocide” last year, was at it again in 2017.
In early November, the academic pinned the blame for the Texas massacre that killed 26 people on what he called “whiteness” and “entitlement.”
“Whiteness is never seen as a cause, in and of itself, of these kinds of massacres, of other forms of violence,” Ciccariello-Maher said in an interview with Democracy Now!, asserting that “whiteness is a structure of privilege and it’s a structure of power, and a structure that, when it feels threatened, you know, lashes out.”
Cool isn't it? You sit in class long enough, just regurgitate 20 years of the shit thrown at you, they give you a job like that. *sigh*... shoulda been more interested in school. Easy street...........
Commies all, cut all taxpayer funding and let them learn capitalism.
In reply to Cool isn't it? You sit in by Dr. Bonzo
Liberalism is a very serious disease that needs to be irradicated in the human species.
In reply to Commies all, cut all taxpayer by TeamDepends
Maybe you should be irradiated. Might help with your spelling problem.
In reply to Liberalism is a very serious by IH8OBAMA
If they had to pay for this garbage themselves we would never see another Gender Studies degree again.Most people should not be in college anyway. They should be in vocational schools learning trades people need or skills businesses actually want. This is how it's done in places like Germany and Switzerland.The U.S is uniquely retarded in doubling down on such a wasteful, useless, dysfunctional system. It's simply amazing how fucked up this country has become. But the best part is that libfags think gubment guaranteeing loans reduces costs when the exact opposite is true. All while the same Academic establishment gouges the students, has multibillion dollar tax free endowments and grotesquely bloated pensions/salaries while the "education" mostly consists of blaming some nebulous apparition of "whitey" for all of societies ills.
In reply to Commies all, cut all taxpayer by TeamDepends
Texas A&M won't fire professor who called for killing white people http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/texas-am-wont-fire-professor-who-call… is exactly why I suggest NOT donating to your college anymore. Donate to specific people or groups but NOT the university.
In reply to If they had to pay for this by Scanderbeg
THE biggest disappointment for our second year student daughter has been the poor quality of her professors.Our daughter is quite smart and it seems the vast majority of the professors are threatened by her...including several P.h.D's. In some cases she has been graded DOWN in order not to threaten her fellow students academically.She is majoring in two engineering disciplines. Her professors do not like this and have repeatedly told her she cannot do it. And yet she does. They want to see her fail.
In reply to Cool isn't it? You sit in by Dr. Bonzo
In today's society if she is a mudshark All is Well!Oy Vey!
In reply to THE biggest disappointment by Cognitive Dissonance
Our daughter was very lucky to have a high school science teacher that inspired her to push herself to achieve her goals. She is amazed and deeply saddened to find so many professors who put up roadblocks instead removing them.We support her the best we can while gently explaining life outside is no better, and in some cases much worse. All we can do is love her and prepare her as best we can.From what I understand that is the parents primary duty.
In reply to In today's society if she is by BorraChoom
Amen.
In reply to Our daughter was very lucky by Cognitive Dissonance
All of this shit is originating in a subset of the social "sciences." I got a look at an intersectional feminist's PhD THESIS on some shit about how gender and sex affect heterogeneity in voting. First off, she used a fucking internet poll for her data. That makes it circular filing cabinet material right there. Then, she tried to intimidate me with her "credentials," i.e. a PhD from Essex and how she used things like Principle Component Analysis to discover social relationships. I was just getting started on hammering her on the math when she blocked me because she realized that I actually know something about PCAs. Even having not fucked with them for a few years, I knew A LOT more about them than she did. I started asking about eigenvectors and she said they weren't used in a PCA, only eigenvalues were. Then she tried to tell me that the cutoff for which eigenvectors to use always had to be 1 for the corresponding eigenvalue. She had zero clue WTF she was talking about, and her thesis was far, far more rigorous than must of what passes as research in many of these fields. It's some of the worst pseudoscience I've ever seen. If you get into things like gender studies that are producing the "research" that is backing the SJWs, intersectional feminism and PC culture, 80% of the "papers" are uncited and a gobbledygook generator was used to generate a paper that was ACCEPTED by one of their esteemed "journals." You know that the system is fucked when I can shred a PhD thesis before I'm done with my coffee in the morning. One of my jabs at this chick was something along the lines of "I wonder if her sampling methods were as good as all of the polls that predicted that Hillary would win?"
In reply to Amen. by VWAndy
anger, nuff said. did her nose stick above her eyebrows?
In reply to All of this shit is by El Vaquero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jls0NxT5xm4 The above video is her. And no, I haven't watched that one.
In reply to anger, nuff said. did her by new game
I took a glance; she would make a good interior designer.
I'm not too distressed; it was similar in the 1970-ties:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simpson%27s_paradox#UC_Berkeley_gender_bias
"A lot changes, but everything stays the same"
In reply to https://www.youtube.com/watch by El Vaquero
The object of life is survival, not equality.(Whatever that means).
Equality, if it is even a worthy ideal (it isn't), is a luxury afforded by oil.
An absurdity cannot be a worthy ideal. It is, however, excellent fodder for satire.
In reply to I took a glance; she would… by androkles
PHds love getting laughed at. Thats why they stay off the shop floor.
In reply to All of this shit is by El Vaquero
I dated a female (Yes I need to state the obvious:) professor with a Doc. in Psychology and a Masters in Sociology. Dedicated liberal. Very interesting conversations. Educated women are usually very good sexual partners, in my experience.
However, I truly did love our discussions and trouncing her liberally biased views on the world. Especially after a 6 pack!
She gave me the professors version of a Sociology text book and a coffee mug with the college logo on it for Christmas. She was very thoughtful. Funny enough, after 10 years I still use the mug every day. Not because of her...it's a nice mug:)
In reply to All of this shit is by El Vaquero
Good on you! Most parents nowadays ignore anything to do with education, ignore their children and let them run rampant doing whatever they want.
In reply to Our daughter was very lucky by Cognitive Dissonance
don't forget a concealed carry permit and some practice. especially a woman...jmodon't shoot the messenger, lol...
In reply to Good on you! Most parents by Nobodys Home
We have her well on her way. Nuff said.She is also well practiced and highly belted within the martial arts spectrum. We taught her to stand up for herself in more ways than just verbal.
In reply to don't forget a concealed by new game
Did she help you build the barn?
In reply to We have her well on her way. by Cognitive Dissonance
She did a little. But she was so busy with her final year of high school that I encouraged her to stay on task with her studies while welcoming her help when she wanted a break.
In reply to Did she help you build the by Nobodys Home
Don't need one anymoar! I live in NH.
Most gun issues here are drug related. Most people realize almost all of us have the ability to shoot back. Keeps people a little more friendly.
In reply to don't forget a concealed by new game
I did quite a bit of that "gently explaining life outside is no better" to my kids--though I have to say that my youngest was confronted with a social snakepit in high school, which I've never seen the like of.It's good if a parent can explain some of the social (and sometimes economic) realities that feed into the "politics" of school and the workplace. In small-town schools, it's helpful to know who is related to whom, who is aligned with the local power structure, and where the local power structure resides.In small towns, much of it is in the churches, which function largely as influence peddlars. This is one of the reasons why small towns have so many churches; everyone is eager to start one, so that they can cash in on the influence they wield in shaping public opinion and getting out the vote. If you use that influence as directed (tell your congregation to vote for the school bond issue, support the latest war, or support illegal immigration), you and yours will be rewarded with jobs in the school district or some other perk.I mention this as one illustration of the way things work in the real world. Kids need to have such workings of the world brought to their attention--how money flows through their community and who is on the government payroll, and in what manner, as another example--since all their other sources of information mislead them about these matters.
In reply to Our daughter was very lucky by Cognitive Dissonance
We have consistently taught her how to think, not what to think. And we have shown her our faith in her by letting her fly free. She falls down and picks herself back up. Instead of running over and telling her to be careful, we hug her for her bravery and encourage her to do even more. The world informs her there are limits, we inform her there are none.She has made the letting go process easy by returning the respect we give her as mutual. She is a special old soul and we are honored she has decided we are important to her and not just throw away parents.I wish I was half as brave as she is. She astounds me with her capacity for everything.
In reply to I did quite a bit of that by bloofer
I think of the terms "Gatekeepers" or "High Preists" when I think of Professors.If your daughter where to make a discovery, or create new knowledge that was diametrically opposed to the reigning academic views in the subject area, she could expect to be attacked by the current custodians of the agreed "wisdom". So much funding is directed to studies that are communally agreed amongst the scientists as being "important". Young scientists are dependent on lab space, facilities and research positions that are controlled by the Professors. As can be seen from the reported statements, Professors are humans and carry the ideological baggage as well.It won't be long before real knowledge starts to percholate out of the deep state programs, and then watch how many previously "hard facts" turn out be marshmallows at their intellectual core.I understand what you are describing and I have been in your position.
In reply to Our daughter was very lucky by Cognitive Dissonance
I see quotes from five communists professing their stupidity and self-loathing. Each of the above quotes seems to be saying kill me because I'm too stupid to live.
In reply to THE biggest disappointment by Cognitive Dissonance
I see four. The one is correct about Otto Warmbier. It's cold but it is the truth.If you are going to go to a foreign country, figure out if breaking the law is worth the possible consequences.
In reply to I see quotes from five by Ms. Erable
Yes tearing down a propaganda poster was stupid but not worth getting killed over. OTOH it might be justified for shoplifting sunglasses in China
In reply to I see four. The one is by BarkingCat
Try being a male in a nursing program. Attitudes are changing but old prejudice still applies. I did tutor Anatomy and Physiology, Microbiology and Psychology so at least those profs appreciated me. Although, it wasn't so snowflaky back in 2000-2004.
In reply to THE biggest disappointment by Cognitive Dissonance
Should have gone to Hillsdale then the Citadel.
In reply to THE biggest disappointment by Cognitive Dissonance
Get her the f$ck out of there and to another university with a decent Engineering program. There are many to choose from all over the country. Unfortunately Engineering is not immune from regressivism but generally it is very toned down relative to the rest of the toilet bowl that is a university today.
In reply to THE biggest disappointment by Cognitive Dissonance
For her major she is already in a top rated university. And money is always an issue. She will be fine. She is always relieved when she can come home for a few days or a week. It allows her to recharge among those who she loves and respects. The feeling is mutual. It's so 'normal' here. Her words.
In reply to Get her the f$ck out of there by Utopia Planitia
the vast majority of the professors are threatened by her...Ditto. Was too young to grasp it when I was in school. Thought debate, free exchange of ideas, testing hypotheses was the college ethos. Wrong wrong wrong. Live and learn. Profs favorite students are the rote memorizors... never question, never challenge, recite like parrots. Which is one reason why Asian kids do well. Of course they do have a work ethic. But it never hurts them that they passively sit in class and keep their mouths dutifully shut and vomit up everything that was shoved down their throats on demand.
In reply to THE biggest disappointment by Cognitive Dissonance
Our daughter has learned the hard way not to challenge her professors. It never ends well.In her second year she has learned that when selecting classes, the professor is more important than the class. Select the professor first, then the class.Live and learn.I'm a tough cookie and hard to please. I have high standards for myself and those around me. She has consistently exceeded all my expectations. It is me that now learns from her. As it should be. I am in the third trimester of my life, she in the first. The baton is being passed to very capable hands.I am proud to be her parent.
In reply to the vast majority of the by Dr. Bonzo
Don't you think your daughter MUST find another school?
In reply to THE biggest disappointment by Cognitive Dissonance
Her two engineering specialties are only taught (at this high level) in a few schools in the country. She has reached out to other students in her specialties and asked what it is like at their schools. It is no different.One of her specialties is very new and not widely taught. Which means a few professors in the country have great influence over all the programs around the country.At this point she is where she needs to be.
In reply to Don't you think your daughter by caconhma
It's hard to find a lecturer in deep neural networks.
They've all been snapped up by industry.
There's probably one reading this now.
Hi Tyler!
In reply to Her two engineering by Cognitive Dissonance
University degrees are over-rated. Given the choice, would you choose a ten-year student with a PhD or someone that has been in the real world, doing it? Remember, the “points” are awarded for doing a range of things and they can be totally disconnected from each other. They might never have seen a whole project through.
A lifetime achievement award is far more significant. For example:
Prototype digital ship to shore radio. MEL
Prototype Brain Scanner. EMI, Radlett, Herts.
Prototype Image Analysing computer system. Imanco, Cambridge
Prototype On-board Waste Heat Recovery and Black-start system. Babcock/SeaJoule, France
First computerised Industrial Boiler System. Babcock for Sweden
Power station black start and Boiler Controls. Korba & Ramagundam, India
Ash Chain Conveyor and Tri-fuel Burner control system. China Light and Power
Plastic manufacturing plant and conveying automation. John Brown/
Software Validation Consultant for Pharmaceutical Industry. Various UK, Ireland & USA
Project Manager for Site Validation Programs. All major Pharmaceutical Companies
Been there, done that, 11+ Failure, ICL Apprenticeship.
My ethos: Learn how to learn, then go out and work hard. Think of it as being paid to learn.
I loved every minute of it.
PH
In reply to THE biggest disappointment by Cognitive Dissonance
Bedtime for Bonzo, Why does that remind me of Ronnie Raygun???
In reply to Cool isn't it? You sit in by Dr. Bonzo
I'm so white I can't go out in the sun for more than 15 minutes. I'm almost an Albino fer Chrissakes!
Screw these sun worshippers!
That is Rayciss, that is the reason that they hate you.
In reply to I'm so white I can't go out by Nobodys Home
Well....err....The Sunscreen industry loves me!
Ooops. I made another Rayciss comment: Sunscreen is WHITE!
In reply to That is Rayciss, that is the by BorraChoom
I can't help that... Not saying stupid shit is one of the things that make us... better than them. [/Dale Arden, Flash Gordon ]
These are not teachers folks. Not in any way. That a place of higher learning gives them such a soap box? Thats the crime!
Talented, knowledgeable, and professional professors are as difficult to find in the University system as a white wide receiver in the NFL.Most conservative and descent professors are driven out by the leftists that run the Universities.
In reply to These are not teachers by VWAndy
It is indeed a gauntlet. If you aren't part of the "in crowd" you have to be exceptional and exceptionally persistent to get in. Most decent people just walk away rather than spend their lives being pummled by useless, self-loathing pygmies. It is truly a tragedy that the university has become overrun with regressivism. I await the day when the only professionals left are the garbage ones these toilet bowls are turning out:"Doctor Help Me Please! I'm having a heart attack!""Hold on, first we have to check your skin color and see who you made your last political donation to. Then we have to see if there is anybody here who knows how to turn on that heart thingy over there..."Good luck progs. I will laugh in your face when you have turned your world into that garbage can. You are almost there, don't stop now! :-)
In reply to Talented, knowledgeable, and by Pure Evil
"Doctor Help Me Please! I'm having a heart attack!"
What's your Medicare Provider Number?
In reply to It is indeed a gauntlet. If by Utopia Planitia
This is why Trump is so great for our country. Until he came along, everyone was scared to death to stand up to these worthless little blood sucking pukes. Now we have the vigor to beat them back into the holes they came out of. The Drexel professor is an avowed Marxist thug who said several anti-white, Communist things during the year. Can't believe the school keeps him there. I wouldn't send my dog to that school for keeping a nut like him on faciulty. Nor would I give them a $50 donation.
