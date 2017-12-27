Hannity Promises To Expose CNN & NBC News In "EpicFail"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 20:10

"Tick tock."

In a mysterious tweet yesterday evening to his 3.19 million followers, Fox News' Sean Hannity offered a preview of what is to come from his show next week, warning that he "will expose" CNN and NBC News for what he calls a "#EpicFail."

He followed up last night's tweet...

With another tonight, highlighting the "fake news" being spewed forth from various media entities...

We will just have to be patient to discover what he has in store for CNN and NBC, but as The Hill notes, Hannity has focused on what he calls "the destroy Trump fake news media" on most nights during his Fox News prime-time opinion program, particularly during his opening monologues that invariably include clips of CNN and MSNBC hosts and pundits going after the president in hyperbolic fashion.

Like many cable news hosts this week, Hannity is on vacation the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. He will return to the airwaves on Jan. 2.

The past year has been a good one for the 55-year-old staunch conservative, with his candidate of choice in Trump taking office, his move from 10 p.m. to the more-watched time slot of 9 p.m. and his finish on top of the cable news ratings race following the move, averaging 3.2 million viewers.

847328_3527 Theta_Burn Wed, 12/27/2017 - 20:19 Permalink

I enjoy them repeatedly making Meuller look ridiculous, which he is.It's abosultely insulting to the American people that crooked Hillary, pedoPodesta, Huma, Mills, etc have not been arrested yet.Oh yeah, how about the Aswan Brothers and wasserman.The filth and corruption of the fbi + DNC + Clinton Foundation tarnishes everything America stands for.

ThankUGartman GUS100CORRINA Wed, 12/27/2017 - 23:41 Permalink

Ask yourself why Zhedge hasn't mentioned Q at all. It is run by Zionist shills. Hsnnity playing good cop bad cop with Dems  He's just another tool like all the rest. Now that Pub's are in charge he gets to be a pompous, smug know it all. Skeletons in his closet too. He and Limbaugh are self righteous A holes I wouldn't take any advise from. One cannot work for a major media outlet and not be sworn to an oath. There is no free will with them only the appearance of. 