Hannity Promises To Expose CNN & NBC News In "EpicFail"

"Tick tock."
In a mysterious tweet yesterday evening to his 3.19 million followers, Fox News' Sean Hannity offered a preview of what is to come from his show next week, warning that he "will expose" CNN and NBC News for what he calls a "#EpicFail."
He followed up last night's tweet...
One week from tonight i will expose @CNN and @NBCNews news for #EpicFail. Happy New Year to all irredeemable deplorables. 2018, cling to God Faith Bibles religion.— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 27, 2017
With another tonight, highlighting the "fake news" being spewed forth from various media entities...
So @CNN fake news, HRC’s campaign PAID for the RUSSIAN lies in the dossier. That sounds like COLLUSION!! Lies paid for, to RIG an election. https://t.co/b9G6k41LMT— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 27, 2017
We will just have to be patient to discover what he has in store for CNN and NBC, but as The Hill notes, Hannity has focused on what he calls "the destroy Trump fake news media" on most nights during his Fox News prime-time opinion program, particularly during his opening monologues that invariably include clips of CNN and MSNBC hosts and pundits going after the president in hyperbolic fashion.
Like many cable news hosts this week, Hannity is on vacation the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. He will return to the airwaves on Jan. 2.
The past year has been a good one for the 55-year-old staunch conservative, with his candidate of choice in Trump taking office, his move from 10 p.m. to the more-watched time slot of 9 p.m. and his finish on top of the cable news ratings race following the move, averaging 3.2 million viewers.
Comments
No need to, Sean. We already know.
Slowly, then all of a sudden the meme changes.
In reply to No need to, Sean. We already by Stu Elsample
I enjoy them repeatedly making Meuller look ridiculous, which he is.It's abosultely insulting to the American people that crooked Hillary, pedoPodesta, Huma, Mills, etc have not been arrested yet.Oh yeah, how about the Aswan Brothers and wasserman.The filth and corruption of the fbi + DNC + Clinton Foundation tarnishes everything America stands for.
In reply to Slowly, then all of a sudden by Theta_Burn
And yet Hannity wants to talk about competitive networks.
He needs to stop depending on Sara Carter and John Whatshisname and get some additional sources.
George Webb could blow up Hannity's show.
In reply to I enjoy them repeatedly by 847328_3527
What happened to the arrows? I'm not a fan of this new format
In reply to And yet Hannity wants to… by Dolar in a vortex
ditto
In reply to What happened to the arrows?… by rcintc
Hannity Promises To Expose Apartheid Israhell In "EpicFail"
http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-1u
In reply to ditto by PhilofOz
Hannity’s promises are just propaganda.
I like this new format. It's cleaner.
In reply to One Can DREAM, No. by bobcatz
Of course you do- as the most-downvoted member in ZH history, you're thrilled that your stupidity isn't quite so visible- no worries, we still read your shit.
In reply to Hannity’s promises are just… by Escrava Isaura
as the most-downvoted member in ZH history, you're thrilled that your stupidity isn't quite so visible
LMFAO - no shit, right?
In reply to Of course you do- as the… by jcaz
Why propaganda ...
False and misleading?
Of biased political nature?
Most likely you don’t claim that he disputes his political bias. Duh.
So you must either be intellectually dishonest or intellectually obtuse to think all that DNC racketeering is either false or misleading. Sad.
In reply to Hannity’s promises are just… by Escrava Isaura
Socialist not wanting feedback from opposing voices.
Color me shocked.
In reply to Hannity’s promises are just… by Escrava Isaura
Gonna gonna gonna. Required viewing for anyone who still believes in Gonna:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tc8JnQjSCjQ
In reply to Socialist not wanting… by BarkingCat
ditto too
In reply to ditto by PhilofOz
yeah, there's no "this comment is good/this comment sucks" quasi preview to tell you if its worth reading or not
In reply to ditto by PhilofOz
Kudos to Tylers for eliminating arrows.
No more incentive to be the comic.
Hopefully more quality comments will elevate the overall quality.
Go Durden!
In reply to What happened to the arrows?… by rcintc
Thanks, Hillary!
in other news, a freak fire and explosion destroyed the Hannity residence this evening
Sean was found with several 16penny nails embedded in his forehead
police have classified it as an accidental death
case closed!
In reply to Slings & Arrows by HRClinton
A black mark to Tylers for eliminating arrows.
No more incentive to be astute.
Likely lesser quality comments will degrade the overall quality.
No Durden!
In reply to Slings & Arrows by HRClinton
agree...
In reply to A black mark to Tylers for… by Disgruntled Goat
Has a facebook kind of lack of appeal. The arrows are what's missing from all social media. People need feedback for their 'opinions'. Now everybody gets to comment and fantasize their nonsense has popular acceptance. Bring back the arrows and make them public!
In reply to What happened to the arrows?… by rcintc
Just you watch .... theyre going to start posting financial articles again
In reply to Has a facebook kind of lack… by auricle
OH! - Financial - Is that what the "Zero Hedge" name is all about. I thought it was some CIA or FBI code.
In reply to Just you watch .... theyre… by Disgruntled Goat
Why, is there another 2008 type crash coming? (double sarc)
In reply to Just you watch .... theyre… by Disgruntled Goat
^
In reply to What happened to the arrows?… by rcintc
Where are the arrows?
this is not right
the arrows are necessary!
In reply to What happened to the arrows?… by rcintc
Maybe the arrows are invisible - can't see or hold them - like BITCOINS.
In reply to Where are the arrows?… by RickyJabbour
What happened to the arrows? The injuns are back on the reservation so it's safe to come out again.
In reply to What happened to the arrows?… by rcintc
Bring back the arrows!
In reply to What happened to the arrows?… by rcintc
Tyler's handlers at NSA said the arrows had to go!
In reply to Bring back the arrows! by JerseyJoe
Maybe so but Kremlin wants them back.
In reply to Tyler's handlers at NSA said… by Perimetr
+1
In reply to Bring back the arrows! by JerseyJoe
No arrows aids the trolls.
In reply to Bring back the arrows! by JerseyJoe
The tide IS starting to turn- notice how Hillary has shut the fuck up lately? That's new for her......
In reply to Slowly, then all of a sudden by Theta_Burn
Maybe she just seized again. Fell and hit her head bad enough that she can no longer talk. Just think of all the sound bites that would be missed.
In reply to The tide IS starting to turn- by jcaz
She broke her foot....again.
In reply to Maybe she just seized again. by MozartIII
Ankle bracelet, I'm tellin ya...its on the down-low."Hillary, you and Bill are nice peee-pole. Believe me. But unless you want me to have US Marshall's standing at your door with a warrant, for your arrest, on Christmas Eve this is what you will do. Yeah? Beautiful."(Click) ;-)
In reply to She broke her foot....again. by tmosley
I believe Hillary has been placed into the concussion protocol. The last I saw of HRC they were hauling her like a sack of old meat into the blue tent on the sidelines of the Steelers game.
In reply to Maybe she just seized again. by MozartIII
Yeah, but unfortunately it probably won't be too damaging to Hillary.Even Hannity knows that's a surefire way to shorten one's lifespan...
In reply to The tide IS starting to turn- by jcaz
Yeah, the quietest people in the world right now are sexual predators and murderess corrupt politicians.I guess that covers both Bill & Hill ;-)
In reply to The tide IS starting to turn- by jcaz
I believe Hannity plans to show proof that Hillary actually is Harvey Weinstein. Epic!
In reply to Yeah, the quietest people in by nmewn
I just logged in to give you a green arrow. Oh, wait ...
In reply to I believe Hannity plans to by WestVillageIdiot
Hillary is on a baby eating sabbatical, complete with with infant Haitian blood transfusion. She’ll be back stronger than ever.
In reply to The tide IS starting to turn- by jcaz
Shake and shake the ketchup bottle,
first a little, then the lottle!
In reply to Slowly, then all of a sudden by Theta_Burn
Hannity Promises To Expose CNN & NBC News In "EpicFail"My response: HERE COMES THE STORM!!!! Q-ANON posts reveal a lot of stuff is about to come down on the heads of the UNRIGHTEOUS, EVIL MSM organizations and individuals. I personally am looking forward to it. BRING IT ON!!!!
In reply to No need to, Sean. We already by Stu Elsample
Storm the studios!! Martial Law on the MSM!!
In reply to Hannity Promises To Expose by GUS100CORRINA
Ask yourself why Zhedge hasn't mentioned Q at all. It is run by Zionist shills. Hsnnity playing good cop bad cop with Dems He's just another tool like all the rest. Now that Pub's are in charge he gets to be a pompous, smug know it all. Skeletons in his closet too. He and Limbaugh are self righteous A holes I wouldn't take any advise from. One cannot work for a major media outlet and not be sworn to an oath. There is no free will with them only the appearance of.
In reply to Hannity Promises To Expose by GUS100CORRINA
They epic fail everyday just like their catatonic viewers.
In reply to No need to, Sean. We already by Stu Elsample
amen
In reply to No need to, Sean. We already by Stu Elsample
Hannity cant do much being tied to fox, he knows who controls him.
Time to put the new EO to work ...