Vanity Fair Editors Relentlessly Attacked Over "Don't-Run-Again-Hillary" Satirical Video

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 20:30

It appears the McResistance is on the warpath once again, and this time they're going after Vanity Fair, which to the surprise of many published a satirical video about Hillary Clinton's future prospects in the days just before Christmas with the caption, "Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018" as part of a broader series on New Year's resolutions. 

"Take up a new hobby in the new year," suggested Vanity Fair writer Maya Kosoff. "Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy - literally anything that will keep you from running again."

Editor John Kelly, meanwhile, suggested that Clinton "finally put away your James Comey voodoo doll." And added further with cheerful snark, "We all know you think James Comey cost you the election and he might have, but so did a handful of other things. It’s a year later and time to move on."

Editors from the magazine’s politics and business section, Hive, published the one-minute video entitled "Six New Year's Resolutions for Hillary Clinton" featuring themselves holding Champagne flutes while giving New Year's advice, which includes telling the former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate to give up and retire in 2018.

Though the video is fast approaching one million views via twitter, it more noticeably has evoked an avalanche of anger and outrage in the form of over 10,000 twitter comments - the overwhelming majority of which express shock and indignation, with repeat calls for Vanity Fair to remove the video. 

At the same time Hillary supporters including celebrities, journalists, and political commentators voiced their anger using the "#CancelVanityFair" hashtag which garnered over 30,000 tweets. And predictably it didn't take long for sexism to become the driving critique with Peter Daou, a former Clinton adviser, slamming the magazine for insulting “one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States” while adding that he's long defended Clinton from such "sexist attacks."

But it appears the magazine caved by issuing a vague blanket apology, though the video hasn't been removed. A Vanity Fair spokesperson said, "It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark." 

Of course, this didn't placate the trolls as "the resistance" thinks Hillary Clinton should remain uniquely immune from being the object of satire and didn't take the magazine to task over any other satirical videos in the same series. The New Year’s resolution video for Trump, for example, advises the president to delete his Twitter account and drink more Diet Coke in 2018. The Hive editors also took shots at Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Gary Cohn among others.

Meanwhile the creators of the video, which in its mockery is no harsher than your average Saturday Night Live skit, have been trolled relentlessly by Hillary supporters forcing at least one to lock her social media accounts. According to The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald, "One of the reporters for Vanity Fair who appeared in the 'don't-run-again-Hillary' video, Maya Kosoff, has locked her account after being subjected to the most foul vitriol and abuse, endlessly, over several days."

Below are a handful of select tweets which capture the outrage over the simple satirical Hillary video... it appears the resistance mob will attack even Vanity Fair for crossing narrowly enforced boundaries. With such sensitivity 2018 is sure to be loads of fun.

YUNOSELL Keyser Wed, 12/27/2017 - 21:09 Permalink

Trump shouldn't send Hillary to jail -- he should thank her whole-heartedly for running against him allowing him to win. Two fucking bottom-of-the-barrel candidates, holy fuck. I gave Trump a chance, but he has since proved himself part of the swamp he said he would drain.

PT YUNOSELL Wed, 12/27/2017 - 23:25 Permalink

Questions:
Does VF not know their audience?
Does VF not understand the size of the monster they helped create?
Why the change in tune?  Is VF hoping to move attention elsewhere as damage control?  "Look over here!  Oh, hang on a minute.  No!  Nothing to see here!  Let's all just look over there instead."

Disclaimer:  PT does not read VF and therefore his questions may not make any sense whatsoever.  You guys need to be the judge of that.  Is this disclaimer over-cautious?  Too bad, that's the way I roll.

HopefulCynical PT Thu, 12/28/2017 - 10:16 Permalink

Why the change in tune?

Because the non-batshit Democrats (all two of 'em) know that Hillary is box-office poison, but that she's megalomaniacal and psychopathic enough to actually try to run again in 2020. And if she does - what day is it? IT'S TRUMP DAYYYY!

overbet Red-Pill-Girl Wed, 12/27/2017 - 20:40 Permalink

Peter Daou wtf makes these cucks think they need to or its their place to defend anyone. Dont these cucks understand the fact they feel a need to defend any woman from sexist attacks suggest they believe women are weak and need defending because they cant do it themselves? If I had a twitter account I'd call him out, but that will never happen. 

AtATrESICI TeamDepends Wed, 12/27/2017 - 20:49 Permalink

"So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States."

This is fucking rich..."the most accomplished women in the history of the United States." The Hilldog must have the pizza photos on this one or he is smoking crack on MDMA or both.

Sad folks fear the truth.

HILLARY IS A VILE CREATURE THAT SHOULD BE HUNG FROM THE NEAREST LIGHT POLE, BEFORE THE SUMMARY JUDGMENT.

GreatUncle GUS100CORRINA Thu, 12/28/2017 - 05:33 Permalink

They just kind of ignore she supported her husband when president to cling to the reigns of power when

IMO she should have dumped him and become her own woman.

Nope the money talked, accepting adultery is normal ...

That strength going into the presidential election would have swung it in here favor no matter what criminal acts she had carried out.

If she need to blame anybody she needs to blame her husband for fucking her chance of being the first female president.