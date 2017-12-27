Vanity Fair Editors Relentlessly Attacked Over "Don't-Run-Again-Hillary" Satirical Video

It appears the McResistance is on the warpath once again, and this time they're going after Vanity Fair, which to the surprise of many published a satirical video about Hillary Clinton's future prospects in the days just before Christmas with the caption, "Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018" as part of a broader series on New Year's resolutions.

"Take up a new hobby in the new year," suggested Vanity Fair writer Maya Kosoff. "Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy - literally anything that will keep you from running again."

Editor John Kelly, meanwhile, suggested that Clinton "finally put away your James Comey voodoo doll." And added further with cheerful snark, "We all know you think James Comey cost you the election and he might have, but so did a handful of other things. It’s a year later and time to move on."

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

Editors from the magazine’s politics and business section, Hive, published the one-minute video entitled "Six New Year's Resolutions for Hillary Clinton" featuring themselves holding Champagne flutes while giving New Year's advice, which includes telling the former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate to give up and retire in 2018.

Though the video is fast approaching one million views via twitter, it more noticeably has evoked an avalanche of anger and outrage in the form of over 10,000 twitter comments - the overwhelming majority of which express shock and indignation, with repeat calls for Vanity Fair to remove the video.

One of the reporters for @VanityFair who appeared in the "don't-run-again-Hillary" video, @mekosoff, has locked her account after being subjected to the most foul vitriol and abuse, endlessly, over several days. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 27, 2017

At the same time Hillary supporters including celebrities, journalists, and political commentators voiced their anger using the "#CancelVanityFair" hashtag which garnered over 30,000 tweets. And predictably it didn't take long for sexism to become the driving critique with Peter Daou, a former Clinton adviser, slamming the magazine for insulting “one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States” while adding that he's long defended Clinton from such "sexist attacks."

But it appears the magazine caved by issuing a vague blanket apology, though the video hasn't been removed. A Vanity Fair spokesperson said, "It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark."

Of course, this didn't placate the trolls as "the resistance" thinks Hillary Clinton should remain uniquely immune from being the object of satire and didn't take the magazine to task over any other satirical videos in the same series. The New Year’s resolution video for Trump, for example, advises the president to delete his Twitter account and drink more Diet Coke in 2018. The Hive editors also took shots at Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Gary Cohn among others.

Meanwhile the creators of the video, which in its mockery is no harsher than your average Saturday Night Live skit, have been trolled relentlessly by Hillary supporters forcing at least one to lock her social media accounts. According to The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald, "One of the reporters for Vanity Fair who appeared in the 'don't-run-again-Hillary' video, Maya Kosoff, has locked her account after being subjected to the most foul vitriol and abuse, endlessly, over several days."

Below are a handful of select tweets which capture the outrage over the simple satirical Hillary video... it appears the resistance mob will attack even Vanity Fair for crossing narrowly enforced boundaries. With such sensitivity 2018 is sure to be loads of fun.

So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States.



Now #CancelVanityFair is moving. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

I ended 2015 defending Hillary Clinton from sexist attacks.

I ended 2016 defending Hillary Clinton from sexist attacks.

I'm ending 2017 defending @HillaryClinton from sexist attacks.

So much for my Twitter break... — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

So, Vanity Fair, a woman's magazine has decided that one of the most accomplished women in the USA, @HillaryClinton should quietly fade away because men don't want to hear her. No, no, no. This is not how we empower women. #cancelvanityfair — Not sitting down (@Deenie65Nadine) December 27, 2017

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017

Doing cutesy mean satire to appeal to millennials' hatred of Hillary Clinton is beneath you. Or it used to be. The only way to save yourself is to do this to Bernie and Biden. Oh, and FU to everyone who participated. — HRC persists ???? (@HRCpersists) December 26, 2017

I’d love to know who pitched the idea of putting @HillaryClinton out to pasture like an old brood mare but are perfectly fine with Bernie sticking his 2 cents into every discussion. #CancelVanityFair — VeryVexingIndeed???? (@MyPoorNerves__) December 27, 2017

@EGraydonCarter Go to hell. I went to @HillaryClinton book tour @EmanuEl_NYC She was dignified, erudite and globally knowledgeable What have these 6 white kids accomplished? They will never be 1/2 the person Hillary is. Publicly apologize or FU #CancelVanityFair — mimi eressim (@mimi1bandolera) December 27, 2017