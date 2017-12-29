Bernie Sanders Is Most Likely Candidate To Take On Trump In 2020

Fri, 12/29/2017 - 21:20

Not only is Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator and former contender for the Democratic nomination, the most popular politician in America, but according to one recent poll, he’s seen as the most likely candidate to win the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in 2020.

Bernie Sanders

Since Hillary Clinton’s defeat, no clear leader has emerged to guide the Democratic party, which means the primary for the 2020 race will probably be hotly contested.

Data courtesy of PredictIt

The data are courtesy of PredictIt, which translates prediction market data into US cents, with the highest price signaling the most likely outcome at a given time. Sanders, who challenged Clinton for the nomination in 2016, is seen as the most likely nominee at 21 cents a share. California senator Kamala Harris is next at 17 cents, followed by Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren at 15 cents.

Three of the top-five potential candidates are women: New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand comes in fourth at 14 cents, just ahead of former vice president Joe Biden at 13 cents.

For what its worth, Sanders hasn’t ruled out running again in 2020 (though he’d be in his late 70s by then). This fall, he continued to fight for socialized medicine by releasing a bill calling for Medicare for all. The self-described Democratic Socialist has long advocated for a single payer health care system.

Politics

Comments

sleigher Keyser Dec 29, 2017 9:56 PM

"after all, everyone is "special"..."

 

Not everyone...   White people are the cause of all the problems in our society today.  I mean, just look around.  White people spent generations/centuries working and advancing civilization and if they hadn't all those SJW's would have nothing to bitch about.  /s

Atomic Nixon Keyser Dec 29, 2017 11:18 PM

Welcome to Canada!  How awful!  Just think of what you won't have anymore...

No bank collapses.  None during the Great Depression, not one.  Not one during the last unpleasantness.  You see, you Americans are far too Liberal with your banks.  You let them stay up late, gamble with other people's money, you don't even know who they're in bed with!  Now we believe in a nice Conservative banking system.  One with rules and regulations to rein in those crazy Wall-street cats, you dig?

Welcome to Canada!  We were run for a fair while by a REAL billionaire!  You know, a real one who could float a whole fleet of container ships past you, not a couple of tough steaks and shitty wine.  He, of course, supported our single payer health-care system being a Liberal and all.  Come to think of it... I seem to remember him being pretty much in line with Bernie on most things.  But that would make Bernie....

 

Boring!  I read his platform and it really doesn't excite me.  Where's the feeding bankers to lions during half-time on Sundays?  In these days of waning empire, I demand blood-sport!  Ah Canada, my lovely socialist hell-hole, where there are twice as many small business owners per capita than the U.S. for some reason (it's the health-care).  What a perfect place to watch... well... please don't burn it ALL down... we'd like to pick up some of the pieces.  ;)

 

IridiumRebel Atomic Nixon Dec 29, 2017 11:30 PM

Ah the “Canada is great!” play....

We have 330 million to your 25 million. What works for you don’t float for us sans the banking style. I agree there. Talk to us when you have a Shitcago, Baltimoribund and San Fagcisco sucking your coffers dry. 

 

Mae need a nice collapse unfortunately. That way our “world police” days will end. Canada doesn’t police the world.

CheapBastard BaBaBouy Dec 29, 2017 9:43 PM

Will the soros backed antifa beat up Trump supporters again at his rallies in 2020 while police idly stand by and watch?

Or are these violent domestic terrorists backed by Obama's fbi appointees?

During the Vietnam War the FBI monitored all anti-American protests; this time they almost encouraged the anti-Trumpster violence.

In fact, did the fbi even find the terrorists who bombed the RNC North Carolina office/ or was it Comey and Stzork fbi thugs?

bluez BarkingCat Dec 29, 2017 10:59 PM

I don't trust Sanders. Especially since his Hillary endorsement. And the stupid "forget the emails" proclamation. Nope, don't trust.

The rest of the Democraps totally suck.

But I am pretty sure the economy is going to totally crash long before 2020, and Trump with his "great tax overhaul" will of course get the blame.

And the rest of the Repugs look much worse than Trump.

This is why we really need to end the single selection voting system with its two-party spoiler effect, and get strategic hedge simple score voting.

GUS100CORRINA ACP Dec 29, 2017 9:43 PM

Bernie Sanders Is Most Likely Candidate To Take On Trump In 2020

My response: ROFL!!!!!! If Bernie Sanders, the "has been" Marxist Socialist, runs for POTUS, then I will conclude with certainty that AMERICA is indeed a BANANA REPUBLIC.

Sadly, there are probably millions of "so called" AMERICANS who would vote for this man.

GOD, have mercy on America.

CheapBastard GUS100CORRINA Dec 29, 2017 9:47 PM

Come on; Bernie has some good points:

1) raise tax on the hard working middle class workers to 65%;

2) enact his "Reparation tax" of $3,000 on each white person to "correct injustices" (that he forgets to mention happened over 100 years ago by other peeples);

3) expand Obamacare to FREE health care for everyone;

4) FREE education for all;

5) Moar FREE shit;

6) open borders;

7) open terrorist immigration.

What's not to like?

 

 

 

PT CheapBastard Dec 29, 2017 10:03 PM

Didn't Bernie expose himself to be subservient to the Hildabeast?

How can anyone know that a vote for Bernie will actually get them Bernie?

On the one hand, I do understand that in the lead-up to an election, at some point the party has to show some unity if they want any chance of winning.  On the other hand, if you chain yourself to a dead horse you get maggots.

Are the Ds really dumb enough to think all the manipulation has gone?  Either they have to visibly extract the whole cancer or they have to cremate the whole thing and start again.  But then, admitting there was a problem in the first place was never one of their strengths, let alone actually doing anything about it.  "Yeah, that was all in the past.  We've moved on..." while using exactly the same people and changing nothing.  I guess if someone is dumb enough to buy it then someone else will be dumb enough to sell it to them.

Atomic Nixon PT Dec 29, 2017 11:23 PM

prag·ma·tism

ˈpraɡməˌtizəm/

noun

  1. 1.

    a pragmatic attitude or policy.

    "ideology was tempered with pragmatism"

  2. 2.

    PHILOSOPHY

    an approach that assesses the truth of meaning of theories or beliefs in terms of the success of their practical application.

Atomic Nixon CheapBastard Dec 29, 2017 11:26 PM

Hasn't anyone explained this to you?  Weird, I would have thought that... well never mind, start here...

Definition of insurance

1a the business of insuring persons or property

coverage by contract whereby one party undertakes to indemnify or guarantee another against loss by a specified contingency or peril

the sum for which something is insured

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insurance

 

ISEEIT Normalcy Bias Dec 29, 2017 9:55 PM

Astute and correct.

Although bear in mind (The bear being Russia) that much of the remaining vestiges of corporate 'media' and the DNC/deep state infrastructure have crumbled.

The entire shitshow is blowing up in their faces.

I'm not a trump fan, however I adore the masterful trollery of this absurdly artificial construct desperately designed to "outwit" team trump has blown up, and will achieve fusion within the next several weeks.

Or so I think.