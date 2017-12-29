Bernie Sanders Is Most Likely Candidate To Take On Trump In 2020

Not only is Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator and former contender for the Democratic nomination, the most popular politician in America, but according to one recent poll, he’s seen as the most likely candidate to win the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in 2020.
Since Hillary Clinton’s defeat, no clear leader has emerged to guide the Democratic party, which means the primary for the 2020 race will probably be hotly contested.
The data are courtesy of PredictIt, which translates prediction market data into US cents, with the highest price signaling the most likely outcome at a given time. Sanders, who challenged Clinton for the nomination in 2016, is seen as the most likely nominee at 21 cents a share. California senator Kamala Harris is next at 17 cents, followed by Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren at 15 cents.
Three of the top-five potential candidates are women: New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand comes in fourth at 14 cents, just ahead of former vice president Joe Biden at 13 cents.
For what its worth, Sanders hasn’t ruled out running again in 2020 (though he’d be in his late 70s by then). This fall, he continued to fight for socialized medicine by releasing a bill calling for Medicare for all. The self-described Democratic Socialist has long advocated for a single payer health care system.
Comments
Please God, PLEASE! LOL
It's FAR more likely going to be the Obama with Tits, Kamala Harris.
In reply to Please God, PLEASE! LOL by Normalcy Bias
NeoConLibs will not allow Bernie
In reply to It's FAR more likely going… by Normalcy Bias
Like it or not K Sanders would have beat Trump. Thanks To Hillroy the Dems Lost...
Sanders is very popular with all the millenials, big advantage...
In reply to NeoConLibs will not allow… by DownWithYogaPants
Goodbye capitalism, hello socialism... Any wonder the most coddled generation in history doesn't want to work, after all, everyone is "special"...
In reply to Like it or not K Sanders… by BaBaBouy
WTF! Do we really need another dinosaur? We gotta get a millennial in there!
In reply to Goodbye capitalism, hello… by Keyser
If he wins, then the Jews will have fully conquered America with one of them (Sanders) as Potus.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-je…
In reply to WTF! Do we really need… by toady
It's politically incorrect to say that, bruv.
But it's okay to say, a Muslim should not be allowed to be Potus.
Goes to show how the Jewish-controlled media have done such a good job brainwashing the people.
In reply to If he wins, then the Jews… by bobcatz
al franken for vp
debbie wassermanshulz for secretary of state
Chuck Schumer
Dianne Feinstein
straight ticket
In reply to It's politically incorrect… by sincerely_yours
Negro -> redneck -> jew, thats evolution! :D
In reply to al franken for vp… by SafelyGraze
Bernie certainly has the support of the military industrial complex
he is there biggest backer
https://www.thedailybeast.com/bernie-sanders-loves-this-dollar1-trillio…
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2015/08/27/sand-a27.html
In reply to al franken for vp… by SafelyGraze
Anyone that likes Bernie either does not know the real Bernie, or they hate America.
In reply to If he wins, then the Jews… by bobcatz
Bernie is like an 85 year old millenial, grifter and scamming yi**ish.
He was throw out of a commune when he was young for being lazy and doing nothing all day. Yet in the Senate - you can be at a minimum a $10 million net worth millionaire. Most will easily get up to $100 million.
In reply to Anyone that likes Bernie… by truthseeker47
Well, at least we won't have anyone actually "running" for office unless they have high speed "walkers" to get the job done.
In reply to Bernie is like an 85 year… by Freddie
Everyone on that list is a lunatic.
In reply to WTF! Do we really need… by toady
"after all, everyone is "special"..."
Not everyone... White people are the cause of all the problems in our society today. I mean, just look around. White people spent generations/centuries working and advancing civilization and if they hadn't all those SJW's would have nothing to bitch about. /s
In reply to Goodbye capitalism, hello… by Keyser
Better it be socialism for the masses than the handouts to the 1% pumpkinhead is orchestrating
Right now, US us going deeper in debt to make the rich richer
In reply to Goodbye capitalism, hello… by Keyser
I pity the fee(ble)
Who vote Bernie
In reply to Better it be socialism for… by GotAFriendInBen
Goodbye capitalism????? We don't have capitalism today you moron.
In reply to Goodbye capitalism, hello… by Keyser
We have "finance capitalism" today.
Industrial Capitalism was how the U.S. initially got rich.
In reply to Goodbye capitalism????? We… by kudocast
Either do Capitalism yes, or Capitalism no. Never Capitalism maybe-so. - Mr. Fucking Miyagi.
there is no fucking financial .vs industrial capitalism-fucking-ism. Obey language, or you are a language destroying fucking Communist. Choose fucking wisely god-fuckingdammit!!!
Happy Fucking New Year.
In reply to We have "finance capitalism"… by MEFOBILLS
Welcome to Canada! How awful! Just think of what you won't have anymore...
No bank collapses. None during the Great Depression, not one. Not one during the last unpleasantness. You see, you Americans are far too Liberal with your banks. You let them stay up late, gamble with other people's money, you don't even know who they're in bed with! Now we believe in a nice Conservative banking system. One with rules and regulations to rein in those crazy Wall-street cats, you dig?
Welcome to Canada! We were run for a fair while by a REAL billionaire! You know, a real one who could float a whole fleet of container ships past you, not a couple of tough steaks and shitty wine. He, of course, supported our single payer health-care system being a Liberal and all. Come to think of it... I seem to remember him being pretty much in line with Bernie on most things. But that would make Bernie....
Boring! I read his platform and it really doesn't excite me. Where's the feeding bankers to lions during half-time on Sundays? In these days of waning empire, I demand blood-sport! Ah Canada, my lovely socialist hell-hole, where there are twice as many small business owners per capita than the U.S. for some reason (it's the health-care). What a perfect place to watch... well... please don't burn it ALL down... we'd like to pick up some of the pieces. ;)
In reply to Goodbye capitalism, hello… by Keyser
Ah the “Canada is great!” play....
We have 330 million to your 25 million. What works for you don’t float for us sans the banking style. I agree there. Talk to us when you have a Shitcago, Baltimoribund and San Fagcisco sucking your coffers dry.
Mae need a nice collapse unfortunately. That way our “world police” days will end. Canada doesn’t police the world.
In reply to Welcome to Canada! How… by Atomic Nixon
Didn't you just have 2 mortgage banks go bankrupt? What's going on up there, eh?
In reply to Welcome to Canada! How… by Atomic Nixon
And should the GOP take over after Sanders, they'll leave most every socialistic program in place, just as they are doing now. Let me know when the GOP even BEGINS to trim welfare programs. Yeah, keep voting GOP and expecting any real change.
In reply to Goodbye capitalism, hello… by Keyser
Will the soros backed antifa beat up Trump supporters again at his rallies in 2020 while police idly stand by and watch?
Or are these violent domestic terrorists backed by Obama's fbi appointees?
During the Vietnam War the FBI monitored all anti-American protests; this time they almost encouraged the anti-Trumpster violence.
In fact, did the fbi even find the terrorists who bombed the RNC North Carolina office/ or was it Comey and Stzork fbi thugs?
In reply to Like it or not K Sanders… by BaBaBouy
Still pissing down your leg about ANTIFA kids? Better go make sure they aren't hiding under your bed or in your closet.
In reply to Will the soros backed antifa… by CheapBastard
Those pissy little fucktards were smart enough to stay in their mom's basement on Nov 4th.
In reply to Still pissing down your leg… by dirty fingernails
He WAS. He pissed a lot of people off by telling them to go vote for Hillary.
In reply to Like it or not K Sanders… by BaBaBouy
Cheap sellout and a loser.
In reply to He WAS. He pissed a lot of… by StanleyTheManly
I don't trust Sanders. Especially since his Hillary endorsement. And the stupid "forget the emails" proclamation. Nope, don't trust.
The rest of the Democraps totally suck.
But I am pretty sure the economy is going to totally crash long before 2020, and Trump with his "great tax overhaul" will of course get the blame.
And the rest of the Repugs look much worse than Trump.
This is why we really need to end the single selection voting system with its two-party spoiler effect, and get strategic hedge simple score voting.
In reply to Cheap sellout and a loser. by BarkingCat
You mean Kamala "Cum Dump" Harris, who banged Willie Brown to start her political career?
In reply to It's FAR more likely going… by Normalcy Bias
And how old is Bernie? We can only hope that nature takes it's course before 2020...
In reply to You mean Kamala "Cum Dump"… by ACP
Since Bernie & wife are guilty as hell of major bank fraud, maybe he will die in the slammer.
In reply to And how old is Bernie? We… by Keyser
Bernie Sanders Is Most Likely Candidate To Take On Trump In 2020
My response: ROFL!!!!!! If Bernie Sanders, the "has been" Marxist Socialist, runs for POTUS, then I will conclude with certainty that AMERICA is indeed a BANANA REPUBLIC.
Sadly, there are probably millions of "so called" AMERICANS who would vote for this man.
GOD, have mercy on America.
In reply to You mean Kamala "Cum Dump"… by ACP
Come on; Bernie has some good points:
1) raise tax on the hard working middle class workers to 65%;
2) enact his "Reparation tax" of $3,000 on each white person to "correct injustices" (that he forgets to mention happened over 100 years ago by other peeples);
3) expand Obamacare to FREE health care for everyone;
4) FREE education for all;
5) Moar FREE shit;
6) open borders;
7) open terrorist immigration.
What's not to like?
In reply to Bernie Sanders Is Most… by GUS100CORRINA
Didn't Bernie expose himself to be subservient to the Hildabeast?
How can anyone know that a vote for Bernie will actually get them Bernie?
On the one hand, I do understand that in the lead-up to an election, at some point the party has to show some unity if they want any chance of winning. On the other hand, if you chain yourself to a dead horse you get maggots.
Are the Ds really dumb enough to think all the manipulation has gone? Either they have to visibly extract the whole cancer or they have to cremate the whole thing and start again. But then, admitting there was a problem in the first place was never one of their strengths, let alone actually doing anything about it. "Yeah, that was all in the past. We've moved on..." while using exactly the same people and changing nothing. I guess if someone is dumb enough to buy it then someone else will be dumb enough to sell it to them.
In reply to Come on; Bernie has some… by CheapBastard
prag·ma·tism
ˈpraɡməˌtizəm/
noun
a pragmatic attitude or policy.
"ideology was tempered with pragmatism"
PHILOSOPHY
an approach that assesses the truth of meaning of theories or beliefs in terms of the success of their practical application.
In reply to Didn't Bernie expose himself… by PT
Liberalism: believing that a fantasy can work without any understanding of human fucking nature and the unintended consequences it will reap.
In reply to prag·ma·tism… by Atomic Nixon
Hasn't anyone explained this to you? Weird, I would have thought that... well never mind, start here...
Definition of insurance
1a : the business of insuring persons or property
b : coverage by contract whereby one party undertakes to indemnify or guarantee another against loss by a specified contingency or peril
c : the sum for which something is insured
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insurance
In reply to Come on; Bernie has some… by CheapBastard
IF YOU LIKE IT SO MUCH THEN YOU PAY FOR IT !
In reply to Come on; Bernie has some… by CheapBastard
But you ARE a banana republic! Relatively speaking of course.
In reply to Bernie Sanders Is Most… by GUS100CORRINA
....and Canada is our bitch
In reply to But you ARE a banana… by Atomic Nixon
I doubt she will even run. She is young enough to wait for a better opportunity.
In reply to It's FAR more likely going… by Normalcy Bias
Astute and correct.
Although bear in mind (The bear being Russia) that much of the remaining vestiges of corporate 'media' and the DNC/deep state infrastructure have crumbled.
The entire shitshow is blowing up in their faces.
I'm not a trump fan, however I adore the masterful trollery of this absurdly artificial construct desperately designed to "outwit" team trump has blown up, and will achieve fusion within the next several weeks.
Or so I think.
In reply to It's FAR more likely going… by Normalcy Bias
Agree. Kamala has the demographics and she's dumb as a rock; so she's perfect for the job.
In reply to It's FAR more likely going… by Normalcy Bias
Kamala, The Ugandan Giant, from parts unknown?
In reply to It's FAR more likely going… by Normalcy Bias
Which would be another " Please God, PLEASE! LOL".
In reply to It's FAR more likely going… by Normalcy Bias
Agreed. I can't wait to run against Bernie and his wife doing time in Leavenworth.
In reply to Please God, PLEASE! LOL by Normalcy Bias
At this stage of the prez election game, 3 years prior to the 2016 election, the smart money was on Hildebeast and Bush. And that ran solid for the next 2 1/2 years.
In reply to Please God, PLEASE! LOL by Normalcy Bias