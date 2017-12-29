China Tests Hypersonic Weapon, Rendering US THAAD Powerless

The art of (future) war is rapidly evolving with Beijing spearheading the push into the first modern operational hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV). According to The Diplomat, the weapon, known as the Dong Feng (“East Wind”), DF-17 for short, is designed to challenge existing missile defense systems, such as America’s anti-ballistic missile defense system called: Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).
An unnamed U.S. government source, who has studied recent intelligence reports on the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), said China conducted two separate tests of the hypersonic missile back in November. The first test was conducted on November 01 and the second test took place on November 15. The Diplomat signals, that the November 01 test was the first Chinese ballistic missile launch to take place after the Communist Party of China’s 19th Party Congress in October.
Following half-dozen development tests between 2014-2016, the most recent tests were launched from the Jiuquan Space Launcher Center in Inner Mongolia. The Diplomat then explains that the November 01 test was widely viewed as successful after the hypersonic weapon hit its intended target “within meters.”
During the November 1 test flight, which took place from the Jiuquan Space Launcher Center in Inner Mongolia, the missile’s payload flew to a range of approximately 1,400 kilometers with the HGV flying at a depressed altitude of around 60 kilometers following the completion of the DF-17’s ballistic and reentry phases.
HGVs begin flight after separating from their ballistic missile boosters, which follow a standard ballistic trajectory to give the payload vehicle sufficient altitude.
Parts of the U.S. intelligence community assess that the DF-17 is a medium-range system, with a range capability between 1,800 and 2,500 kilometers. The missile is expected to be capable of delivering both nuclear and conventional payloads and may be capable of being configured to deliver a maneuverable reentry vehicle instead of an HGV.
Most of the missile’s flight time during the November 1 flight test was powered by the HGV during the glide phase, the source said. The missile successfully made impact at a site in Xinjiang Province, outside Qiemo, “within meters” of the intended target, the source added. The duration of the HGV’s flight was nearly 11 minutes during that test.
The source told The Diplomat, this was “the first HGV test in the world using a system intended to be fielded operationally.” U.S. intelligence assessments indicate the DF-17 could be operational as soon as 2020.
China just showed its hypersonic-BGV in a vid on 08 Oct. Probably a test design model, but AFAIK this is first pics of an actual object 1/ pic.twitter.com/EXIMHkXTEA— Raymond Wang (@soraywang) November 5, 2017
“Although hypersonic glide vehicles and missiles flying non-ballistic trajectories were first proposed as far back as World War II, technological advances are only now making these systems practicable,” Vice Admiral James Syring, director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, said in June, during a testimony before the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.
In 2015, Lockheed Martin, well aware of China’s HGV threat, dusted off their plans to upgrade its THAAD missile system to counter hypersonic weapons.
Lockheed Martin is hoping the maturing threat of hypersonic boost glide vehicles from ambitious adversaries will spark interest in the company’s dormant plan to design a more capable interceptor for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) air defense system.
Chinese officials confirmed they conducted a test last month of what they are calling a hypersonic strike vehicle. U.S. officials worry this missile could outsmart their defenses.
That said, China is not the only superpower in the HGV game, the United States and Russia are developing hypersonic weapons, as well.
And lastly, the Rand Corporation warns, “the trajectory and capabilities of HGVs provide them with some unprecedented attributes that may be disruptive to current military doctrines of advanced nations.”
In reply to Test it please, on… by Latina Lover
In reply to The Critters are currently… by Arnold
In reply to OT ..auto running of video… by Arnold
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to Laughable games by the scum… by MFL5591
In reply to LOL Deng Feng are more… by Zero Point
In reply to Like I said many times, the… by caconhma
ProsperD9 Russian concord crashed and took out an entire block in a suburb of Paris before it was even ready for use. Fucking things could have been dropping out of the air all over the Soviet Union no one would have known with KGB at work. It was discontinued after maybe 7 or 8 years of use the same as Concord. As much as it was fucking amazing all Soviet technology lost credibility with Chernobyl.......
The bigger picture is if hypersonic aircraft worked and were cost effective we would still be using them. They were just a dick waving contest from the Cold War and a way to get commercial aviation to pay for research for the Military Industrial Complex.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1973_Paris_Air_Show_crash
Stuff like hover trains or ground effect aircraft were incredibly impressive and I think the Soviets were ahead in some ways. End of the fucking day none of this technology will be applied for commercial use because its a threat to suburbia and the auto industry. Much easier to centrally plan or finance a road network and factory supply chain than face a situation with flying cars, Zepplins or hover craft. Tech means fuck all when engineers only work for bankers and central planners. Go ask the ghost Nikolai Tesla and every other stupid fucking genius who went up against finance and government.
If you think I am lying look at how much is spent on sex robots and dildos and compare that with how effective the robots are for space exploration and nuclear waste clean up. These projects are white elephants to bilk to tax payer and the investor.
On the technology front something tells me this probably reversed engineered from the U.S Aurora program. Probably brought over to China via Israel. Only important on a strategic level if a nuclear war breaks out or sued to target aircraft carriers. The billions invested in missile defense only make sense if the pay load is nuclear. Even if they are more advanced now the Chinese would be destroyed by the more numerous American ICBM´s. Their socitey would implode without U.S consumers.
In reply to BWAHAHA...are you kidding… by ProsperD9
Hypersonic is Mach 5 plus. Concord was supersonic around Mach 2, usually only over the ocean.
Concord used a turbojet. SR71 used a turbo-ramjet and could do Mach 3. The large cone in front of engine acted as a compressor to slow down the air enough, where it didn't cause a compressor stall. That means the air has to be slowed down to rate of combustion.
When you get up to Mach 5 and higher, then new kinds of engines have to be used, engines that sustain high rates of supersonic combustion.., like a SCRAMJET.
Also, hypersonic vehicle gets hot from air friction, so fuel is used as a coolant. SCRAMJETS supposedly use Hydrogen fuel, with first one demonstrated by Soviet Union in 1991.
China now has powerful supercomputers capable of doing high speed computational fluid dynamics. China also has built wind tunnels capable of the high velocities need to do model testing.
So, it is not a dick waving contest. The Chinese are pretty serious - it is U.S. government and its controlling plutocracy, that are a comedy troupe of morons.
MIC pushed their "defense umbrella" strategy, even though a college freshman physics student could punch holes in logic of defensive strategy.
In reply to ProsperD9 Russian concord… by Maghreb
Its people the US can't get people into space without help, not satellites. We launch our own satellites just fine. Granted, one of the primary means of doing so, the Atlas V, does rely on Russian engines. But, the Space-X Falcon 9 and Delta IV/IV Heavy do not. We launch shit into space all the time, with the overwhelming majority of the launches being successful. There are 12-20 a year out of Canaveral.
For the record, I am no fan of the war and empire either. I just correct patently false information when I see it. Do some research before posting things like that in the future.
In reply to BWAHAHA...are you kidding… by ProsperD9
In reply to Its people the US can't get… by greenskeeper carl
Prediction - By the time the Chinese have this operational, the US will have lasers that will be able to disable or destroy it.
In reply to Laughable games by the scum… by MFL5591
The U.S. already does.
In reply to Got to justify all that… by bankbob
In reply to Got to justify all that… by bankbob
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to It would actually have to… by MozartIII
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to Correct, THAAD is junk. … by SmallerGovNow2
In reply to Correct, THAAD is junk. … by SmallerGovNow2
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to How THAAD. by Synoia
In reply to … by BennyBoy
In reply to Check out who makes money… by uhland62
In reply to OT ..auto running of video… by Arnold
In reply to MIC advertising. "We will… by JRobby
In reply to The Critters are currently… by Arnold
In reply to Test it please, on… by Latina Lover
In reply to Test it please, on… by Latina Lover
In reply to Test it please, on… by Latina Lover
In reply to Test it please, on… by Latina Lover
In reply to Wow I thought people on this… by troubadourcapital
It is indeed. Crazy fast , too, if what I've read is correct. Russia just spends their defense dollars a lot better and smarter than we do. An example would be that torpedo. We spend billions each on allegedly top of the line submarines, which ARE better than the Russian ones. Instead of trying to match it, they build a better torpedo that can whittle away our advantages. Look at the F-35. 1.5 Trillion dollars, and by a lot of reports, it doesn't even work. No need for Russia to do much on that front. What they have built to counter the F22 will be just as effective. The F22 probably is the best all around fighter in the world. But, rather than attempt to spend such an outrageous sum of money on a better fighter, they just keep their already high performing but non stealthy fighters in the air, and instead build a surface to air missile system that will, if reports are correct, shoot down anything in the sky. The S-400/500 won't even come close to costing what an F-22 costs (or an F-35) but it has made many of the advantages of these aircraft non existent. These systems also make the US reluctant to even use these new toys, for fear they will be shot down. They'd all look pretty stupid if the Iranians tagged a couple with Russian missiles. So, they will probably just sit this one out, at least until their air defenses have been exhausted or destroyed.
We, too, could build top notch weapons systems for a lot less, but we have no interest in doing so. The MIC is nothing but a graft system. Its corporate welfare. A jobs program, but one that kills people. We massively overpay for EVERYTHING the government buys.
In reply to supercavitating is a Russian… by DEMIZEN
China didn't innovate anything. Everything China learned about hypersonic glide vehicles they learned from the US and Russia.
In reply to Wow I thought people on this… by troubadourcapital
China didn't innovate anything.
China may produce fewer very high IQ individuals per capita than northwestern white populations, but they have a much larger population base. So, China does produce enough genius needed to push these technologies forward.
Chinese have demonstrated capability, to ignore that is whistling past the graveyard.
In reply to China didn't innovate… by Not My Real Name
In reply to Test it please, on… by Latina Lover
In reply to Test it please, on… by Latina Lover
In reply to Test it please, on… by Latina Lover
In reply to imagine if all this… by new game
In reply to "Humanity" is fake news,… by Benjamin123
In reply to imagine if all this… by new game
In reply to imagine if all this… by new game
In reply to Fuck humanity. That asteroid… by attila404
In reply to Humans are nothing more than… by FORD_FIESTA