The Hidden-In-Plain-Sight Mechanism Of The Super-Wealthy: Money-Laundering 2.0

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Financial and political power are two sides of one coin.
We all know the rich are getting richer, and the super-rich are getting super-richer. This reality is illustrated in the chart of income gains, the vast majority of which have flowed to the top .01%--not the top 1%, or the top .1% -- to the very tippy top of the wealth-power pyramid:
Though all sorts of reasons have been offered to explain this trend--I've described the mechanisms of financialization here for years--two that don't attract much mainstream media attention are money laundering and control fraud, i.e. changing the rules of what's legal so what was illegal yesterday is legal today--presto-magico, illegally skimmed wealth is now "legal."
Correspondent JD recently submitted an excellent summary of the progression from Money Laundering 1.0 to Money Laundering 2.0:
Money laundering 1.0 is making dirty money legal, control fraud is manipulating the 'legal' options, and money laundering 2.0 is making sure that 'legal' fortunes are not taxed and cannot be clawed back."
Conventional money laundering works by shifting ill-gotten gains into legitimate banks and/or assets. Ill-gotten gains can be laundered quite easily by buying homes or businesses (in the U.S., Europe, etc.) with cash. The home or enterprises can then be sold and the net is now legit.
Another kind of money laundering opens shell accounts in U.S. states with no income tax or offshore tax havens and then transfers intellectual property or other income-producing assets into the shell accounts.
As JD pointed out in his email to me, control fraud is a profoundly insightful concept presented by author William K. Black (Wikipedia), the essence of which is that those with control/ power in centralized institutions can defraud the institutions and their users/citizenry by modifying the rules of what's legal/allowable, and do so legally, i.e. within the letter of the law if not the intent of the law.
Black is the author of the book The Best Way to Rob a Bank is to Own One: How Corporate Executives and Politicians Looted the S&L Industry.
Control fraud ranges from juicing the financials of companies to "legally" stripmining entire nations. In my view, borrowing billions of dollars to buy back shares in a company and thereby boosting the value of the stock options held by top management is an excellent example of fully legal control fraud: the top managers essentially transfer enormous wealth from the enterprise to their private pockets, under the guise of "building shareholder value."
In other words, control fraud ranges from masking fraud to bringing fraud (however shakily) into the circle of quasi-compliance to fully legal fraud (i.e. much of what enriched the few at the expense of the many in 2002-2008 housing/mortgage bubble.)
The ultimate form of control fraud is our auction-to-the-highest-bidder "democracy" in which wealth casts the only votes that count. Just transfer enough wealth to the political class via campiagn contributions, "donations" to their foundations, etc., and then have a juicy targeted tax break inserted into a complex legislative bill.
The structure of JD's money laundering 2.0 has been exposed by The Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers. If you're not familar with the enormous offshore tax avoidance industry, here are a few sources to start with:
Giant Leak of Offshore Financial Records Exposes Global Array of Crime and Corruption (a.k.a. The Panama Papers)
The Paradise Papers: A new mass data leak, this time from an elite law firm with elite clients, shows how deeply offshoring is embedded in the global financial system.
How Corporations and the Wealthy Avoid Taxes (NYT)
An estimated $8.7 trillion, 11.5 percent of the entire world’s G.D.P., is held offshore by ultrawealthy households in a handful of tax shelters, and most of it isn’t being reported to the relevant tax authorities
Wealth doesn't trickle down – it just floods offshore, research reveals (The Guardian)
Why we are shining a light on the world of tax havens again (The Guardian)
After explosive leaks from an offshore firm last year, others in the sector insisted it was a bad apple. Now that claim can be tested.
How to stop the super-rich looting our wealth: make it illegal (The Guardian)
The Paradise Papers expose a business model that lets the few asset-strip the many. Governments have powerful tools to stop this – but do they have the will?
Of course they don't, because the political class is a direct beneficiary of Money laundering 2.0: the primary coin of trade between the super-wealthy/corporatocracy and the political class is is the granting of what amounts to control fraud: tax breaks and loopholes that are tailored specifically to the super-wealthy and global corporations.
The Hidden Wealth of Nations: The Scourge of Tax Havens (book)
Just remember two things: JD's definition of money laundering 2.0: "making sure that 'legal' fortunes are not taxed and cannot be clawed back"
There is only one elite class at the top of the wealth-power pyramid: Financial and political power are two sides of one coin.
* * *
I'm offering my new book Money and Work Unchained at a 10% discount ($8.95 for the Kindle ebook and $18 for the print edition) through December, after which the price goes up to retail ($9.95 and $20).Read the first section for free in PDF format.
If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
"There is only one elite class at the top of the wealth-power pyramid: Financial and political power are two sides of one coin."
C'mon CHS...
Is this supposed to be some great revelation?
CHS...you lost me when you quoted the Guardian 3 times...have you ever seen this?
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/what-happens-when-a-russiagate-skeptic-debates-a-professional-russiagater-1e796f620a4a
In reply to "There is only one elite… by Cabreado
CHS became worthless a long long time ago. Conflating tax avoidance with laundering? What a fuck tard. He must be another socialist who thinks just because you are successful you should pay the entire bill.
It's really all over for these shitty blogs. I no longer care if net neutrality makes them all go away.
In reply to CHS...you lost me when you… by piceridu
The point was that powerful elites control centralized systems to fleece all of us. The money comes from you and I.
In reply to CHS became worthless a long… by mkkby
Perhaps one of the worst descriptions of money laundering I have ever heard.
Agreed...Leo Getz did a better job of explaining it in Lethal Weapon 2.
In reply to Perhaps one of the worst… by Umh
So, if you forget where you replied on ZH, see who you replied to. Then open his profile. Then see his posts. Then reply to his post, if you remember which one is the right one. Then go through a worm hole and reappear at the said article. Messed up beyond comprehension.
In reply to Agreed...Leo Getz did a… by FreeShitter
It's easy to see where the wealthy park their money. Visit the US Treasury site: http://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/mfh.txt.
Look at all the treasuries owned by Ireland, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, Bermuda etc.
In reply to So, if you forget where you… by peddling-fiction
Nothing that inheritance tax could not fix in 2 generations flat - thats in our lifetimes.
In reply to It's easy to see where the… by Stuck on Zero
Just toughening us up for the o pockee lips ..
The end is nigh !
In reply to So, if you forget where you… by peddling-fiction
Tyler is on acid, walking naked in his home.
In reply to Just toughening us up for… by Giant Meteor
You were with him at that time?
In reply to Tyler is on acid, walking… by peddling-fiction
I find it difficult to distinguish your assertion from one generated by a bot, e.g. 'Perhaps one of the worst descriptions of X I have ever heard'.
Your 1-2 with the previous guy is standard bot sequence.
Arguments based on facts, not assertions is the standard for human comments here at ZH. You don't make the cut.
In reply to Perhaps one of the worst… by Umh
Charles, you are absolutely right. There are no rules or ethics or guidelines at this point. Might equals right again just as in the Middle or Dark Ages. Security violations which would send you or I to jail for ten years allows Hillary Clinton to run for president, as "gross negligence" becomes "carelessness"
When the powerful can change the laws to suit their financial interests whenever they like makes the whole system a rigged poker game. Apple just decides to keep all its profits, then do illegal deals behind closed doors with Irish politicians, then waits it out for the US to change its laws so it can bring its profits home nearly tax free. All illegal and unethical and done almost openly, brazenly by one of the most visible and profitable companies in the world. The world's wealthiest company run by a gay narcissist perpetuating the greatest tax fraud in history. Yet Tim Cook has the audacity to openly scold Europeans for expecting him to pay taxes on Apple's local profits and to admonish his own politicians for expecting Apple to pay any tax at all.
The corruption at the top hollows out the bottom of the economy. Younger people don't have much interest in an honest day's work as they see that those gaming the system and not working are doing so much better. There will be no one to do the work, little to eat. If the super wealthy think they will be safe in their guarded havens, they haven't been reading history. The aristocrats of Ancien Régime France were the most coddled and protected and privileged class since the heyday of Ancient Egypt.
Most of them lost their heads. King Charles I of England was reputedly a very jolly fellow until Oliver Cromwell and the Roundheads had enough of subsidising his shallow lascivity.
I'm not sure what we -- the intelligentsia or upper middle class -- can do to stop these shenanigans. If they don't stop it will end badly for all of us. The upper middle class will be the first to suffer - as we're easier to get to - but the really rich will pay an even higher price. I originally wrote elite instead of rich. But these people are not elite. They are scum, lacking either ethics or humanity, only interested in pecuniary gain and willing to break any rules to obtain these riches.
For heck's sake, you can't take wealth to the grave. Wealth should be a tool to improve the world, not a method to hold it senselessly ransom.
In reply to Charles, you are absolutely… by Uncoy
As Solomon rightly said: there is nothing new under the sun, all is vanity like grasping at the wind.
All have this in common; we are born spiritually still-born and born to die - everyone. The only unanswered question is where do you go after you die and even though you die; yet you live....but where is the most important question...where??
In reply to Charles, you are absolutely… by Uncoy
Money laundering ? Nooooooo, say it ain't sooooooo
100% tax on assets over 100 million?
Ummmm... then why engage in any economic activity that could generate such income? Probably not good on balance.
In reply to 100% tax on assets over 100… by hooligan2009
Why bother for a paltry 100 million? That's not even enough for a decent sized yacht. Better off collecting welfare.
In reply to Ummmm... then why engage in… by Hyjinx
Sounds like something a failure in life would come up with.
In reply to 100% tax on assets over 100… by hooligan2009
Those that asset mine nations using power over centralised systems are entitled to keep their ill gotten gains? Then lets let all the criminals out of jail too.
In reply to Sounds like something a… by Chris88
Too easy to transfer the ill gotten gains off shore.
In reply to 100% tax on assets over 100… by hooligan2009
“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." ~ Frederic Bastiat
"I know not why any one but a school-boy in his declamation should whine over the Commonwealth of Rome, which grew great only by the misery of the rest of mankind. The Romans, like others, as soon as they grew rich, grew corrupt; and in their corruption sold the lives and freedoms of themselves, and of one another. [...] A people, who while they were poor robbed mankind; and as soon as they became rich, robbed one another."
Samuel Johnson: Review of Thomas Blackwell's "Memoirs of the Court of Augustus"
The whole of the federal government as presently configured, in simpatico with "systemically important" bad faith actors, has become the largest grifting operation known in the history of mankind." Giant Meteor
"Government is the great fiction through which everybody seeks to live at the expense of everybody else."
- Bastiat
In reply to “When plunder becomes a way… by Giant Meteor
Yep, what you are talking about are the Fed, Gov, and All Big Banks that work directly with the Fed.
In reply to “When plunder becomes a way… by Giant Meteor
QUOTE OF THE CENTURY:
BEST WAY TO ROB A BANK IS TO OWN ONE
The US brokers are behind corruptuon.
What must be understood ..
Systemically important, too big to fail, IS the control fraud , and the vehicle of the control fraud, the robber , and the get away driver .. a silent coup descended upon the land. What is good for me, is criminal for thee. Therefore, there is no rule of law. There is only the rule of men, and tyranny, a fait accompli. I was certain that this had already been made abundantly clear ..
Perhaps not ..
It should be clear to anyone who gives it a moment's attention. We are all harmed by these criminal elite. The left knows it and the right knows it. The elite can only continue pilfering by keeping the left and right from working together to stop them.
In reply to What must be understood … by Giant Meteor
Oh no a tax haven! You mean successful people avoid theft? ZOMG!
Well, maybe you might want to read the article.
In reply to Oh no a tax haven! You mean… by Chris88
There was a good documentary done a few years ago "The Tax Free Ride" and they did a good job showing how the Big 4 accounting firms outsmart the regulators. It also bring up how with their marketing and PR work, how companies go to great extents to separate their CEOs and other big executives from the public seeing how this works. They work hard to create a perception that the public will be able to embrace without hurting the reputation of the CEO, as they are very well aware of the tax havens in reality.
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2013/08/the-tax-free-tour-documentary-on…
Hillary Clinton moved over a billion dollars that we know of offshore to U.A.E. beyond our legal system after she lost the election.
The commenters here support her right to do so. And any method of obtaining wealth is acceptable to them. Selling access, selling secrets, trading on inside info, crony contracts, destroying nations, murdering adversaries, no problem. Of course, if we weren't all so damn lazy, we would do the same.
In reply to Hillary Clinton moved over a… by are we there yet
The Elites of the world financed bullied threatened bribed the governments of the world to endorse a game that only the Elites are able to play in. That is why we are where we are.
The amazing thing is there are always comments posted in support of these crooks. Either the commenters are crooks themselves or are seriously misguided.
In reply to The Elites of the world… by AlbertthePudding
The trick is for the upper middle class guy to find the already bought and paid for loop hole and ride the wave!
only US Treasuries are mentioned as instruments held offshore. What about the song lyrics, movie scripts, screenplays, patents, real estate titles, private equity, private placement bonds, converts of all sorts like PIK bonds, etc?
So some of these little fuckhead tax havens have lots of scantily clad accountants and weak-ass police. So a dozen heavily-armed men could definitely rob one of these motherfucking places. Stick a gun in a bankers face, and tell the POS to buy some bitcoin with their clients' funds, then put it in a wallet. Once "transaction" is done, trick is to get off the island. A speed boat with some fuel caches would do the trick. Properly motivated, we're talking a caper worth 100s of millions.
If you only look at the amt of US Treasuries held offshore or foreign purchase of USTs you would think nearly all the wealth being transferred offshore is Russians and Chinese avoiding capital controls. Mark my words here... Miramar Productions and Harvey Weinstien must surely have billions of dollars offshore. Wouldnt be surprised to find out Steven Speilberg and Jeff Katzenberg, and many many others have done likewise.
Corrupt deep state and corporate interests have been in collusion with the needy and relatively poor Obamas and Clintons. This is the nexus that we need corrected.
Just wait until Google, Amazon and Apple start slugging it out to poach each other's customers. This is how the game ends, all the big crocodiles trying desperately to eat each other.
They are already doing that.
In reply to Just wait until Google,… by ft65
Hey Smith, I found NO value in this content, so you should pay me $1.
Hey, Smith, why don't you ever write about the entitlement tsunami that now consumes more than 70% of gummint spending, which sucks the earnings out of every paycheck of the bottom 95% and increasingly is used to buy the votes of 10's of millions of imported poverty ?????
That is true, but all of it is merely a consequence of corruption outlined in the article. ALL rules, laws, policies are made of, by and for the benefit of the wealthy. There are no exceptions. It all starts with corruption.
In reply to Hey, Smith, why don't you… by InnVestuhrr
Any person or organization that deprives the regime lords of income is a hero to me.
The problem is not that they are depriving the state. The problem is they are depriving everyone. All of us. By using the force of the state.
In reply to Any person or organization… by InnVestuhrr
The Tylers are battling Gremlins, and cutting their baby teeth with respect to getting the site stable.
I figure it will last for several weeks as usual. If the equity markets dump there could be a good ARB trade there, for ham sandwiches :-)