Russiagate Is Devolving Into An Effort To Stigmatize Dissent

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 12/29/2017 - 20:55

Authored by James Carden via TheNation.com,

An amicus brief to a lawsuit filed against Roger Stone and the Trump campaign raises troubling questions over the right to political speech.

1

Of all the various twists and turns of the year-and-a-half-long national drama known as #Russiagate, the effort to marginalize and stigmatize dissent from the consensus Russia-Trump narrative, particularly by former intelligence and national-security officials and operatives, is among the more alarming.

An invasion-of-privacy lawsuit, filed in July 2017 by a former DNC official and two Democratic donors, alleges that they suffered “significant distress and anxiety and will require lifelong vigilance and expense” because their personal information was exposed as a result of the e-mail hack of the DNC, which, the suit claims, was part of a conspiracy between Roger Stone and the Trump campaign.

According to a report in The New York Times published at the time of the suit’s filing, “Mr. Trump and his political advisers, including Mr. Stone, have repeatedly denied colluding with Russia, and the 44-page complaint, filed on Wednesday in the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, does not contain any hard evidence that his campaign did.” (Emphasis added.)

In a new development, in early December, 14 former high-ranking US intelligence and national-security officials, including former deputy secretary of state William Burns; former CIA director John Brennan; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; and former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul (a longtime proponent of democracy promotion, which presumably includes free speech), filed an amicus brief as part of the lawsuit.

The amicus brief purports to explain to the court how Russia deploys “active measures” that seek “to undermine confidence in democratic leaders and institutions; sow discord between the United States and its allies; discredit candidates for office perceived as hostile to the Kremlin; influence public opinion against U.S. military, economic and political programs; and create distrust or confusion over sources of information.”

The former officials portray the amicus brief as an offering of neutral (“Amici submit this brief on behalf of neither party”) expertise (“to offer the Court their broad perspective, informed by careers spent working inside the U.S. government”).

The brief claims that Putin’s Russia has not only “actively spread disinformation online in order to exploit racial, cultural and political divisions across the country” but also “conducted cyber espionage operations…to undermine faith in the U.S. democratic process and, in the general election, influence the results against Secretary Hillary Clinton.”

Much of this has been said before. But where the briefers branch off into new territory is in their attempt to characterize journalism and political speech with which they disagree as acts of subversion on behalf of a foreign power.

According to the 14 former officials, Russia’s active-measure campaign relies “on intermediaries or ‘cut outs’ inside a country,” which are rather broadly defined as “political organizers and activists, academics, journalists, web operators, shell companies, nationalists and militant groups, and prominent pro-Russian businessmen.”

Such “intermediaries” can range from “the unwitting accomplice who is manipulated to act in what he believes is his best interest, to the ideological or economic ally who broadly shares Russian interests, to the knowing agent of influence who is recruited or coerced to directly advance Russian operations and objectives.”

In other words, a Russian “cut out” (or fifth columnist) can be defined as those “activists, academics, journalists, [or] web operators” who dissent from the shared ideology of the 14 signatories of the amicus brief.

In a recent essay for the London Review of Books, the historian Jackson Lears observed that “the religion of the Russian hack depends not on evidence but on ex cathedra pronouncements on the part of authoritative institutions and their overlords.” And this amicus brief is one such pronouncement.

In spite of the brief’s high-flown language (“The threat posed to our democracy by Russian active measures campaigns is serious, ongoing and will require vigilance on the part of the U.S. government and people”), it is little more than yet another effort to stigmatize political speech that questions the necessity of demonizing Russia—political speech, in other words, with which these former high-ranking intelligence and national-security officials surely disagree.

Professor Lears also observed that as regards Russiagate, “In its capacity to exclude dissent, it is like no other formation of mass opinion in my adult life, though it recalls a few dim childhood memories of anti-communist hysteria during the early 1950s.”

That is only too true; indeed, as of this writing, the Russia-Trump collusion narrative is fast devolving into an effort to stigmatize and marginalize expressions of dissent, with the overarching aim of short-circuiting and stifling debate over US-Russia policy.

Comments

Freddie Pure Evil Dec 29, 2017 10:47 PM

They want to bankrupt Flynn, Manafort and Roger Stone. Brennan, Clapper, et al should be up for treason. When can we start suing corrupt govt officials like Jarret, Lois Lerner, Strozk, Page, and all the other FBI criminals?

cesar Freddie Dec 29, 2017 11:31 PM

That's what its all about. Anyone who dissents from the Official Russophobia line will be attacked legally and will spend so much money defending themselves that they will be intimidated into silence.  Anyone who disagrees with US security services propaganda is a Russian agent. Pure fascists.

chubbar Billy the Poet Dec 29, 2017 10:29 PM

Not only no forgeries, which means the emails told the truth about what these morons were doing, but also it's been demonstrated that the emails could only have been downloaded to a thumb drive because of the speeds they were transmitted. Why these fucking dimwits keep overlooking that inconvenient truth is anyone's guess, likely because it doesn't dovetail with their scenario of a Russian hack. This lawsuit goes nowhere but is being used to slowdown and divert attention away from the crimes of the DNC, et al.

It burns me that Brennan and Clapper, those two fucking traitorous cunts, filed a brief supporting this bullshit. Those 2 assholes were running the illegal spy operation against Trump during his campaign.

Bubba Rum Das Normalcy Bias Dec 29, 2017 10:56 PM

All it will take to shoot this Amicus Brief down, is evidence of the Clinton State Dept.'s collusion w/ the Russians w/ the Uranium 1 deal & the knowledge of such at the time by Brennan & his cohorts @ the NSA/ CIA; & the fact that they chose to do nothing about it; which shows their collusion w/ the Russians & the Hillary State Dept.; as accessories to the fact (direct/ indirect knowledge, guilt of association, hiding the evidence) at that present & future time etc. etc. etc...They're basically fucked if they really want to push this one...!

joego1 Dec 29, 2017 9:06 PM

This is another "dossier" but this time they named it "amicus brief" and like the dossier the amicus brief is backed by discraced ex gubmint rattons. We see through ya rattons.

Pure Evil joego1 Dec 29, 2017 9:23 PM

Exactly why haven't these so called 14 former officials all been taken out back and shot.

And, I don't mean the old fashioned way, lined up against the wall, but the Chinese way.

Where they drop you to your knees and bore a hole into the back of your head.

Hey amicus brief filers, take a knee like the other criminal thugs in the NFL and receive your just reward.

PacOps Dec 29, 2017 9:12 PM

I am  offended that they breathe the same air.

They will find a judge who has similar mental disfunction and is one of the reasons no one will ever go to jail.

hooligan2009 Dec 29, 2017 9:13 PM

sort of makes you wonder who the amicus brief should be brought against - maybe, just maybe, russians are just like us and want to get on in life, without warmongers like the 14 named in the article, seeking to sow discord, hatred and mistrust at every turn.

these 14 are the true evil and as such, someone should file a "hostis" brief against them, to get them thrown out of the country.

wouldn't it be great to cut the budget that sponsors these swamp dwellers? who pays for them?

hooligan2009 Dec 29, 2017 9:15 PM

are they also seeking to ban the MSM from supporting Clinton during the presidential campaign - because, after all, she is the one who broke just about every federal statute on the books - all ignored by the MSM. we all know the MSM gave airtime running into billions of dollars worth more than Trump.

Bigly Dec 29, 2017 9:16 PM

They all piled onto this together? They better hope they are all angels (we know the opposite) as hitching your ride to this group is completely ill-advised. To me this means there is evidence of former collusion together so "what do we have to lose?"

Oldwood Bigly Dec 29, 2017 11:28 PM

None of these assholes are "principled" as they work in government. Their actions are of desperation. They see the Russia thing winding down and as it goes further to expose THEIR crimes, they are throwing this brief up as a distraction and as last ditch effort to PRETEND that they did what they did (criminally) out of genuine patriotic (if misguided) concerns. Their motives "pure" without a "smidgen" of political corruption.

nmewn Dec 29, 2017 9:22 PM

"In a new development, in early December, 14 former high-ranking US intelligence and national-security officials, including former deputy secretary of state William Burns; former CIA director John Brennan; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; and former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul (a longtime proponent of democracy promotion, which presumably includes free speech), filed an amicus brief as part of the lawsuit."

How revealing, the co-conspirators have filed an amicus brief ;-)