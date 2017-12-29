Russiagate Is Devolving Into An Effort To Stigmatize Dissent

Authored by James Carden via TheNation.com,
An amicus brief to a lawsuit filed against Roger Stone and the Trump campaign raises troubling questions over the right to political speech.
Of all the various twists and turns of the year-and-a-half-long national drama known as #Russiagate, the effort to marginalize and stigmatize dissent from the consensus Russia-Trump narrative, particularly by former intelligence and national-security officials and operatives, is among the more alarming.
An invasion-of-privacy lawsuit, filed in July 2017 by a former DNC official and two Democratic donors, alleges that they suffered “significant distress and anxiety and will require lifelong vigilance and expense” because their personal information was exposed as a result of the e-mail hack of the DNC, which, the suit claims, was part of a conspiracy between Roger Stone and the Trump campaign.
According to a report in The New York Times published at the time of the suit’s filing, “Mr. Trump and his political advisers, including Mr. Stone, have repeatedly denied colluding with Russia, and the 44-page complaint, filed on Wednesday in the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, does not contain any hard evidence that his campaign did.” (Emphasis added.)
In a new development, in early December, 14 former high-ranking US intelligence and national-security officials, including former deputy secretary of state William Burns; former CIA director John Brennan; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; and former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul (a longtime proponent of democracy promotion, which presumably includes free speech), filed an amicus brief as part of the lawsuit.
The amicus brief purports to explain to the court how Russia deploys “active measures” that seek “to undermine confidence in democratic leaders and institutions; sow discord between the United States and its allies; discredit candidates for office perceived as hostile to the Kremlin; influence public opinion against U.S. military, economic and political programs; and create distrust or confusion over sources of information.”
The former officials portray the amicus brief as an offering of neutral (“Amici submit this brief on behalf of neither party”) expertise (“to offer the Court their broad perspective, informed by careers spent working inside the U.S. government”).
The brief claims that Putin’s Russia has not only “actively spread disinformation online in order to exploit racial, cultural and political divisions across the country” but also “conducted cyber espionage operations…to undermine faith in the U.S. democratic process and, in the general election, influence the results against Secretary Hillary Clinton.”
Much of this has been said before. But where the briefers branch off into new territory is in their attempt to characterize journalism and political speech with which they disagree as acts of subversion on behalf of a foreign power.
According to the 14 former officials, Russia’s active-measure campaign relies “on intermediaries or ‘cut outs’ inside a country,” which are rather broadly defined as “political organizers and activists, academics, journalists, web operators, shell companies, nationalists and militant groups, and prominent pro-Russian businessmen.”
Such “intermediaries” can range from “the unwitting accomplice who is manipulated to act in what he believes is his best interest, to the ideological or economic ally who broadly shares Russian interests, to the knowing agent of influence who is recruited or coerced to directly advance Russian operations and objectives.”
In other words, a Russian “cut out” (or fifth columnist) can be defined as those “activists, academics, journalists, [or] web operators” who dissent from the shared ideology of the 14 signatories of the amicus brief.
In a recent essay for the London Review of Books, the historian Jackson Lears observed that “the religion of the Russian hack depends not on evidence but on ex cathedra pronouncements on the part of authoritative institutions and their overlords.” And this amicus brief is one such pronouncement.
In spite of the brief’s high-flown language (“The threat posed to our democracy by Russian active measures campaigns is serious, ongoing and will require vigilance on the part of the U.S. government and people”), it is little more than yet another effort to stigmatize political speech that questions the necessity of demonizing Russia—political speech, in other words, with which these former high-ranking intelligence and national-security officials surely disagree.
Professor Lears also observed that as regards Russiagate, “In its capacity to exclude dissent, it is like no other formation of mass opinion in my adult life, though it recalls a few dim childhood memories of anti-communist hysteria during the early 1950s.”
That is only too true; indeed, as of this writing, the Russia-Trump collusion narrative is fast devolving into an effort to stigmatize and marginalize expressions of dissent, with the overarching aim of short-circuiting and stifling debate over US-Russia policy.
Christ, we're all going to end up needing a law degree just to fucking survive going to the grocery store.
Tell them fuckers to bring it. I'll gladly go to questioning in front of Congress. And, if they call me, I suggest having that shit on record. I promise it will be entertaining.
In reply to Christ, we're all going to… by Kassandra
Knowledge is power, the truth will set you free.
Background to “Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections”: The Analytic Process and Cyber Incident Attribution
"Disclosures through WikiLeaks did not contain any evident forgeries."
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/ICA_2017_01.pdf
In reply to Tell them fuckers to bring… by BlindMonkey
they suffered “significant distress and anxiety and will require lifelong vigilance and expense”
What a bunch of SOY BOYS!
And, these were the folks in charge of our country and national security during the Obowelmovement administration
In reply to Knowledge is power, the… by Billy the Poet
I wanna know -- as I think we all wanna know -- who is the Russian agent that ghost-wrote this article?
In reply to … by Pure Evil
Did Donald Trump really advise Hillary to sell 20% of US uranium to Russia for a song.
In reply to I wanna know -- as I think… by Ignatius
They want to bankrupt Flynn, Manafort and Roger Stone. Brennan, Clapper, et al should be up for treason. When can we start suing corrupt govt officials like Jarret, Lois Lerner, Strozk, Page, and all the other FBI criminals?
In reply to … by Pure Evil
Sessions sleeps and it looks as if Trump is joining him.
In reply to They want to bankrupt Flynn,… by Freddie
That's what its all about. Anyone who dissents from the Official Russophobia line will be attacked legally and will spend so much money defending themselves that they will be intimidated into silence. Anyone who disagrees with US security services propaganda is a Russian agent. Pure fascists.
In reply to They want to bankrupt Flynn,… by Freddie
Not only no forgeries, which means the emails told the truth about what these morons were doing, but also it's been demonstrated that the emails could only have been downloaded to a thumb drive because of the speeds they were transmitted. Why these fucking dimwits keep overlooking that inconvenient truth is anyone's guess, likely because it doesn't dovetail with their scenario of a Russian hack. This lawsuit goes nowhere but is being used to slowdown and divert attention away from the crimes of the DNC, et al.
It burns me that Brennan and Clapper, those two fucking traitorous cunts, filed a brief supporting this bullshit. Those 2 assholes were running the illegal spy operation against Trump during his campaign.
In reply to Knowledge is power, the… by Billy the Poet
what's up with the double space.. ./
In reply to Knowledge is power, the… by Billy the Poet
The cheka will soon take off their mask.
It ain't gonna be pretty is an understatement.
In reply to Tell them fuckers to bring… by BlindMonkey
The Cheka will be unmasked during discovery in this civil case. This should be fun and they will regret opening this can of worms. I will put money that the DNC will put a boot on these clowns before it blows up in their faces....again.
In reply to The cheka will soon take off… by peddling-fiction
well, this whole EO may be bs too.
love Stranahan's analysis.
nikki haley = globalist
browder...ffs!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72Wn9JOP0Ss
In reply to The cheka will soon take off… by peddling-fiction
Or, as a nation we suddenly need to reacquaint ourselves with pitchforks and torches
In reply to Christ, we're all going to… by Kassandra
I have a law degree and I'm still not sure I'll survive when I to go to the grocery store.
In reply to Christ, we're all going to… by Kassandra
Your comment is on point, but, please do not speak blasphemy -- I kindly ask. Thank you!!!
Better choice: 'we're all going to end up needing a law degree just to fucking survive going to the grocery store.'
In reply to Christ, we're all going to… by Kassandra
At it's CORE, it's what Russiagate has been from the very beginning.
All it will take to shoot this Amicus Brief down, is evidence of the Clinton State Dept.'s collusion w/ the Russians w/ the Uranium 1 deal & the knowledge of such at the time by Brennan & his cohorts @ the NSA/ CIA; & the fact that they chose to do nothing about it; which shows their collusion w/ the Russians & the Hillary State Dept.; as accessories to the fact (direct/ indirect knowledge, guilt of association, hiding the evidence) at that present & future time etc. etc. etc...They're basically fucked if they really want to push this one...!
In reply to At it's CORE, it's what… by Normalcy Bias
Hard to get evidence these days as we just saw with the release today to Judicial Watch.
In reply to All it will take to shoot… by Bubba Rum Das
Go Puti go.
Them, them.
Fuck them.
More treason, disallowing speach you don't agree with vs undertaking to inform through open conversation.
This is another "dossier" but this time they named it "amicus brief" and like the dossier the amicus brief is backed by discraced ex gubmint rattons. We see through ya rattons.
They filed a brief. We're all real fucking scared. /s
In reply to This is another "dossier"… by joego1
I know I am.
My teeth are chattering like gag dentures after being wound up.
On second thought it might be due to the freezing temperatures.
In reply to They filed a brief. We're… by Clock Crasher
I'm suing Al Gore.
In reply to I know I am… by Pure Evil
They filed the brief because THEY are scared.
In reply to They filed a brief. We're… by Clock Crasher
Exactly why haven't these so called 14 former officials all been taken out back and shot.
And, I don't mean the old fashioned way, lined up against the wall, but the Chinese way.
Where they drop you to your knees and bore a hole into the back of your head.
Hey amicus brief filers, take a knee like the other criminal thugs in the NFL and receive your just reward.
In reply to This is another "dossier"… by joego1
They certainly deserve it. The tree is parched.
In reply to Exactly why haven't these so… by Pure Evil
Does the family still get a bill for the services rendered?
In reply to Exactly why haven't these so… by Pure Evil
The US loses it's collective sanity in the "New McCarthyism"...
Total destruction awaits the Cabal. Can't wait. 2017 was the warm up set. Now come the work sets.
I am offended that they breathe the same air.
They will find a judge who has similar mental disfunction and is one of the reasons no one will ever go to jail.
sort of makes you wonder who the amicus brief should be brought against - maybe, just maybe, russians are just like us and want to get on in life, without warmongers like the 14 named in the article, seeking to sow discord, hatred and mistrust at every turn.
these 14 are the true evil and as such, someone should file a "hostis" brief against them, to get them thrown out of the country.
wouldn't it be great to cut the budget that sponsors these swamp dwellers? who pays for them?
I think Roger will take them to the mat myself.
The elite would prefer all peasants to be literally on their knees, grovelling before them.
As one of the pesants, I would say that I would be happy to see 535 occupied lamposts in DC. I'm sure some of that would be friendly fire but they would die happy knowing we got them all.
In reply to The elite would prefer all… by serotonindumptruck
Doubled. No edit. Damn
Mea culpa and all but I wish this would have been on the Tylers' bug fix list....
In reply to As one of the pesants, I… by BlindMonkey
Sometimes if you say something pertinent, then it bears repeating.
In reply to Doubled. No edit. Damn… by BlindMonkey
Make the 'Save' button give feedback (change color, disappear, etc.).
In reply to Doubled. No edit. Damn… by BlindMonkey
are they also seeking to ban the MSM from supporting Clinton during the presidential campaign - because, after all, she is the one who broke just about every federal statute on the books - all ignored by the MSM. we all know the MSM gave airtime running into billions of dollars worth more than Trump.
They all piled onto this together? They better hope they are all angels (we know the opposite) as hitching your ride to this group is completely ill-advised. To me this means there is evidence of former collusion together so "what do we have to lose?"
None of these assholes are "principled" as they work in government. Their actions are of desperation. They see the Russia thing winding down and as it goes further to expose THEIR crimes, they are throwing this brief up as a distraction and as last ditch effort to PRETEND that they did what they did (criminally) out of genuine patriotic (if misguided) concerns. Their motives "pure" without a "smidgen" of political corruption.
In reply to They all piled onto this… by Bigly
This will be thrown out, there is no way this makes past any "findings".
Yeah no shit.
"In a new development, in early December, 14 former high-ranking US intelligence and national-security officials, including former deputy secretary of state William Burns; former CIA director John Brennan; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; and former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul (a longtime proponent of democracy promotion, which presumably includes free speech), filed an amicus brief as part of the lawsuit."
How revealing, the co-conspirators have filed an amicus brief ;-)
Hopefully the brief has nothing to do with the panties they're wearing.
In reply to "In a new development, in… by nmewn
They're both full of shit.
In reply to Hopefully the brief has… by Pure Evil
In reply to Hopefully the brief has… by Pure Evil