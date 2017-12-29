A Stunning Look Inside The World Of South Korea's "Bitcoin Zombies"

When it comes to investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while Japan's "Mr Watanabe" retail investors may be the marginal traders "propping up the bitcoin market", no nation has as much of its population invested - literally and metaphorically - in cryptos. In fact, according to a recent study, more than 3 in 10 salaried workers in South Korea have invested in one or more cryptos.
And the sole reason why bitcoin remains an unprecedented investment craze even as hackers have stolen millions, lawmakers are pushing for new taxes and regulations, and leading financial officials have called it a “Ponzi scheme" is that - so far at least - it has been the best investment for virtually anyone who has bought it: the S.Korean survey (which polled 941 people via email from Dec. 19 to 20, with about 80% of respondents in their 20s and 30s) revealed that of those who invested in cryptos, more than 80% made money from it, and about 20% made an average return of 425% on their investment. The average Korean investor owned some 5.66 million won ($5,260) in virtual currencies.
One more thing: what happens in South Korean crypto trading, does not stay in South Korea: the country is the world’s third-largest market in bitcoin trading after Japan and the US, with roughly 2 million digital-currency investors by one estimate - one in every 25 citizens. The country is also home to one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency trading exchanges, Bithumb.
The country's crypto-trading craze is so pervasive that the country has developed the term “bitcoin zombie” referring to people who check the cryptocurrency’s price around the clock. Even the country’s prime minister Lee Nak-yeon expressed concerns over Korea’s bitcoin craze, warning that “young people and students are rushing into virtual currency trading to earn huge profits in just a short period of time,” and that “it is time for the government to take action as it could lead to serious pathological phenomena if left unchecked" forcing young people into illegal activities like drug dealing.
For now, the "bitcoin zombies" are winning.
As an example, as Reuters details in its just released deep dive in South Korea's crypto-community, on a recent weeknight at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul, more than a dozen students crammed into a classroom not to study, but to share tips on investing in so-called cryptocurrencies, which have driven tales of fantastic returns for savvy investors.
The group sat in rapt silence – broken only by a sudden shout of “there was just a big jump!” from someone monitoring his virtual currencies - as one student gave a presentation on how to read financial data and predict future trends.
Make no mistake: it's a countrywide craze: “I no longer want to become a math teacher,” said 23-year-old Eoh Kyong-hoon, who founded the club, Cryptofactor. "I’ve studied this industry for more than 10 hours a day over months, and I became pretty sure that this is my future."
At least until the industry crashes that is.
A student a member of a club studying cryptocurrencies in Seoul
For now however, driven in part by a dismal economic outlook – including an unemployment rate almost three times the national average - young South Koreans are flocking to virtual currencies despite the risks and warnings from officials.
It’s a trend that has caught the eye of South Korean leaders and regulators, who announced new measures this week to regulate speculation in cryptocurrency trading within the country.
Concerns about security and thefts of cryptocurrencies by hackers have also been rising. A South Korean cryptocurrency exchange recently shut down and filed for bankruptcy after being hacked for the second time this year.
None of this matters to the grizzled 20-something traders: Eoh said the talk of more regulation had not dented his plans, especially after making what he said was a 20-fold gain on his investments over the past six months. He added that many students were bringing laptops to class to track the movements of their investments and participate in actual trading. “Even when professors are giving lectures right in front of them,” he said.
Meanwhile, with Bitcoin soaring to record levels, younger investors have gravitated toward “altcoins” which often trade at much lower values, analysts say. Today's surge in Ripple is just one such example. Another is Iota, which traded at $0.82 in late November and now stands at $3.89, a gain of 375%. Energo gained 400% during the same period.
“Since young people are more mobile-friendly, they can actually make more out of altcoin investments as long as they are able to discriminate gems from pebbles,” said Kim Jin-hwa, one of the leaders of the Korea Blockchain Industry Association, an association of 14 virtual currency exchanges.
Obsessing over these get rich quick schemes, young investors say they don’t sleep until after 2 a.m., when there is a lull in the cryptocurrency markets as investors in places like South Korea and Japan log off.
And so the zombies meet to strategize and plan what to do once they get rich: members of the club say they call each other to make important decisions together, and see information sharing as key to navigating the volatile cryptocurrency markets.
“I literally knew nothing about cryptocurrencies or the economy,” said Lee Ji-woo, a 22-year-old sports industry major. “Everyone here has taught me a lot.” It’s now emboldened her to dream of a different future. “I can have two jobs maybe, one as an athlete and another as an investor,” she said.
And if Lee did know about the economy, she would also know that despite the soaring price of cryptos and the local stock market, things are far worse than the traded securities would suggest. In fact, according to Reuters, tntense competition for jobs in South Korea is likely helping to drive interest in virtual currencies among young South Koreans, especially as they see others reaping big gains, said Shin Dong-hwa, head of the Korea Blockchain Exchange.
“Whenever they go onto social network services, they are easily exposed to so many examples of young people around their age earning huge money,” he said.
But some in South Korea’s financial establishment say those hopes may be unfounded. Kim Yong-beom, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, said Monday that the only reason prices were going up was because each investor expected the next buyer down the line to pay a higher price. “That really is a Ponzi scheme,” he said.
Well, so are stocks, and unlike stocks, this particular ponzi scheme does not have central banks to bail it out as the end buyer when things go south.
Others - that would be most - say students seem more focused on ways to get rich quick rather than on the underlying financial or technological values of digital currency. “There’s no way to measure their true value yet but students are just going for them, believing that they can earn a big fortune in just a snap,” said Yun Chang-hyun, economics professor at the University of Seoul.
So far the student are clearly correct.
Going back to the Korean student "bitcoin zombie" collective, members of Cryptofactor say they founded the club because of a lack of dedicated cryptocurrency classes on campus and see their efforts as a way to move beyond speculation to informed investing.
“I realized that I was actually speculating rather than investing before I came to this club,” said Kim Myung-jae, a 19-year-old fine arts student, adding that she was especially attracted to altcoins.
"Now that I fully discuss which one to invest in with the members, I‘m actually looking at the true value."
And with 19-year-old traders like Kim opining on the "true value" of cryptos, one can be pretty certain how it all ends. The only question is when.
Crackhead logic.
Most people only want crypto to end up with more fiat. And then there are even dumber people who want crypto because they think it is money or will survive hyperinflation.
In reply to Crackhead logic. by VWAndy
Yea this reminds me of the crack wave that rolled thru my old stompin grounds. They all were dead sure they would get rich slinging rock. It did not work out well for any of them. Aids,jail or dead was where most of um ended up. Several of my homies won the trifecta.
In reply to Most people only want crypto… by Clock Crasher
As an observer this is a first for me. I bet this mania blows away dotcom and housing bubble by a wide margin, those were before my time. This pretty epic tho.
In reply to Yea this reminds me of the… by VWAndy
In some ways the blockchain is money with an infection you will never be rid of.
In reply to As an observer this is a… by Clock Crasher
Not a one of you appear to know what you are talking about.
In reply to In some ways the blockchain… by VWAndy
It's like grandpa and that young weirdo whining about the Internet.
A bubble maybe, but the technology is here to stay. Money printing has worked for a long time. It's just not monopolized now.
In reply to Not a one of you appear to… by DownWithYogaPants
Worked? For who?
In reply to It's like grandpa and that… by Gaius Frakkin'…
checking the cryptocurrency’s price around the clock is actually meaningful work
no need to make fun
it's social. it's uplifting. and unlike playing video games, it generates spectacular profits.
the koreans are ahead of the curve. when everyone spends all day watching crypto prices increase, the world will be a safe, peaceful, and happy place to live.
In reply to Worked? For who? by VWAndy
Funny thats what the crack heads said to me. Just take one hit Andy. Then you will understand.
In reply to Not a one of you appear to… by DownWithYogaPants
As a percentage, sure. It will have climbed higher, faster, than any other bubble in history. But its still pretty small potatoes in the grand scheme of things. When this does pop, it will probably just be used to herd the very same people into the stock market. Having learned their lesson the hard way, they'll be more inclined to follow the traditional route and put what money they have left in stawks, where they will promptly have the rug pulled out from under them again in short order and left truly destitute. One way it could play out, anyway.
In reply to As an observer this is a… by Clock Crasher
Or sell stocks to make up the difference, especially when CPI explodes.
In reply to As a percentage, sure. It… by greenskeeper carl
But what if one or more of these companies/technologies/ad-hoc-global-networks actually is as good as they are billed? It will either have to be strangled in the crib or it will change everything.
And these kids are not blind to the fact that the real world situation sucks because they are in cryptos. They are in cryptos because they know the real world situation sucks and they don't want it that way.
There is a fortune to be made and a lot of eyes to be opened. The world is going to change, for better or worse, because of cryptos.
In reply to As a percentage, sure. It… by greenskeeper carl
Fucking idiots didn’t see $10B rotate into XRP today now BTC sells off to less than $5k. Watch for Koreans jumping out windows from moms basement.
In reply to Crackhead logic. by VWAndy
Every little bit I suppose to help with move along the greater depopulation program ..
Frankly I'd like to see window jumping stunts at the higher level , a bit further up the chain of command .. and of course your favorite and mine, double tap to the back of the head nail gun accidents ..
In reply to Fucking idiots didn’t see … by DC Beastie Boy
Maybe he should have studied porn for 10 hours a day.
In reply to Fucking idiots didn’t see … by DC Beastie Boy
That was the other 10 ten hours he sat in front of the computer
In reply to Maybe he should have studied… by Freddie
XRP is bankster coin. I do not support it.
In reply to Fucking idiots didn’t see … by DC Beastie Boy
Am I really the first to say: Opa...Gangnam Style...
how quickly we forget...
In reply to Crackhead logic. by VWAndy
I had a boss at State who arranged his furniture so he faced to the door,
with his computer screen turned so you could see nothing. This is highly
unusual, but what're ya' gonna do? So I would work diligently preparing
SITREPs then bring them to him for review. He would just murmur uh-huh
or maybe voicelessly point with his chin toward the Inbox tray. A busy guy!
One day I tried to narrate a SITREP that had gone critical in waiting, when
he suddenly bolts upright from his seat, whooping, "I just made $5,000!"
Then he sheepishly realized I was standing right in front of him, so he
immediately tried to make me his co-conspirator. "Come around here, I'll
show you something!" Well, he was daytrading on Comex, on an inside
tip on silver at $3.50, and was plowing his whole paycheck into taking
delivery on 1,000oz bars, I think he said. He said his entire crawlspace
was filled with the shipping boxes from some rodeo clown dealer. "Now
don't tell anyone, and I'll let you know when the next time to buy in is."
This is interesting, because he's on a State computer, had to be tracked
by IT, yet some time later, when I told this story on MoA, unfortunately
from my own State computer, two goons showed up and frog-marched
me to the door. "And that's the way it is!" as Walter Cronkite used to say.
$4,000,000,000,000 of our last life savings down the rathole of Mil.Gov.
WINNING! MEGA AMERICAN GOVERNMENT APOCALYPSE!!
In reply to Crackhead logic. by VWAndy
Interesting, Tyler favorite on Twitter @pierpont_morgan's account has been removed. A cache of the account reveals the final tweet earlier today is his belief that crypto currencies are a CIA creation. Also references a thread a couple of days ago that pokes holes in the BTC meme.
Zombie shoeshine boy. The really sad part of this story is that you just know many of these guys are borrowing fiat to buy crypto. Meaning the bankers win. Again.
There's hope. We may yet salvage something useful, producing some fine country and folk songs outa this.
I Was A Crypto-Miner's Daughter, and such.
In reply to Zombie shoeshine boy. The… by LetThemEatRand
Last night my dog died after I started eatin' him, and then the Kia broke down. I called my baby on the Samsung, but she had already headed North to see her old friend Kim.
Okay, it's a work in progress.
In reply to There's hope. We may yet… by Ignatius
Was looking up some videos of porn star Brenna Sparks. Took a look at her twitter and she is all into cryptos. lol
https://twitter.com/brennasparksxxx?lang=en
In reply to Zombie shoeshine boy. The… by LetThemEatRand
"Meaning bankers win. Again." You're gonna bitch about people using banks and you're gonna bitch about people not using banks.
In reply to Zombie shoeshine boy. The… by LetThemEatRand
The cool kids in america all want to be rappers and "producers".
Ain't that the gospel truth, bruh?! There'll be a hellah reckoning soon.
If they spent half the effort studying Tony Robbins and Joel Osteen,
then start pimping crypto to their high school homies, they'd have
mad stacks and a ton of bling. But they're all too wasted on Oxy. Sad.
Trump the Bloviating Bunko Artist is truly a man for our wasted times.
In reply to The cool kids in america all… by FreeShitter
asians are not as good at math as they think they are.
But holy shit the gambling in the casino !
In reply to asians are not as good at… by Intelligence_I…
my buddy who is financially illiterate, owns no metals, refuses to red pill, works for the city, has entered for the first time;
Bitcoin at 16,000
Ethereum at 800
LiteCoin at 250
May the force be with him.
In reply to my buddy who is financially… by Clock Crasher
I admit that I missed the boat on crypto and in hindsight that was pretty freeking dumb and naive. But making first point of entry in the vertical of a parabola is not a winning recipe. Maybe next time.
In reply to May the force be with him. by FreeShitter
still another year of boat trip left. 1 to 2 trillion in market cap. a bunch of shit coins out tgere though. ADA is where id plug my new $.
In reply to I admit that I missed the… by Clock Crasher
So what? Are people not not supposed to enter the market now? You calling that the top?
LMFAO.
In reply to my buddy who is financially… by Clock Crasher
This is the part in the story where all the ZH crypto stackers convert their 10,000 % gains for monetary metals using the would-be Korean math teachers as a bridge from moms basement to private island.
I already change a load of mine into hard assets such as land. Fuck the bankers FIAT.
In reply to This is the part in the… by Clock Crasher
"And the sole reason why bitcoin remains an unprecedented investment craze[] - it has been the best investment for virtually anyone who has bought it:..."
Someday, Intern Tyler will manage to wrap his/her/cis head around that.
One in every twenty-five citizens... Just wait until it's one in five. Keep telling yourself it's only 19 year old kids investing in crypto.
While the US prevents others from accessing banking (dollars) or oil, others are finding their own ways to trade and get what they need. The story is not about cryptocurrencies taking over or booming but about the death of the dollar.
"80% of investors have made money."
Thats one big sell signal.
Im going to start rough logging my trades in the comments here. Ill keep a running tally so you know where I got the money I paid your daughter with.
Numbers are USD based not satoshis. Also this ones on my phone so sorry on typos.
Starting today:
XLM:buy in 26cents. 31cents now
BNB:$2.00 buy in $8.00 now
Salt$6.85 buy in $12.6 now
CND:$.06buy in, $.07 now
Ripple(fuck ripple):$1.8buy in now $2.10
Current % gains from Dec1 to today are 160% Though its closer to 190% as I withdrew 30% of my starting stack because I like to treat myself, and your daughter.
I'll add one of my recents for you (since it already pissed a lot of people off enough to down vote me lol)
ZCL up from $5 per coin xmas day to $148 per coin yesterday at which point I bailed and made enough fiat to turn that into some more acreage
But hey! This cypto...its shit right? LOL the fucking mugs on here still shilling the bankers tune.
In reply to Im going to start rough… by Rhetorical
Nice I sat on 50 and sold them and jumped into Zero and it didn’t do shit. Glad to hear you cashed out, I knew ZCL wouldn’t stay over $100, I bought some at $7 thinking I was cool, found out I was
In reply to I'll add one of my recents… by floosy
I watched that from 36 bucks regret not jumping on but its by all accounts a dead coin development wise.
Im really interested in OMG, if they can pull it off, and SKY coin which is a whole peer to peer internet with no need for isps and completely annonymous as well. Very interesting.
In reply to I'll add one of my recents… by floosy
BTS Bitshares, my favorite, decentralized exchange, 180,000 tx/sec, running on EOS early next year.
It’s XRP 2.0
In reply to Im going to start rough… by Rhetorical
Was trolling YT earlier. Cam across a true believer who was serious about 2018 being the early adoption (by a wide margin) phase of crypto. The thumbs up and comments were all in agreement.
The world is a collection of mutually exclusive echo chambers.
The crazy part is, if early adoption continues to the next phase, they are absolutely right.
In reply to Was trolling YT earlier. … by Clock Crasher
+1000 clockcrasher..."mutually exclusive echo chambers".
i'm putting that on a bumper sticker!
In reply to Was trolling YT earlier. … by Clock Crasher
Should've seen this place back in 2009-2010 silver to 100 gold to 10k, we were all in agreement back then but we only got $45 silver and 2k gold...
dumped the buffalo rounds but still got the pandas, kookaburras, maple leafs, and philharmonics.
In reply to Was trolling YT earlier. … by Clock Crasher
You can't even get on the Bitstamp exchange, there's a 2 week delay verifying accounts, people are stacked up at the door holding wads of cash, this is the early adoption. Right now.
In reply to Was trolling YT earlier. … by Clock Crasher