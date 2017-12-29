This Is Where America's Most Debt-Burdened People Live

Americans have racked up almost $13 trillion in personal debt for things like mortgages, car notes and student loans. $13 trillion is such an enormous pile of money, it’s hard to imagine what that looks like across the country. So, HowMuch.net created a new map to figure out exactly what’s going on...
GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey in which they asked Americans how much debt they had. This included things like a mortgage, credit card debt, student loans, car notes and medical bills—basically every major category of debt. They broke the respondents down by state to calculate an average total debt load, which we then mapped across the country. As one can see, people living in states colored dark red and pink have higher debt burdens (as much as $500k) compared to light and dark blue, where the debt load is less than $50k.
Hawaiians have by far the highest debt, averaging $869,250. This makes sense considering the Aloha State’s location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and the fact that our numbers take into consideration mortgages. There’s only so much land someone can buy before demand outstrips supply and drives up price (the new land constantly created by volcanoes notwithstanding). People with the second highest debt burden live in Maryland ($284,851), but that’s almost four times as small as Hawaii. Further down the list, there are some obvious clusters of states, with five states surpassing $100k and an additional six between $50k-$100k. The rest all have lower debt levels.
There really isn’t a clear pattern on the map: there are low-debt states sitting right next to high-debt states.
The lowest debt-burdened people live in Washington, DC ($1,611), followed closely by Alaskans ($2,286). What could these places possibly have in common? The one exception can be found in the Deep South, where a cluster of blue and dark blue states all group together. Louisianans have the third lowest debt burden in the country, averaging only $6,140 per person. Other than that, personal debt levels swing wildly from state to state.
Here’s the key insight. A few different factors explain the wide-ranging differences. For example, people living in New York City probably don’t own a car, and many still rent an apartment. Compare that to Texas and Oklahoma, where most people own a home in the suburbs from which they commute to work in vehicle they also own. Simply, put, lifestyle choices go a long way in determining debt levels. Not only that, there are good kinds of debt that build equity—like paying a mortgage—and add to overall net worth. Having very little debt is great if you consistently save money.
Top 10 States Where People Have the Most Debt
1. Hawaii: $869,250
2. Maryland: $284,851
3. Texas: $185,584
4. Oklahoma: $174,839
5. Indiana: $166,844
6. Nevada: $165,740
7. Minnesota: $113,455
8. Illinois: $98,309
9. Maine: $91,183
10. Virginia: $81,194
All of this suggests that average debt depends more on an individual’s choices than where he or she lives. People can achieve extremely low debt levels if they are in expensive urban areas or rural towns. If both the bureaucrats in Washington, DC and frontiersmen in Alaska can do it, then we bet you can too.
Comments
The debt someone carries has to be related to a bunch of things. In DC the people not running he country are dirt poor. No job, no education...no debt.
In Texas, if you are making $250,000 a year you can handle a $750,000 mortgage.
Its an interesting chart, but without context or a "income to debt ratio" its meaningless.
Then there is the government debt you are on the hook for:
http://thesoundingline.com/unfunded-world-average-new-yorker/
In reply to The debt someone carries has… by Txpl9421
If you are living in Texas and making 250K you shouldn’t have any debt!
In reply to The debt someone carries has… by Txpl9421
If you are living in Texas, making $100k, and have lived there a few to several years, you shouldn't have any debt either.
In reply to If you are living in Texas… by ScratInTheHat
What!? Libertarian Texans have 5X the debt of liberal Californians?
In reply to The debt someone carries has… by Txpl9421
something is messed up there...
In reply to What!? Libertarian Texans… by HRClinton
I guess all of those people living in tents and crapping on our sidewalks are relatively debt free! Hooray!
In reply to What!? Libertarian Texans… by HRClinton
obviously this chart is thrown off by all the frackers in texas and oklahoma.
In reply to The debt someone carries has… by Txpl9421
Those fockers!
In reply to obviously this chart is… by jmack
In Texas if you can pay your mortgage you keep your house when insolvent
In reply to The debt someone carries has… by Txpl9421
Well, the "Bureaucrats in Washington" do seem to be able to name their salaries! Having low visible debt is pretty easy when you have a HIGH income, with significant benefits (as all Government employees enjoy).
As a reminder (only TWO days ago) - https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-27/1mm-minute-salaries-22bn-year…
Everyone in Htown driving new 50k + trucks like its nothing......pile on that debt, bitchez.....YOLO.
Don't forget the Dallas 30k millionaires. My neighbors actually took bets on me giving up mowing my own yard because they all have a crew do it, but I don't see why you would waste $100 a month and at the same time spend another $50 on Planet Fitness, when you can do your own work and save on both.
I won the pool by the way.
In reply to Everyone in Htown driving… by FreeShitter
Planet Fitness is ten bucks a month here. No initiation fee if you negotiate and can speak a little Spanish.
In reply to Don't forget the Dallas 30k… by techpriest
I'll admit to not setting foot in one, and was saying it more as an expression of paying to not exercise, then paying to exercise. The last gym I was a member of ran $30 a month. My wife has spoken on nutrition at higher-end gyms which charge in the low hundreds per month.
I would agree that it can be cheaper than buying your own equipment, but unless you are very high income and you need to save time on chores, while working with a personal trainer, I don't see the need to pay on both sides. Or maybe I just get a rush out of pulling my own weeds and knowing every square inch of my property by getting my hands in it.
In reply to Planet Fitness is ten bucks… by Pernicious Gol…
I used to live in Missouri, and I can tell you Missouri sucks dick. Go 15 miles from any city, and the AB hillbillies are there to tell you how the Jews and blacks are what's screwing them over, as opposed to their inbreeding. Go to the city, and errybudy burnin down Quiktrip to get revenge on Piggy McWhitey.
In reply to I'm in Missouri and I can… by Old and Tired
This is what happens when our government allows the crooked Fed to keep rates at zero for 8 years.
"Americans have racked up ....... " i think the article means that the banks have extended unlimited credit to everyone & their dogs & the dumb Americans took the bait.
How does one rack up so much debt in Nevada? Gambling?
no....real estate crash hit hard, right after a building boom. during the boom a lot of construction workers moved to town and bought houses. amplified the crash. still big inventory of bank owned props.
In reply to How does one rack up so much… by A Nanny Moose
I don't know anyone from California that doesn't live paycheck to paycheck and is not mortgaged to the hilt. Living in 100% debt is their way of life.
I met one 60's couple the other day that had a 100% mortgage high end home- no equity, no savings, both lost jobs and they were trying to buy a 2nd home so they could default on the 1st house. WTF! This was not a singular event. I asked them how they would pay the mortgage? Credit cards of course. It's true.
Sounds to me like they've given up on the idea of being out of debt, so now they just play the game. They are going to suffer the most when the rates normalize, and I'm not smirking when I say that.
In reply to I don't know anyone from… by sheikurbootie
I thought about this comment a bit, and it might not actually be true. Some of this debt will certainly be wiped out in the great reset, but in old age, having no assets and no ability to borrow is a horrible position to be in.
The other concern, on this question of "who will get it the most," is the real possibility that poeple who own tangible property will have all of it stolen when a Bernie Sanders type comes to power.
In reply to Sounds to me like they've… by techpriest
Is this per capita?? Are these numbers yearly debt load or total debt load?
What happened with Minnesota-Wisconsin-Michigan? The Arrowhead looks more like a elephant's trunk. The Upper Peninsula is bludgeoning Wisconsin. The Lower Peninsula does not look like a mitten. Every other state is accurately portrayed.
Average debt in WashDC is $1.6K? I would guess that a lot of DC residents do not have credit histories or very low FICO scores.
We don't know what we think we know. People don't understand that even if they have paid off their mortgage, the taxing authority nevertheless can seize the property for delinquent taxes.
They might sieze my land, the structures will be burnt to the ground.
I find it difficult to believe that map. Cherry picked stats? My fellow Texans don't seem to be doing all that much better than me and I am debt free, except for that annual rent pymt to the county tax fucks.
In reply to We don't know what we think… by pndr4495
And they'll put you in prison for arson and destruction of federal property. Least you won't have to pay rent.
This is why it's a good idea to live somewhere with little to no property taxes. Fuck, we got Amazon nowadays. Live in the ass end of Idaho in some county with 3 other people, and order everything you need.
In reply to They might sieze my land,… by 83_vf_1100_c
Every day I hate my debt more because it isn't doing anything to earn me money. It happens I guess when trying to drag other people through life.
Sorry sucka, that privilege is reserved for the 1-.1%
In reply to Every day I hate my debt… by BeerMe
That would be better broken down into age groups. A young family starting out is going to have way more debt than a retired couple who have paid off their mortgage.
It all depends on how the survey is done. If this is based on census data, it is good. But based on a survey? It could be shit!
I doubt the validity of this map. Makes no sense.
I call BS
Or the average D.Cer saying they only have 1.6k of debt?? This chart is full more holes than piece of Swiss cheese absolute b.s.
In reply to I call BS on this chart. No… by zz2ipper
A friend of mine does RE in Hawaii. The people owing $1M are going to be, in reality, mainlanders who took a vacation, loved the place, and bought a $2M beachfront property. Or, speculators borrowing $300k a pop on condotels (hotel with rooms owned condo-style. Seriously, You can pay $250-300k to own a freaking hotel room).
In reply to I call BS on this chart. No… by zz2ipper
the average Hawaiian is living on an EBT card. Hawaii's getting skewed because of the .1%ers who borrow 20 million for a home on the beach.
In reply to I call BS on this chart. No… by zz2ipper
EBT cards?!
AWWWWWWWWW SNAP!
In reply to the average Hawaiian is… by Antifaschistische
Tyler - Move "Your comment has been posted" that's currently above the article headline to appear with the Comments box.
The student loan is killing young people in California.
The mental poison they ingest is what is killing them.
In reply to The student loan is killing… by JibjeResearch
Mortgage debt builds equity? Not where I live. Not everyone lives where there has been massive real estate price inflation. If you ask me making $1 million in payments for a 30-year mortgage on a $500k house sounds good only if you're a bank.