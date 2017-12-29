This Is Where America's Most Debt-Burdened People Live

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 12/29/2017 - 20:30

Americans have racked up almost $13 trillion in personal debt for things like mortgages, car notes and student loans. $13 trillion is such an enormous pile of money, it’s hard to imagine what that looks like across the country. So, HowMuch.net  created a new map to figure out exactly what’s going on...

 

1

Source: HowMuch.net

GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey in which they asked Americans how much debt they had. This included things like a mortgage, credit card debt, student loans, car notes and medical bills—basically every major category of debt. They broke the respondents down by state to calculate an average total debt load, which we then mapped across the country. As one can see, people living in states colored dark red and pink have higher debt burdens (as much as $500k) compared to light and dark blue, where the debt load is less than $50k.

Hawaiians have by far the highest debt, averaging $869,250. This makes sense considering the Aloha State’s location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and the fact that our numbers take into consideration mortgages. There’s only so much land someone can buy before demand outstrips supply and drives up price (the new land constantly created by volcanoes notwithstanding). People with the second highest debt burden live in Maryland ($284,851), but that’s almost four times as small as Hawaii. Further down the list, there are some obvious clusters of states, with five states surpassing $100k and an additional six between $50k-$100k. The rest all have lower debt levels.

There really isn’t a clear pattern on the map: there are low-debt states sitting right next to high-debt states.

The lowest debt-burdened people live in Washington, DC ($1,611), followed closely by Alaskans ($2,286). What could these places possibly have in common? The one exception can be found in the Deep South, where a cluster of blue and dark blue states all group together. Louisianans have the third lowest debt burden in the country, averaging only $6,140 per person. Other than that, personal debt levels swing wildly from state to state.

Here’s the key insight. A few different factors explain the wide-ranging differences. For example, people living in New York City probably don’t own a car, and many still rent an apartment. Compare that to Texas and Oklahoma, where most people own a home in the suburbs from which they commute to work in vehicle they also own. Simply, put, lifestyle choices go a long way in determining debt levels. Not only that, there are good kinds of debt that build equity—like paying a mortgage—and add to overall net worth. Having very little debt is great if you consistently save money.

Top 10 States Where People Have the Most Debt

1. Hawaii: $869,250

2. Maryland: $284,851

3. Texas: $185,584

4. Oklahoma: $174,839

5. Indiana: $166,844

6. Nevada: $165,740

7. Minnesota: $113,455

8. Illinois: $98,309

9. Maine: $91,183

10. Virginia: $81,194

All of this suggests that average debt depends more on an individual’s choices than where he or she lives. People can achieve extremely low debt levels if they are in expensive urban areas or rural towns. If both the bureaucrats in Washington, DC and frontiersmen in Alaska can do it, then we bet you can too.

Comments

Vote up!
 26
Vote down!
 2
Txpl9421 Dec 29, 2017 8:49 PM

The debt someone carries has to be related to a bunch of things.  In DC the people not running he country are dirt poor.  No job, no education...no debt.

In Texas, if you are making $250,000 a year you can handle a $750,000 mortgage.

Its an interesting chart, but without context or a "income to debt ratio" its meaningless.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
techpriest FreeShitter Dec 29, 2017 10:55 PM

Don't forget the Dallas 30k millionaires. My neighbors actually took bets on me giving up mowing my own yard because they all have a crew do it, but I don't see why you would waste $100 a month and at the same time spend another $50 on Planet Fitness, when you can do your own work and save on both.

I won the pool by the way.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest Pernicious Gol… Dec 30, 2017 12:58 AM

I'll admit to not setting foot in one, and was saying it more as an expression of paying to not exercise, then paying to exercise. The last gym I was a member of ran $30 a month. My wife has spoken on nutrition at higher-end gyms which charge in the low hundreds per month.

I would agree that it can be cheaper than buying your own equipment, but unless you are very high income and you need to save time on chores, while working with a personal trainer, I don't see the need to pay on both sides. Or maybe I just get a rush out of pulling my own weeds and knowing every square inch of my property by getting my hands in it.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Old and Tired Dec 29, 2017 8:56 PM

I'm in Missouri and I can tell you James Turk sucks donkey dicks. I've had it with his predictions and he and Erick King can go to hell.

I feel much better now.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Old and Tired Dec 29, 2017 8:56 PM

I'm in Missouri and I can tell you James Turk sucks donkey dicks. I've had it with his predictions and he and Erick King can go to hell.

I feel much better now.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jin187 Old and Tired Dec 30, 2017 12:01 AM

I used to live in Missouri, and I can tell you Missouri sucks dick.  Go 15 miles from any city, and the AB hillbillies are there to tell you how the Jews and blacks are what's screwing them over, as opposed to their inbreeding.  Go to the city, and errybudy burnin down Quiktrip to get revenge on Piggy McWhitey.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
lynnybee Dec 29, 2017 9:01 PM

"Americans have racked up ....... "    i think the article means that the banks have extended unlimited credit to everyone & their dogs & the dumb Americans took the bait. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
sheikurbootie Dec 29, 2017 9:22 PM

I don't know anyone from California that doesn't live paycheck to paycheck and is not mortgaged to the hilt.  Living in 100% debt is their way of life.

I met one 60's couple the other day that had a 100% mortgage high end home- no equity, no savings, both lost jobs and they were trying to buy a 2nd home so they could default on the 1st house.  WTF!  This was not a singular event.  I asked them how they would pay the mortgage?  Credit cards of course.  It's true.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest techpriest Dec 30, 2017 1:06 AM

I thought about this comment a bit, and it might not actually be true. Some of this debt will certainly be wiped out in the great reset, but in old age, having no assets and no ability to borrow is a horrible position to be in.

The other concern, on this question of "who will get it the most," is the real possibility that poeple who own tangible property will have all of it stolen when a Bernie Sanders type comes to power.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse Dec 29, 2017 9:49 PM

What happened with Minnesota-Wisconsin-Michigan? The Arrowhead looks more like a elephant's trunk. The Upper Peninsula is bludgeoning Wisconsin. The Lower Peninsula does not look like a mitten. Every other state is accurately portrayed.

Average debt in WashDC is $1.6K? I would guess that a lot of DC residents do not have credit histories or very low FICO scores.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
pndr4495 Dec 29, 2017 9:50 PM

We don't know what we think we know. People don't understand that even if they have paid off their mortgage, the taxing authority nevertheless can seize the property for delinquent taxes.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jin187 83_vf_1100_c Dec 30, 2017 12:09 AM

And they'll put you in prison for arson and destruction of federal property.  Least you won't have to pay rent.

This is why it's a good idea to live somewhere with little to no property taxes.  Fuck, we got Amazon nowadays.  Live in the ass end of Idaho in some county with 3 other people, and order everything you need.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BeerMe Dec 29, 2017 9:53 PM

Every day I hate my debt more because it isn't doing anything to earn me money.  It happens I guess when trying to drag other people through life.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Savvy Dec 29, 2017 9:54 PM

That would be better broken down into age groups. A young family starting out is going to have way more debt than a retired couple who have paid off their mortgage.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ilovetexas Dec 29, 2017 9:55 PM

It all depends on how the survey is done. If this is based on census data, it is good. But based on a survey? It could be shit!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
zz2ipper Dec 29, 2017 10:33 PM

I call BS on this chart. No patterns and data compiled by a survey "Asking how much debt they have".

Can you imagine the average Hawaiian saying "I owe nearly $1 million." 

Neither can I.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest zz2ipper Dec 29, 2017 11:01 PM

A friend of mine does RE in Hawaii. The people owing $1M are going to be, in reality, mainlanders who took a vacation, loved the place, and bought a $2M beachfront property. Or, speculators borrowing $300k a pop on condotels (hotel with rooms owned condo-style. Seriously, You can pay $250-300k to own a freaking hotel room).

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
zz2ipper Dec 29, 2017 10:33 PM

I call BS on this chart. No patterns and data compiled by a survey "Asking how much debt they have".

Can you imagine the average Hawaiian saying "I owe nearly $1 million." 

Neither can I.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
zz2ipper Dec 29, 2017 10:38 PM

Tyler - Move "Your comment has been posted" that's currently above the article headline to appear with the Comments box.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MrBoompi Dec 29, 2017 11:24 PM

Mortgage debt builds equity?  Not where I live.  Not everyone lives where there has been massive real estate price inflation.  If you ask me making $1 million in payments for a 30-year mortgage on a $500k house sounds good only if you're a bank.  