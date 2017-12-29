Will War Cancel Trump's Triumphs?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 12/29/2017 - 20:05

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,

Asked what he did during the French Revolution, Abbe Sieyes replied, “I survived.”

Donald Trump can make the same boast.

No other political figure has so dominated our discourse. And none, not Joe McCarthy in his heyday in the early ’50s, nor Richard Nixon in Watergate, received such intensive and intemperate coverage and commentary as has our 45th president.

Whatever one may think of Trump, he is a leader and a fighter, not a quitter. How many politicians could have sustained the beatings Trump has taken, and remained as cocky and confident?

And looking back on what may fairly be called The Year of Trump, his achievements have surprised even some of his enemies.

With the U.S. military given a freer hand by Trump, a U.S.-led coalition helped expel ISIS from its twin capitals of Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq, driving it back into a desert enclave on the Iraq-Syria border. The caliphate is dead, and the caliph nowhere to be found.

The economy, with the boot of Barack Obama off its neck, has been growing at 3 percent. The stock market has soared to record highs. Unemployment is down to 4 percent. And Trump and Congress just passed the largest tax cut since Ronald Reagan.

With deregulation, which conservative Republicans preached to deaf ears in the Bush I and Bush II eras, Trump and those he has put into positions of power have exceeded expectations.

Pipelines Obama blocked have been approved. Alaska’s National Wildlife Refuge has been opened to exploratory drilling. We have exited a Paris climate accord that favored China over the U.S.

Though Beijing’s trade surplus with us is returning to record highs, a spirit of “America First” economic nationalism is pervasive among U.S. trade negotiators,

The one justice named to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, appears in the Antonin Scalia tradition. And under Chairman Chuck Grassley, the Senate judiciary committee is moving conservatives and strict constructionists onto U.S. appellate and district courts.

Politically, however, the year brought bad news, with portents of worse to come. In November, the Republican Party was thrashed in Virginia, losing all state offices, and then lost a Senate seat in Alabama.

Given polls showing Trump under water and the GOP running 10 points behind the Democratic Party in favorability, there is a possibility the GOP could lose the House in 2018.

And though Democrats have three times as many seats at risk in 2018, the GOP losing the Senate is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Should that happen, the conservative dream of a recapture of the U.S. Supreme Court could swiftly vanish.

Recall: Democratic Senates turned down two Nixon nominees and Reagan’s nomination of Robert Bork, forcing both presidents to name justices who evolved into moderates and liberals on the high court.

But it is in the realm of foreign policy where the real perils seem to lie ahead. President Trump has been persuaded by his national security team to send Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, for use against the tanks and armor of pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Should Petro Poroshenko’s Kiev regime reignite the war in his breakaway provinces bordering Russia, Vladimir Putin is less likely to let him crush the rebels than to intervene with superior forces and rout the Ukrainian army.

Trump’s choice then? Accept defeat and humiliation for our “ally” — or escalate and widen the conflict with Russia.

Putin’s interest in the Donbass, a part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union for centuries, is obvious.

What, exactly, is ours — to justify a showdown with Moscow?

In this city there is also a powerful propaganda push to have this country tear up the nuclear deal John Kerry negotiated with Iran, and confront the Iranians in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Persian Gulf.

But how much backing would Trump have for another U.S. war in that blood-soaked region, after Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria?

 

1

Who would stand with us, and for how long?

When Trump declared Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel and pledged to move our embassy there, we had to veto a unanimous U.N. Security Council resolution condemning us. Then the General Assembly denounced the U.S. in a resolution supported by all our key NATO allies, Russia and China, and every Arab and Muslim nation.

A day later, Trump complained on Twitter that we have “foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East.”

What then would justify a new $1 or $2 trillion war with the largest nation on the Persian Gulf, which could send oil to $200 a barrel and sink the global economy?

Cui bono? For whose benefit all these wars?

The Korean War finished Truman. Vietnam finished LBJ. Reagan said putting Marines into Lebanon was his worst mistake. Iraq cost Bush II both houses of Congress and his party the presidency in 2008.

Should Trump become a war president, he’ll likely become a one-term president.

Politics

GatorMcClusky RawPawg Dec 29, 2017 8:24 PM

Off topic-sorta:  this is from a friend I have known for 30 years.  His response to a news article i sent him on violence at a New Jersey Mall

"

We are witnessing the decline of the great American empire. 

 

We are heading back to beautiful, safe Zürich now after visiting family in Houston and Chicago (two cities long past their prime). Houston not as bad but it seems even our part of town in the NW suburbs is less safe now. 

 

First time back to US in 18 months for me and the first thing I noticed is the anger and aggression from everyone.  Switzerland is soulless but peaceful. I miss it now. 

 

 Wishing you guys a happy New Year"

skbull44 bobcatz Dec 29, 2017 11:30 PM

"With the U.S. military given a freer hand by Trump, a U.S.-led coalition helped expel ISIS from its twin capitals of Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq, driving it back into a desert enclave on the Iraq-Syria border. The caliphate is dead, and the caliph nowhere to be found."

Really? With all the evidence that the US has been arming, training, and aiding ISIS, Pat writes this revisionist propaganda??

 

 

Freddie GatorMcClusky Dec 29, 2017 9:23 PM

Well white Texans worship their Trayvon football and basketball thugs. Also their Mexicans are "good" Mexicans not like Calif Mexicans. Whites in America are Trayvon ball thug cucksters. Even idiots on message boards say the college Trayvons are what they watch.

Maybe the Austrians will get fed up as they were invaded and almost lost Vienna twice.

RedBaron616 Normalcy Bias Dec 29, 2017 11:44 PM

The disaster of the attempted Iran hostage rescue did Carter in. That and the fact that he appeared impotent while Iran was holding U.S. embassy personnel.

Then there was discussing nuclear war with Amy. That and believing that oil was all but gone and putting a sweater on.

Jimmy should have stuck to governor. Presidency was WAY over his head.

Cassandra.Hermes Dec 29, 2017 8:19 PM

The president of the United States is not well:

"Virtually every Democrat has said there is no collusion. There is no collusion. And even these committees that have been set up. If you look at what’s going on — and in fact, what it’s done is, it’s really angered the base and made the base stronger. My base is stronger than it’s ever been. Great congressmen, in particular, some of the congressmen have been unbelievable in pointing out what a witch hunt the whole thing is. So, I think it’s been proven that there is no collusion."

D503 Cassandra.Hermes Dec 30, 2017 1:04 AM

Trump is a master of manipulation of cognitive bias. There isn't a single statement he makes that you could hold his feet to the fire on. The issue simply is: you aren't the target audience. Define "virtually." Define "the base." Define "some of the congressmen."

Any response you manifest is speculation. And that is the glory of appealing to undefined language. You determine what is being said based on your emotions, and you are an emotional turd squeezing fuckwit. 

WTFUD Dec 29, 2017 8:20 PM

Expelled ISIS from Raqqa & Mosul and airlifted them to Jordan, Golan Heights and Afghanistan. 

You may say i'm a dreamer but i'm not the only one . . .

Son of Captain Nemo Dec 29, 2017 8:22 PM

JHFC "Triumphs"?...

Which ones are you speaking of?... Attempting to start a war with Russia in Syria in April with a "59 Tomahawk" salute... Or attempting to use the DPRK as hostage material for the "hard up" loan from Russia and China to get U.S. to the next BIS debt payment?!!!

Son of Captain Nemo Parrotile Dec 29, 2017 8:45 PM

As will the rest of US Par be serving our "last term" should he be successful on behalf of his Israeli "beneficiaries"!... Because of psychopathic treasonous fucker(s)(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAOyKRWDLHg) like this one that probably died with the worst pain coming from his ass as a "fart" instead of being skinned alive 16 years earlier by the rest of U.S. outside D.C.!

I reckon so Dec 29, 2017 8:22 PM

"..... a U.S.-led coalition helped expel ISIS from its twin capitals of Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq, driving it back into a desert enclave on the Iraq-Syria border. The caliphate is dead, and the caliph nowhere to be found."

Stopped reading right there.

Who writes this garbage?

Why is it on this site?

Theos Dec 29, 2017 8:23 PM

Whatever one may think of Trump, he is a leader and a fighter, not a quitter. How many politicians could have sustained the beatings Trump has taken, and remained as cocky and confident?

LOL he has dementia. Of course he doesnt know that hes a laughing stock. 

 

To quote trump: "I stand for nothing."

 

How can you be a leader when you arnt moving anywhere? 

richsob Dec 29, 2017 8:25 PM

If Trump would dump Jared and Ivanka I'd feel a whole lot better.  Until then, I just can't trust the guy to do what he promised.  Those two are poison......and he listens to them.

Bigly richsob Dec 29, 2017 9:28 PM

He loves his princess. It's a dad/daughter thing. I understand this but NEPOTISM is always bad form. And I would not trust Jared with anything.

Like I have posted before, I find Trump strangely naive. He can love his family and be loyal to them but it is not ok... scary... that they have so much influence on such far reaching things.

Reaper Dec 29, 2017 8:30 PM

We know the government lies to drag the US into wars.  Trump would have even less credibility than other Presidents.