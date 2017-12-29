The Year In Trump... "Well, He Made It"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
There he is, our president, both immovable object and irresistible force, unsmiling with slitty eyes beneath that car-hood of a hair-doo, lumbering from one presidential prerogative to the next through squalls of opprobrium, perplexing leaders from foreign lands, punking congressmen and senators, inducing swoons of un-safeness among the zhes, theys, and thems on campus, provoking the op-ed bards of The Times to mouth-foaming hysterics, tweeting any old thing that flies through the interstices of his brain-pan, our Golden Golem of Greatness, MAGA sword in smallish hand against a swirling red sky.
Well, he made it through the year.
I thought the fucker would be sandbagged by a claque of Pentagon patriots inside of three months, but I was wrong, wrong, wrong.
What seems to be forgotten is that Donald Trump brought his own swamp to Washington, as in a history of hinky real-estate wheelings-and-dealings, stiffed vendors, bankruptcies, lowbrow TV hijinks, and dark adventures in the Manhattan nightlife of the late 20th century.
So, it’s swamp versus swamp.
You may detect that I’m not exactly a fan of the president, but I rather admire his standing up to the permanent bureaucracy that we call the Deep State, and especially its elite poobahs, who have driven this polity into a deeper ditch than the voters realize.
The Mueller investigation hangs over Trump’s head like a piñata filled with dog-shit, but he soldiers on.
After more than a year, the RussiaGate narrative is looking like something fished out of the Goodwill Industries dumpster, its chief sponsor, the FBI, riddled with conflicts-of-interest, suspicious political motivations, and flat-out partisan animosity.
Right now, there’s more reason to suppose Mueller will have to start asking some hard questions about Russia collusion among the Hillary cohort —and don’t forget, there’s that stinky business featuring ex-DNC-Chief Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and her mysterious Pakistani IT go-fer, Imran Awan, waiting in the wings.
Trump’s management of the North Korea nuclear threat has been, shall we say, less subtle than his predecessor’s.
The Prez and Kim look like a couple of characters out of a 1949 Warner Brothers LoonyTune. It’s almost enough to make you forget this is serious business. The issue has gone ominously silent for weeks and I rather imagine we’ll witness some real fireworks as the new year rolls out. But if it happens that the US manages to “neutralize” Little Rocket Man without blowing up Seoul and Tokyo, the GGG may get a brownie point from his fiercest auditors.
I saw nothing wrong with Trump’s attempt to constrict travel to the US by people from a list of mainly Islamic nations.
The Left shrieked about ethnic “profiling.” Yes, that’s exactly what it was. Why? Because a lot of Islamic maniacs are blowing things up, shooting up joints, and plowing trucks into folks around the world, including This Land is Your Land. On the macro level, I’m all for a broad reduction in immigration. We’ve got enough strip-mall nail parlors for now. And there are something like 100 million American adults out of the work-force. A time-out, at least, is warranted.
I’m skeptical of Trump’s MAGA program. We’re not going to replay the industrial age in North America, and we’re for sure not going to return to the life-ways of 1962. I also doubt that we are heading into a Silicon Valley inspired robotic A-I nirvana of “creative” weenies in flying, pilotless Ubers.
Rather, I think we’re more likely to land in a return to something more like 1834, with scant central heating, and a lot of suspense about getting a hot meal at sundown. I want a mule.
The Tax Plan? Real tax relief just doesn’t mean a whole lot without a reduction in the size and scale of government. Its unstated purpose is a temporary stimulant replacement for Federal Reserve money-printing. Its actual effect will be to shove the US closer to real and painful insolvency in which something has to give: either the value of our money, or our having any money.
I wonder what sort of dark schemes are being hatched to cold-cock the public with a so-called “cashless society” regime. That’s only one move that could provoke real civil violence, and understandably so, because there’s no greater threat to liberty than the government electronically tracking your every transaction.
When's the Q Anon thread?
#qanon
swamp vs swamp?
calling major fucking bullshit
he's from the same swamp
- goldman sachs
- MIC buildup
- zionism
- wall street bubble lover
it's the same swamp fucking everyone else over
full stop
In reply to When's the Q Anon thread?… by Akzed
Does your mom know you are using her computer?
In reply to swamp vs swamp?… by Bes
He got out of kindergarten early. Mom's letting him play journalist. Still hits all the wrong keys. Back to crayons?
In reply to Does your mom know you are… by Le_Zabroso
And most EVERYTHING Trump did was to PLEASE ISRAHELL http://bit.ly/2fhGqif (and the rich).
In reply to He got out of kindergarten… by ChaoKrungThep
God Bless the IDF!
In reply to And most EVERYTHING Trump… by bobcatz
The seamp has been invaded by the aids virus...
https://www.climacell.co/
israeli army cats use you cell phone to predict weather. WCVB in Boston is running a news glowing story about them...
Here is where the rubber meets the road, foreign entities are given access to you personal communications device to not only spy on you, but make money on it.
There is a yuuge problem here.
In reply to swamp vs swamp?… by Bes
Sorry about misspellings. Rule #2. If you have a serious medical problem or end up in the ER, make god damn certain that the attending physician is NOT Jewish!
In reply to The seamp has been invaded… by Lumberjack
You’ll eat those words.
In reply to swamp vs swamp?… by Bes
Down there with your #Tyler thread.
#Tyler
In reply to When's the Q Anon thread?… by Akzed
Government - good for elimination only.
Yo Tylers.
Zerohedge is on SSL now and probably overloaded as it builds a new cache.
In reply to Error 503 Backend fetch… by Akzed
Well the fucker needs to be a fucking dick because of all the fucking morons that put Mueller up to the fake shit called an investigation. It doesn't even rise to the level of a witch hunt. Its purely fake theater, and raw sewage, and a massive distraction for the nation. If they don't fire that prick Mueller, then somebody needs to take him out physically, and end him and everyone else that he has on his heavily biased worthless staff.
Exactly my thoughts and expressions for 6 months. I'm disappointed that it took me 6 months to catch on. A Trojan Horse! The number of people holding onto the belief that he's the Real-Deal is pitiful.
Again, can ANYONE name one TOP PICK of his who is neither a Thieving or Warmongering CUNT?
In reply to Well the fucker needs to be… by OccamsCrazor
Well you need to think that witch hunt thing through a little Mr Crazor...they got the ass hole when they subpoenaed Deutsche Bank...being the dead beat he is and always has been, he can longer get any kind of backing in the US...so he went where the money laundering goes on and ass hole is in the thick of it...the moron has been funding all of his business though money laundering with the Russians...everyone knows it and now...and now Mr Mueller can prove it and will...that fucker you are so in love with is a crook plain and simple along with everyone in his family...
In reply to Well the fucker needs to be… by OccamsCrazor
In reply to Well the fucker needs to be… by OccamsCrazor
If that were true of you, would you run for POTUS?
In reply to Well you need to think that… by RLE
On the money. Sorry to say.
Still not tired of winning and MAGA.
Screw em' all
The last paragraph is the most important thing heading into 2018.
MAGA!
...but the first year ends Jan. 19th last I checked.
Trump's Accomplishments
1. the War on Afghanistan has been lost
2. the War on Golf has been won
3. the victory of the billionaire Christo-Caste has been assured
4. kimchee production in N. Korea destroyed
#4 is South Korean propaganda! Kimchee production is highest ever, now delivered to any location in 3 minutes by missile, free.
In reply to Trump's Accomplishments… by Deep Snorkeler
Lighten up Francis!
Trump is winning and you know it!
Wait for the DACA revolt when Dums realize "it ain't going no where". No amnesty, ever again. He'll force the wall to be built and it will then be game, set, match.
Trump will win 2020 in a landslide! Liberal heads please keep exploding!
In reply to Trump's Accomplishments… by Deep Snorkeler
Well, we just wish he'd win a bit quicker. There's still too much that has not happened yet.
Patience makes you old.
In reply to Lighten up Francis! … by sheikurbootie
C'mon Jim, you have underestimated him and now you are begrudgingly saying you'll give him a brownie if he wins on North Korea.
I'll check back to see when you finally admit Trump is getting more done with his "swamp" than Hillary or Bernie could dream of.
As I suggested a long time ago, the dangerous trajectory has been Dear Leader Syndrome (and that's not how We were designed).
Trump has done as well as can be expected, but the trajectory remains.
yea, i am really jazzed about the new whateverthefuckyoucallit...NOT!
But really..pentagram "patriots"..I happen to know just a few, globe trotting over paid, self serving, cutting a slice off a fat hogs ass, pension guzzling, wine swilling blue balled pencil whipped warriors. Patriots they are not.
Not sure how they let him just stay there and ruining the country. I guess there is no ramifications for ones actions anymore.
Once one has enough money he/she can buy anyone off.
Yea right, if there is one thing the clinton crime family has taught us is there are no ramifications for ones actions.
In reply to Not sure how they let him… by Silver Savior
I battled through an army of tricky pop-up ads and sailed a sea of spam just to say "MAGA! Trump 2020!" Welcome to America. Will all globalists and snowflake minions please consolidate to the major cities where we can keep an eye on you? Thanks.
Why was Trump elected ???
During the debates is was clear that he was the only one with the fight to take on Hilary and the Elites.
The Blue Blood RINOs have an established record of selling out their base, when we control the house we will repeal obamacare, the Senate, the President, the Supreme Court.........what a bunch of liars the Republican Leaders are....
Hail Trump !!!
you mean like EBT cards?
Trump: "I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department" the president is suffering from some form of cognitive decline
Short of muder, what can’t he do with thr DOJ?
In reply to Trump: "I have absolute… by Cassandra.Hermes
Short of muder, what can’t he do with thr DOJ?
Wrong... wrong... wrong... about nothing...
He's simply the blackmailed "ball-less scrotum" we knew he would be before taking the oath and following orders from the "blackmailer-in-chief" that runs Washington D.C. for him - https://southfront.org/israel-set-fund-buy-votes-united-nations/
If this site is going to load slower than shit, at least put something worth reading.
" taken out by pentagon patriots'? they are the ones who talked him into running
Don't underestimate Donald Trump. He'll make you look like a fool.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/29/opinions/fbi-leadership-to-blame-for-…
CNN has published the above. Last ditch efforts to save the reputation of FBI?
Soon all of us will be under constant threat of aerial drones.
Now we know why his nickname is "Kuntsler".
Although these ramblings aren't as deluded as his usual fare.
His #1 accomplishment wasn't mentioned.
#1> The complete exposure of the MSM as fake news. The destruction of the credibility of the propaganda machine of the left is the only way to win ultimately. AND (((THEY))) KNOW IT!
Oh, and how about pulling us out of the "paris accord", the holy of holy for the new secular religion of man-made global warming? He took a big crap on their faith based religion.
And then there's a nice replacement for Scalia and control of the supreme court again as his immigration ban approval shows. How long can that hag Ginzberg hang on?
And finally, non-intervention in Syria as RT has documented, complete defeat of both Israeli sponsored ISIS and the so-called "moderate" terrorists in Syria. Secure borders in Syria instead of a weak failed state. Now that's a collaboration with Putin we can all approve. How do we know its true? Nutanyahoo is having a fit. Hey, but you got your capital Jewrusleum recognized so don't be a sore jew. You got played. The price, Hezbollah and Iran just across the Golan heights so you better behave!
Oh, an end to DACA, the individual mandate, and subsidies to insurance companies for Obamacare (i.e. the end of Obamacare as promised). And I really like the economic benefits of major tax cuts for corporations and businesses as well the the doubling of the individual deduction for the vast majority who don't itemize.
Its been a fantastic first year and the howls of pain of the Demonrats in the press is proof positive.
You're on track to match the magnificent Reagan, Mr. President. Continue to load the courts with conservatives to ensure your legacy.
This idiot should just give up. If I had any respect for him I could pull up twenty of his columns posted here in the last year and show him to be another blind fool trying to play cute with the fact he’s completely and utterly wrong...smug idiot..long past time to go away
ZH wants it both ways, they want to be the respectable voice of reason in a scene that includes whatdoesitmean.com.
good luck with that.