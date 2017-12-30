Australian Banks Reportedly Freeze Accounts Of Bitcoin Users

Adding to the pressures on bitcoin early this morning, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that bitcoin users across Australia are reporting that their accounts have been abruptly frozen by the country’s “Big Four” banks. And while the banks have remained largely tight-lipped about the closures, many angry account-holders are jumping to conclusions and blaming the banks for punishing them because of their involvement with bitcoin.
Bitcoin investors are claiming Australia's banks are freezing their accounts and transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges, with a viral tweet slamming the big four and an exchange platform putting a restriction on Australian deposits.
According to the Herald, cryptocurrency trader and Youtuber Alex Saunders called out National Australia Bank, ANZ, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corporation on Twitter for freezing customer accounts and transfers to four different bitcoin exchanges - CoinJar, CoinSpot, CoinBase and BTC Markets.
So @NAB @CommBank @WestpacNZ and @ANZ_AU are all freezing customer accounts and transfers to @BTCMarkets @coinspotau @GetCoinJar @coinbase . #Banks can fight it, but people want control of their money #ausbiz #auspol— Nugget's News Australia (@nugget_alex) December 28, 2017
In response, some users complained that their activities with the cryptocurrency had still been described as a "security risk" by their financial institutions.
While not every bank had explicit policies governing their relationship with cryptocurrencies, according to the Morning Herald, Commonwealth Bank’s June 2017 terms and conditions for CommBiz accounts specifically excludes this activity, saying it can refuse to process an international money transfer or an international cash management transaction “because the destination account previously has been connected to a fraud or an attempted fraudulent transaction or is an account used to facilitate payments to Bitcoins or similar virtual currency payment services”.
A Commonwealth Bank spokesman said it was receptive to innovation in alternative currencies and payment systems “however, we do not currently use or recommend any existing virtual currencies as we do not believe they have yet met a minimum standard of regulation, reliability, and reputation compared to other currencies that we offer to our customers".
“Our customers can interact with these currencies as long as they comply with our terms and conditions and all relevant legal obligations,” he said.
One Twitter user, Michaela Juric, who is known on twitter as Bitcoin Babe, said she had business accounts closed by 30 banks and posted a picture of a letter from ANZ, saying it was closing her accounts effective 30 January 2018 in accordance with its terms and conditions.
This is a letter I received a few weeks ago. Also included was a T&C's booklet. I've highlighted the clause they are referring to.— Bitcoin Babe (@BitcoinBabeAU) December 29, 2017
I have a PTY/LTD company, paying tax, registered with the OAIC and conduct all relevant KYC/AML/CTF checks. pic.twitter.com/DShAZPIjyi
The bank’s sudden decision to close the accounts of digital currency investors was not totally without warning: CoinSpot said it was putting a “temporary restriction on all forms of AUD deposits” that would remain in place until at least the first week of 2018 as a result of issues with Australian banks.
“We assure you we are just as unhappy with the situation as you, but unfortunately Australian banks have been so far unwilling to work with the digital currency industry which leads to frequent account closures and strict limits on accounts whilst they remain operational, in effect debanking our industry,” it said.
CoinSpot founder Russell Wilson said he was not aware of any new widespread issue, but was “monitoring” the situation.
“We are aware that on occasion banks will freeze payments while they clarify with their customers that the funds were not fraudulently sent from their account, this is standard best practice for the banks and protects everyone,” Mr Wilson said.
Meanwhile, representatives at the major banks offered some version of “no comment” to the Herald.
A Westpac spokeswoman would not comment on specific instances, but said it had controls in place to “actively verify the identity of our customers and monitor the activities of those customers”.
“Where we cannot verify the origin of transfers we may act to ensure we comply with Australia’s anti money laundering obligations,” she said.
A NAB spokeswoman said it was important to note the currencies are currently unregulated.
"While we don’t support unregulated currencies, NAB does not deny the right of individual customers to buy virtual currencies," she said.
CoinBase, CoinJar and BTC Markets did not respond to request for comment.
While much of the carnage in bitcoin this morning could be attributed to the ongoing rotation into Ripple, it’s important not to ignore the impact of this news. If more banks around the world start closing the bank accounts of bitcoin users and bitcoin-related businesses, it could negatively impact the price as marginal buyers, worried about being shut out of the banking system, go running for the hills.
The downside of a shared ledger is that if the government can force the exchanges to turn over user data, they automatically have the transaction data...
http://thesoundingline.com/south-korea-announces-plan-clamp-bitcoin/
In reply to Happy No Year! by max2205
There are no BTC golden coins. Get rid of that fake image.
BTC are just digits. All naked cryptos going to zero.
#NoNakedCryptos
In reply to The downside of a shared… by Four Star
The Aussie Banks are on thin ice anyway. Now, with the threat of deposits being moved to other “institutions” they are scared shitless. So they act in a predictable manner as only thug banksters will act, they steal from their customers. The Aussie sheep will go back to their paddock and graze like nothing happened.
Just getting this into the news even if its at this point just speculation should have the intended effect
If NAB freeze my account for daring to spend my money my way at my risk I'll make it my mission to crucify them on every altar I can -sadly social media may have more traction than the courts. I'm not without some means and won't sit down to be a sheeple on their altar. Lots of Aussies once they realise their money is not "theirs" will join together....and this might be a wake-up call for them
In reply to … by macholatte
As has been said by others, all this crypto business could be highly deflationary. Thats death to banks. If people are withdrawing a significant portion of their money and letting it sit in these exchanges, moving it around between crypto currencies, etc, its not available for fractional reserve shenanigans. What if the bank run we all anticipate isn't a bunch of people going and removing cash from the system, but people pulling their money out of checking and savings accounts and moving it into crypto instead?
In reply to … by macholatte
That is what I read as well GC. So essentially those listed Aussie banks are saying that the customer can't spend or have their money? They don't seem to like deposits either from BTC exchanges either. That's absurd. What if you can't pull your funds from your account to buy physical gold or silver, or guns, or food?
In reply to As has been said by others,… by greenskeeper carl
Have you ever met MontgomeryScott? I can't speak for MS but I knew about BTC before anyone really knew what was going on and chose to stay out of it because I thought it was a bad idea and I still do. It's not money but the banks and .govs seem to think it is. I applaud the effort to fuck with the banks and I even tried it as I had two bitcoin my buddy gave me and made a transaction. 0.5 BTC ($6 at the time) for a t-shirt. I gave the other BTC and half back to my buddy. Every transaction is logged.
I still think cryptos are anything I would ever use because you are still trading digital dollars, or whatever currency, and now you have exchanges with futures. I like hard money that does not rely on electricity. That means that MS has stacks and not apps.
I know that bitcoin investors are fucking retards because the first thing you would do is clean out APMEX and JM Bullion and any other bullion dealer. Buy the whole company even! I do not see and inordinate amount of out of stocks on bullion or numismatic.
So where are all of these supposed gains going? Someone has to be cashing out somewhere. What am I missing?
Yeah, almost every BTC article and or promotion shows that same false image, obviously to help lure more suckers in. Let's point that out as much as we can.
In this case, the banks themselves identified the transfer destinations as crypto exchanges. If I understand correctly.
Apparently crypto allows wallet owners to defy requests to unlock their wallets and they can do this for as long as they are willing to rot in jail.
In reply to The downside of a shared… by Four Star
Then move to a decentralised exchange, like the BitShares DEX.
Means they are just about to rob the Australians of their savings and are cutting off all the abilities to move capital out of the system. We are about to watch a 'bail-in'.
In reply to Happy No Year! by max2205
In reply to Means they are just about to… by CPL
Is the news new to anyone? No. It's going to happen.
Bush set the policy and it's been adopted everywhere. This is going to happen whether anyone wants it to or not. They are going to liquidate all the offshore holdings for most of asia-pacific/west coast USA/South America on Tuesday through Friday of all the pensions, savings, bonds, stocks, etc. Point is they put all the eggs in too few baskets in consolidating most of the banks under the same umbrella in 2007. If you go reading through ZH way back, the first time bitcoin jumped was when all the Russians panicked with their money in Greece. Then Argentina. Then Spain...etc.
And it's not just Bitcoin they are kiboshing. It's any capital transfers over 2k. They are bricking them in is what is happening. Then once they have all the people with savings behind the wall of legalise they've had in the works for ten years, they will put them to the financial sword and empty their wallets. Only place you'll be able to spend money if you have money in Australia is Australia.
But...here's the issue. Banks and trusts don't operate that way do they? They are typically very international and while unknown, Australia is also a huge banking escrow for swiss interests. It means the swiss are going to get bailed in whether they like it or not. Along with much of the shadow banking interests that operate with little to no scrutiny in offshore tax havens which Australia is part of by means of treatises drafted in 2008 when the market shit the bed. They are going to create an accidental liquidity crisis as soon as they turn the key on the bail-ins and the practice of robbing all the banks at once legally.
So ask following questions:
Point of fact Bitcoin was, past tense, their life boat to get the fuck out of the way. Now it is a distant option with the capital caps and account freezes. Oh well.
In reply to Thats a scary thought. by VWAndy
