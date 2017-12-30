Goldman Showers Execs With $100 Million In Early Bonuses To Avoid Trump Tax Hit

Goldman Sachs has accelerated nearly $100 million in stock awards to top executives before the end of the year in order to avoid unfavorable changes in the new tax code, according to public filings posted Friday.
The most sweeping overhaul of U.S. tax code in 30 years includes a provision which caps a corporate deduction for executive pay; under current law, corporations can deduct up to $1 million per executive's base salary, however there's no cap on deductions for performance-based pay, such as bonuses.
Under the new provisions, both base salary and performance bonuses count towards to $1 million cap - which is why Goldman accelerated $94.8 million in bonuses originally scheduled for January, 2018. By paying the bonuses early, the bank will save money on its own tax bill.
Most of Goldman's executives received early payouts - including of course, CEO Lloyd Blankfein.
In a similar move, Netflix also announced it would change its executive compensation plan for 2018 in response to the new Tax Law. The company said in a public filing posted Thursday that it's going to start paying some of its top executives higher salaries, and tie less of their compensation to performance, citing the law change.
Accelerated bonuses aren't the only thing at least temporarily grinding Goldman's gears about the new tax code. As we discussed yesterday, in a Friday 8-K filing with the SEC, Trump's "repatriation tax" is going to knock approximately $5 billion off the company's profits in Q4 2017 in the form of a one-time repatriation charge.
[T]he enactment of the Tax Legislation will result in a reduction of approximately $5 billion in the firms earnings for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2017, approximately two-thirds of which is due to the repatriation tax.
The remaining 1/3 of Goldman's $5 billion hit "includes the effects of the implementation of the territorial tax system and the remeasurement of U.S. deferred tax assets at lower enacted corporate tax rates," making it more difficult for them to deduct past losses from future tax bills.
Goldman, which is due to report fourth-quarter results on January 17, said: “The impact of the tax legislation may differ from this estimate, possibly materially, due to, among other things, changes in interpretations and assumptions the firm has made, guidance that may be issued and actions the firm may take as a result of the tax legislation.”
Previously, Barclays estimated this change would cost the bank around GBP1BN ($1.35BN).
Barclays said the change had reduced the value of its deferred tax assets and would result in an associated one-off charge of about GBP1bn after tax.
It is expected to drag Barclays full-year earnings further into the red. The bank lost #628m in the first nine months of the year due to write-offs related to pulling out of African ventures.
On the bright side, the US corporate tax rate has been cut from 35% to 21% with the new law, which supposedly will "trickle down" to ordinary Americans. In reality, all it will achieve is fund even more stock buybacks, and benefit, drumroll - Goldman Sachs. After all, the tax changes were overseen by treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin - a 17 year Goldman vet who declared the bill to be "great for hardworking workers."
The complete story in one sentence.
Here's the reality.
This is a tax cut for 95% of tax payers. The average middle class worker gets a cut of $2500. HOWEVER, the tax cut benefits the rich disproportionately because it's the rich that tends to own the most stocks (corporate tax cut is the biggest chunk).
http://bullmarkets.co/does-the-january-effect-really-exist-in-the-stock…
US Banks have never been bigger and fewer:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-banks-still-to-big-to-fail/
Well you know they can reverse gravity when they turn the j00 on full power. Are joo surprised?
goldman showers
an interesting flow from the pee-pee dossier
Oligarchs gonna oligarch
I like the substantial increase in the standard deduction since I don;t have a huge mansion to deduct high prop taxes and/or mortgage interest on a $5 million house.
the vast majority of people with $5 million+ homes don't have mortgages.
But they have high property taxes.
But those in $1 to $3 million homes DO, and they are gonna get whacked with both the $750K mortgage cap and $10K SALT cap.
btw, kinda funny that GS is paying bonuses early to lower ITS tax bill, while screwing it's employees who will be paying higher taxes on THEIR income in 2017 before the rates are lowered next year.
If you can still do so, take deductions NOW (before end of year) and push income into NEXT YEAR. Your deductions are worth more in 2017, and your income will be taxed at a lower rate in 2018.
$2500 is high but you're mostly correct.
You left out the second more important half though. Big tax cut combined with even BIGGER deficit spending. We're on a rocket ship from $20T in debt to $40T+ in debt after 8 years.
But we're still only halfway to Japan; $1,300,000,000,000.00 to go...
Oops, messed up the math...
$23,000,000,000,000.00 to go...
Here is the reality:
That $2500 tax cut will be eaten up by health care and food. And we won't even mention education.
These Middle/Middle class "cuts" are a ploy, to distract from the heaps of money to be bestowed upon the Plantation Owners, the Klepto-Plutocrats...
Who will promtly send it to Wall St. Thump will then claim how good it is.
More Kool-Aid(K), anyone? It's Kosher.
you are a fool
I love the imagery of all the money-changer upper management giving golden showers to the years new crop of greedy and ambitious interns willingly whoring themselves out.
Orrrr you could see what it really means... the tax bill shuts down many of the 1% loopholes, which is exactly what it shows anyone but the obvious political agenda crowd.
Trump's tax change is better then the tax change Hillary would have forced on Americans----a 65% tax rate and a "Reparation Tax" for you lucky white folks to pay Obama's relatives.
there's always new loopholes. We always find them.
In reply to Orrrr you could see what it… by SRV
http:www.zionismbook.com/ by Alan Hart (3 Vol.s)
The 'Zionist' are the worst thing that ever happened for 'Jewry'!
Zionist represent ~5% of the entire worlds jewish population, and yet like the '1%' here in USSA their inverse is a sad telltale!... of where global`society is heading as 'orwell's' 1984 was acutely aware.
sometimes I think the Zionist and 1% use the '1984' novel as their manifesto!!!
edit: http://www.zionistbook.com/
classic example of a inadvertent error
http://www.zionismbook.com/
;-)>
I haven't quite yet developed the imagination that would comprehend the fact of someone willing to make such a moronic comment combined with their pathetic need to push the submit button over-&-over
Hey!
You did notice that GS wasn't the only firm doing this? Most of those other companies' executives are NOT Jews. But they will take advantage of the new tax laws, as will the vast majority of the rest of America. Just because you don't think getting a real job instead of part-time crap work with higher take home pay is not a good start is a statement of not just your bullsh*t antisemitism but also a reflection of how little a-holes like you give a damn about anything but your own spewing bile. Most people are too busy working to support their families to have the time to post responses to ingrates like you; they damn well are going to be quite happy to see the changes that occur, and not necessarily by punishing other people to get there.
....and praised to high Heaven by Paul Ryan, an Irish Catholic who likes the tax cut for the rich, Swampians @ 175k and the tax welfare for illegal alien parents, but who did not like the other abandoned goals that won Trump the election. You know, the end to offshoring of jobs to foreign countries and the end to mass-scale, wage-cutting, illegal immigration, buttressed by layers of refundable child tax credits up to $6,444 and monthly welfare, gained by submitting traceable income from part-time work that falls below the earned-income limit for welfare and US-born kids’ SS cards. Catholic Ryan is all for that, even though it undercuts Deplorable citizens who often cannot use productive wombs to get free food and free rent from government and must live on earned-only income, driven lower by so much competition from welfare-supported immigrants. Onward to the Deplorable-betraying DACA amnesty, which will see a diversity of widespread support in the Swamp. All religions and races of Swampians will join hands to ***** the Deplorables.
What's the formula? How many destroyed Muppets per Goldman Bonus?
a reduction of approximately $5 billion...
they already got the bonuses from that money so they really aren't too concerned.
Of course. No surprises. The Tribe is like a shark. Always moving. You can stop them until it all collapses. So my suggestion. Collapse it all. ASAP.
doing Satan's work ...
LMAO! What a headline! That is SO funny;)
Goldman Showers. . .
trickle effect
I will can it a mist that evaporates, but allows the person in the location to feel cooler.
lol
.... because... u know ... they're pissin all over Joe citizen....
To have this much money, they must be screwing their clients, and the public, to death.
They should have all of their assets seized and be thrown in prison for too many crimes to count. We should rebuild our infrastructure with all of their loot and then name bridges for them. These same bridges should be used to hang those guilty of crimes against humanity and foreign Marxist infiltration and overthrow of the republic.
Goldman for the glorious People's Revolution, Comrades!
You sound like a Marxist yourself.
Unfortunately for your point, Chris, words have meaning
So opposing Marxism does not make one a Marxist
Freezing a looter's assets does not make one a looter
Capital punishment for murderers does not make one a murderer
Well I wouldn't worry about that, now that Goldman is running the government, that 100 million is pretty small potatoes.
Once you get your very own Dotard in the presidents slot, you can just about print your own money.
Lloyd might chuckle at last statement. I did.
About Trump, he is just one man. He is having enough trouble just draining the D.C. swamp. The Wall street swamp will have to wait for the second term.
It occurs to me that Lloyd is a dull name for a gypsy
Perhaps that can give it a chuckle as well
So, in other words.... the super rich HATE this tax plan because it whacks them in their wallet.....
So, STFU democrats.....
"Goldman Showers Execs" - Coming soon to Pay-Per-View.
Hold on!
I thought banks were struggling and needed more gov and taxpayer help and less regulation so they can survive?
Someone lying to me?
