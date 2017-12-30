Head Of National Counterterrorism Center: Easy Access To Weapons Makes America More Dangerous

Authored by Tim Brown via FreedomOutpost.com,
Why are some people like this guy even in the position they are in?
Nicholas Rasmussen of the National Counterterrorism Center told the Washington Post
“We find ourselves in a more dangerous situation because our population of violent extremists has no difficulty gaining access to weapons that are quite lethal. I wish that weren’t so.”
Rasmussen has served at the NCC for five years and three of those have been as director.
“More weapons, more readily available, increases the lethality of those that would pick them up and use them,” added Rasmussen.
Well, there are hundreds of millions of guns owned by over a hundred million citizens. That isn't the problem. The problem is the human heart, and you won't correct that with more infringements on the rights of the people.
The WaPo piece obviously referenced the San Bernardino shooting and the most recent mass shooting in Las Vegas back in October as some evidence that Rasmussen is correct in his assessment.
However, in both of those instances, the firearms were all purchased legally through federally licensed firearms dealers. In other words, the sales were all legal under the pretended legislation of Washington, DC, which should not be writing arms laws in the first place, according to the Second Amendment.
However, what was noticeably missing in the piece was any reference to say... Chicago, Los Angeles, New York or Baltimore. These cities have some of the strictest gun control "laws" in the country and yet, they are the most prone for violence.
For instance, consider that The Baltimore Sun just reported that Baltimore just set a new homicide record per capita!
(Baltimore Sun) – With two fatal shootings Tuesday night, the recent reclassification of a decades-old shooting as a killing and another homicide Wednesday evening, Baltimore has hit 343 homicides in 2017, and a new record for killings per capita.
The homicide rate for 2017 is now 55.8 killings per 100,000 people. The previous record was 55.35 per 100,000 in 2015. The city suffered 344 homicides that year, but had thousands more residents.
The most homicides to occur in a year was 353 in 1993, but the city had some 100,000 more residents then.
How many guns in those shootings do you think were easy to acquire legally? Probably not many.
Consider at this time last year, I wrote about the city of Chicago.
During the holidays, Chicago, which is criminally controlled by both street thugs and politicians in suits who infringe upon the God-given right of their citizenry to keep and bear arms, saw the number of shooting victims rise over 4,300 for 2016.
According to the Chicago Tribune at the writing of this article, Chicago has seen 4,328 shooting victims in 2016, compared to 2,989 shooting victims in 2015. That's an increase of over 1,300!
Over the holiday weekend, at least 50 people were shot, and 12 of those were fatal.
As mentioned yesterday by South Carolina attorney Mark Schnee, who filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbia over its ban of trigger cranks and bump stocks, rightly said, "Banning inanimate objects to fix societal problems have never worked and never will work."
And neither will forcing law-abiding citizens to jump through hoops for ammunition or guns solve the problem either.
This doesn't even begin to address the car used by a white supremacist to mow down protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia or the Home Depot rental truck that was used by a Muslim jihadi to murder nearly a dozen people in New York or the 4 people killed in Illinois when they were run down by an Islamist in a truck.
Those weapons right there are far easier to come by than a gun. There's absolutely no background checks if you have cash in hand to purchase a vehicle, but you aren't hearing people like Mr. Rasmussen mention the easy availability of automobiles, are you? Well, not yet, you aren't.
This "ease of access to weapons" that Rasmussen and the media quite often put out is actually non-existent. Even among criminals, there is much that is involved in obtaining weapons, whether it be to murder someone, rob someone or go through a variety of channels to obtain them, it's not that simple.
The very best thing that could occur in the united States would be a simple repeal of each and every restriction and pretended law against weapons. The American people can be vigilant against terrorism if we were simply allowed to do so.
Perhaps Mr. Rasmussen should study his history and see how our founding fathers dealt with both a tyrannical government and Islamic jihadis. They didn't believe in restraining the right to even own private warships!
The National Rifle Association's slogan, "The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun" is spot on.
People need to quit talking about more infringements on the peoples' rights to keep and bear arms and start focusing on bringing swift and just punishments (execution) on those who commit murder and other violent crimes.
If this was done, not only would we see justice, but we would be teaching those growing up in this country that rights are protected for those following the law and if you engage in criminal behavior such as murder, which is what terrorism is all about, then you will lose your life over it.
he put the bull in bulls-eye
So they keep flying them in. I get it!
In reply to he put the bull in bulls-eye by bamawatson
The National Counterterrorism Center, well here's another statist, anti-liberty, bureaucratic agency with too much time on its hands in need of the funding axe.
In reply to So they keep flying them in… by MozartIII
Yup, FBI faggots just can't seem to run enough false flag ops. Seems like they're trying to one-up DHS.
In reply to The National… by nmewn
We find ourselves in a more dangerous situation because our population of violent extremists has no difficulty gaining access to food that is quite efficient at sustaining these food-eating extremists. If we can prevent extremist food consumption by clamping down on the evil free trade of food, we can save all the children and puppies that would otherwise have been slaughtered by these food-eaters.
In reply to … by Duc888
Come and take them. Bitchez.
In reply to We find ourselves in a more… by Z Beeblebrox
Freedom is dangerous! Tyranny is safe! Let us care for you!
Fuuuuuuuck off.
In reply to Come and take them. Bitchez… by StackShinyStuff
Top 25 Defensive Gun Uses of 2017
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/30/top-25-defensive-gun…
In reply to Freedom is dangerous!… by Killtruck
Damn. These guys are right. The most dangerous people in American have access to a lethal arsenal of weapons. I'm talking about the CIA, John McCain, the neocons, etc. They have access to nukes, tanks, nerve gas, F22s, etc.
In reply to … by Skid Marks
IIRC, police in the USA gunned down more people than terrorists the past couple of years. Maybe we need to disarm more cops and make them do some honest policing that doesn't allow them automatic resort to deadly force.
In reply to Damn. These guys are right… by Stuck on Zero
Being able to defend yourself makes the world more dangerous
In reply to IIRC, police in the USA… by The Alarmist
~" “We find ourselves in a more dangerous situation because our population of violent extremists has no difficulty gaining access to weapons that are quite lethal. I wish that weren’t so.” "~
Define "violent extremists". Is that like "deplorables"? Is that like "ardent nationalists"? I'm missing in all of this the discussion about how leaving the security of one's person and property to the a) local law enforcement, b) state police or c) federal authorities makes one's shit safer. But that isn't what they're talking about, is it? /rhetorical
In reply to Being able to defend… by The_Juggernaut
Allot of justified shootings are kept under investigation and under reported simply because the bias is anti-gun. But those examples are why I choose to exercise my right not to be the victim. Good link.
In reply to … by Skid Marks
From the MSM, you will NEVER hear about the numerous defensive gun uses that occur every day.... COUNT on it.
In reply to … by Skid Marks
So,this easy access to weapons makes America more dangerous? More dangerous for whom? For an out of touch shadow government made of the biggest thieves,the Bankers(see Goldman Sachs in all the positions of power here and in the western countries) allied with the biggest murderers,the Pentagram (see all the generals in the government) equaling the real power?
Do they feel threatened? By armed Americans? They should feel threatened only if an armed population is an informed one.Which is not the case with the American sheeple.
So,relax,big boys,you are not threatened.For now.I'd say ,the internet,the last free speech ,is a bigger threat for you.
In reply to Freedom is dangerous!… by Killtruck
"More dangerous for whom? " Yes, the Deep Staters and the Central Planners and the Elite whose mantra may as well be:
“War is peace.
Freedom is slavery.
Ignorance is strength.”
In reply to So,this easy access to… by veritas semper…
Considering that niggers are responsible for the lion's share of gun crime and gun murders, and that sand niggers are responsible for the lion's share of terrorism, this country needs to have a conversation about common-sense nigger control.
In reply to Come and take them. Bitchez… by StackShinyStuff
Just another liberal globalist elitist fucktard spouting bullshit. Why hasn't Trump fired this asswipe yet?
In reply to Considering that niggers are… by Buckaroo Banzai
Probably because Trump is another globalist elitist fucktard. All he has done so far was put the breaks on the Plan. He has reversed nothing.
In reply to Just another liberal… by johngaltfla
Trump please fire this POS January 2nd. Dilly dilly.
In reply to Just another liberal… by johngaltfla
Well, Trump did fire this group by FedEx...
https://gizmodo.com/white-house-fires-entirety-of-hiv-aids-advisory-cou…
Shaping up to be a MAGA New Year after all.
In reply to Trump please fire this POS… by migra
No, the US, Britain, Saudi Arabia and Israel are responsible for the lion's share (i.e. all of it) of terrorism in this country and around the world.
I remind you that Muslims have suffered more deaths and maimings from those terrorists in every ME country than the entire rest of the world put together?
No, our government is responsible, the CIA is its agent in this. Muslims supply patsies. Critique them for that, but they are not to blame for the international mechanisms creating and using the patsies, without which there would be no patsies.
In reply to Considering that niggers are… by Buckaroo Banzai
Cut off many Christians' heads lately?
Prick!
In reply to No, the US, Britain, Saudi… by lew1024
Eat a cock.
In reply to No, the US, Britain, Saudi… by lew1024
Holy fuck this place has fallen. I can't believe how many negs you've gotten. The same people who down voted you must think that 13th century peasant goat farmers destroyed The Twin Towers from their cave.
In reply to No, the US, Britain, Saudi… by lew1024
Eat shit and then fucking die.
In reply to No, the US, Britain, Saudi… by lew1024
I was thinking WW2 War Relocation Authority reactivated and updated to relocate all Blacks and Muslims to Way Past Bum Fuck somewhere.
Liberate Great American Cities!
Then shut down DHS, NTC, BATFE, IRS, et al. And the non-Federal FED.
Did you notice that the two most bloated agencies in that recent Federal payroll study were SEC and FDIC. Go figure.
In reply to Considering that niggers are… by Buckaroo Banzai
Charlottesville was a stage managed event. Brought to you by Soro(n)s.
In reply to Come and take them. Bitchez… by StackShinyStuff
"violent extremists has no difficulty gaining access to weapons that are quite lethal. "
The writer is correct, I think we should seize all of the "governments" weapons. They can't be trusted.
In reply to Come and take them. Bitchez… by StackShinyStuff
FBI refuse to release any information about Stephen paddock mass killing until 2018; family and friends furious.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fLbIWZz9To
In reply to … by Duc888
What a joke the FBI is.
Fake
Bureau of
Investigations
Waste of money, all of them.
In reply to FBI refuse to release any… by CheapBastard
I wonder if this asshat is related to the ex NATO head. All those swedish names sound the same.
In reply to … by Duc888
Lawlessness is coming to every country in the days ahead:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to The National… by nmewn
"Lenient sentences for violent criminals by liberal activist judges make America more dangerous."
There, fixed it for ya!
In reply to Lawlessness is coming to… by mobius8curve
I was wondering, exactly how much terrorism has the center 'countered'?
In reply to The National… by nmewn
They evidently missed Chicago, Detroit, LA, Dallas, Houston, San Bernardino, and Orlando.
In reply to I was wondering, exactly how… by Nekoti
New York, Ft. Hood. I know, maybe if they are provided more revenue, they can do a better job. Isn't throwing money at a problem always the gov's solution.
In reply to They evidently missed… by CheapBastard
And more bureaucracy to throw the money and find new problems.
In reply to New York, Ft. Hood. I know,… by Nekoti
Talk about dangerous. These bastards are dangerous. And not merely to our freedom- most of the zh crowd understands how these shits are amoral pathological liars.
This guy’s job is to advance the safety of the citizenry. It is not an accident that he does exactly the opposite. It’s a tell.
They're preparing to kill us.
(my youngest soiled her pants so I stop short.)
In reply to The National… by nmewn
Just checked, mine still locked under the bed and sleeping soundly.
In reply to he put the bull in bulls-eye by bamawatson
If you do not carry it with you it is worthless anyways. And it makes it easier for tyrants to infringe. This is a psychological battle. They are using EMOTION to argue. You cannot fight emotion with logic. This article should read "Freedom hating government employee argues for exposing citizens to violent crime"
In reply to Just checked, mine still… by Badsamm
Indeed, it’s an emotional pitch, not a rational one, at all.
Plays very well with women.
In reply to If you do not carry it with… by 5000yl
Yes, after all, it is for the children.
In reply to Indeed, it’s an emotional… by Lost in translation
Only women with pussy hats.
The women in my family are armed and well trained to defend themselves and others.
In reply to Indeed, it’s an emotional… by Lost in translation
That emotional crap doesn’t play well with this well read, college educated woman, but I fear I know too many of whom you speak.
In reply to Indeed, it’s an emotional… by Lost in translation
Apologies to all ZHer women...
In reply to That emotional crap doesn’t… by Sweet Cheeks
Imagine if the 77 alternative medicine doctors and naturopaths now dead had been packing when government hit squads had come calling.
http://allnewspipeline.com/Holistic_Doctors_Dead_Now_Total_77.php
In reply to he put the bull in bulls-eye by bamawatson
Imagine if the peeples (now dead) had been packing when Stalin's or Chairman Meeow's red shirts came calling.
In reply to Imagine if the 77… by junction
Guns don’t kill people.
Illegal aliens, semi-literate dindus, child-raping Muslims, FSA members, and po-licemen with tanks, M249s, and Kevlar body armor, DO.
In reply to he put the bull in bulls-eye by bamawatson
You forgot Zionists, MIC, (((bankers))), Wall St., the real killing machine.
The FBI is still lying about 9/11, I say cut off their funding until they do a real 9/11 investigation.
Incontrovertible - New 9/11 Documentary by Tony Rooke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5UyynjxAyw
Holocaust History - Dr. Frederick Toben (2003)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AtsopSjooA
9/11 Trillions: Follow The Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3xgjxJwedA
The Deliberate False Flag Israeli Attack on the USS Liberty.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7uEXeByqhg
You boys in Tel Aviv sure are working hard lately,be careful not to break a sweat, that would be too much like honest work, and we all know you dhimmis HATE honest work. You're only fooling yourselves, its too late, too many people already know...
In reply to Guns don’t kill people… by Lost in translation