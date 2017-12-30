Iran Cuts Off Internet Amid Mass Protests, Calls For "Armed Uprising"

One day after we reported that several satellite networks in Iran were jammed amid the anti-government protests that have gripped the middle-eastern nation, late on Saturday reports emerged that telecom providers in Iran have begun blocking internet access across several cities in the country as mass protests erupted for the third day in a row.
According to Al Arabiya, among the telecom companies imposing blocks, was Hamrahe Aval, the primary Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran (MTCI or MCI) as social media continues to play a pivotal role in documenting mass protests and subsequent brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in the country. Additionally, AFP reporters said that the main TV networks were interrupted at least in Tehran shortly before midnight.
The MTCI is considered a firm jointly held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other firms controlled by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran’s two main internet and communications service providers are the Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI) and Irancell. TCI and its subsidiaries, including MCI, are owned by Tosee Etemad Mobin Company which has close links to Iran’s IRGC.
The last time Iran cut off internet access across several cities was when the popular Green Movement protests took place against what many considered unfair elections in 2009 when hardliner incumbent president at the time, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, won re-election.
Several Iranian news agencies warned Telegram, the most popular social media service in the country, might soon be shut down after communications minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi accused one popular channel, Amadnews, of encouraging an "armed uprising".
* * *
Meanwhile, the conservative Mehr news agency posted videos of protesters attacking a town hall in central Tehran, overturning a police car and burning the Iranian flag.
Separately, AFP reports that amid Saturday's Iran protests, Demonstrators attacked a town hall in the Iranian capital Saturday as protests spilled into a third night despite government warnings against any further "illegal gatherings."
Unverified videos on social media appeared to show thousands marching through the western cities of Khorramabad, Zanjan and Ahvaz, while reports spread rapidly that several people had been shot dead by police in the town of Dorud.
BBC obtained video of 2 #Iran protestors shot, carried out in Durood, Lurestan province. #Iranprotests https://t.co/nPKvrRfle1— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 30, 2017
Clips posted on Twitter showed protesters breaking into and occupying the governor compound in Arak, a town 100km Southwest of Tehran.
#Breaking: Protestors break into & occupy governor compond in #Arak.#IranianProtests #Iran #تظاهرات_إيران pic.twitter.com/JVH4y0z0YL— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) December 30, 2017
A similar scene was observed in one of Iran's principal port cities, bandar Abbas, on the southern coast of Iran, which not only occupies a strategic position on the Strait of Hormuz, but is the main base of the Iranian navy.
Today in #Iran - #Protesters in the city of #Bandar_Abbas set fire to a #banner of #Khamenei and trying to gain access inside #governmental buildings. #IranProtestshttps://t.co/kycQI72mGU— Banafsheh Zand (@BanPourZan) December 30, 2017
Earlier in the day, there was chaos around the capital's university as hundreds took to the streets, blocking traffic and shouting slogans against the regime. But the authorities could also count on a show of strength, with hundreds of counter-demonstrators seizing control of the university entrance, chanting "Death to the seditionists".
AFP notes that the authorities were also fortunate that annual rallies marking the defeat of the last major protest movement in 2009 had already been scheduled for Saturday morning and brought thousands of regime supporters to the streets across the country.
"We urge all those who receive these calls to protest not to participate in these illegal gatherings as they will create problems for themselves and other citizens," said Interior Minister Abdolrahman Rahmani Fazli.
The protests began in the second city of Mashhad on Thursday as an attack on high living costs but quickly turned against the Islamic regime as a whole. There were even chants in favour of the monarchy toppled by the Islamic revolution of 1979, while others criticised the regime for supporting the Palestinians and other regional movements rather than focusing on problems at home.
State news channel IRINN said it had been banned from covering the protests that spread to towns and cities including Qom and Kermanshah.
"The enemy wants once again to create a new plot and use social media and economic issues to foment a new sedition," Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, a prominent cleric, told a crowd in Tehran, according to the conservative Fars news agency.
Other officials also pointed the blame outside Iran.
"Although people have a right to protest, protesters must know how they are being directed," Massoumeh Ebtekar, vice president in charge of women's affairs, wrote on Twitter. She posted images from Twitter accounts based in the United States and Saudi Arabia, voicing support for the Mashhad protests.
As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump tweeted later that Iran's people wanted change and "oppressive regimes cannot endure forever". But officials in Iran warned against dismissing the public anger seen in recent days.
"The country is facing serious challenges with unemployment, high prices, corruption, lack of water, social gap, unbalanced distribution of budget," tweeted Hesamoddin Ashena, cultural adviser to President Hassan Rouhani. "People have the right for their voice to be heard."
There has been particular anger at welfare cuts and fuel price increases in the latest budget announced earlier this month.
* * *
Some of this week's protests were directed against financial scandals linked to unauthorised lending institutions which collapsed with the loss of hundreds of thousands of accounts. Payam Parhiz, editor-in-chief of reformist media network Nazar that broke the news of the Mashhad protests, said they were more focused on the economy than those in 2009, which were sparked by allegations of election-rigging.
"Then, they were middle-class and their slogans went beyond economic matters to things like cultural liberties," he told AFP. "Today, the concerns are economic. There are people who have lost their life savings. They will protest until their problems are resolved."
Since taking power in 2013, Rouhani has sought to clean up the banking sector and kickstart the economy, but many say progress has been too slow. Aware that economic problems can quickly spiral into political chaos, officials from across the political spectrum have called for greater efforts to tackle poverty and the 12 percent unemployment rate.
"Solving people's economic problems is the chief priority in the country," tweeted Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline cleric defeated by Rouhani in May's presidential election.
* * *
Finally, there are those who speculate that the rising tide of Iranian protests are hardly organic and spontaneous, but heavily orchestrated by the likes of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the US, i.e. CIA, as suggested one month ago in ""Explosive" Leaked Secret Israeli Cable Confirms Israeli-Saudi Coordination To Provoke War" an article in which we wrote the following:
... as things increasingly heat up in the Middle East, it appears the anti-Iran and anti-Shia alliance of convenience between the Saudis and Israelis appears to have placed Lebanon in the cross hairs of yet another looming Israeli-Hezbollah war. And the war in Yemen will also continue to escalate - perhaps now with increasingly overt Israeli political support. According to Channel 10's commentary (translation), "In the cable, Israeli ambassadors were also asked to convey an unusual message of support for Saudi Arabia in light of the war in which it is involved in Yemen against the Iranian-backed rebels."
All of this this comes, perhaps not coincidentally, at the very moment ISIS is on the verge of complete annihilation (partly at the hands of Hezbollah), and as both Israel and Saudi Arabia have of late increasingly declared "red lines" concerning perceived Iranian influence across the region as well as broad Hezbollah acceptance and popularity within Lebanon.
Then just two days ago, we also revealed the US trail in "US And Israel Reach "Secret Plan" To Counter Iran", in which we reported that one month after we reported that Israel would take the unprecedented step of sharing intelligence with Saudi Arabia as the two countries ramped up efforts to curb what they perceive as "Iranian expansion" in the region, on Thursday Israel's Channel 10 reported that Israel has also pivoted to the US and reached a similar plan to counter Iranian activity in the Middle East. As Axios added, U.S. and Israeli officials said the joint understandings were reached in "a secret meeting" between senior Israeli and U.S. delegations at the White House on December 12th.
It is unclear as of this moment if a "CIA and Israel funded, spontaneous anti-government mass protest uprising" was among the understandings reached.
Comments
In reply to <popcorn eating intensifies> by Lt. Frank Drebin
Now the regime will commence atrocities as in 2009. That’s who they are. That’s what they do.
In reply to Aye, extra saffron by Gen. Ripper
A gubmint has cut off the interwebs?!
As millions of Millineals heads explode ;-)
In reply to Now the regime will commence… by TBT or not TBT
Sounds like Iran's version of shitlibs to me. Torch them.
Then round up the jews instigating this coup.
In reply to A gubmint has cut off the… by nmewn
Hey, all you fanatic crypto-currency advocates take note...
What you gonna do when your gov't cuts your Internet access?
In reply to burning the Iranian flag… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Cryptos can be put on any storage device. They don't have to reside on an exchange. Of course, if you want to exchange them for some fiat to buy stuff, then, yes, without interwebs, crypto holders would be in a pinch.
In reply to … by wee-weed up
With all those towel heads the same color how do you tell the two teams apart?
In reply to Cryptos can be put on any… by HominyTwin
shiite in one hand
wish in the other
In reply to With all those towel heads… by Pure Evil
"The country is facing serious challenges with unemployment, high prices, corruption, lack of water, social gap, unbalanced distribution of budget,"
SAME sh*t in America. http://goo.gl/keHdpZ
In reply to shiite in one hand… by bamawatson
Folks, this is the Oded Yinon plan (Greater Izrahole plan) hard at work, same shit as in Syria.
In reply to shiite in one hand… by bamawatson
Take away electricity and nothing will happen to cryptos, because they never plan on selling.
In reply to Cryptos can be put on any… by HominyTwin
The same thing everyone will do when the government destroys the purchasing power of their money, causing mass impoverishment and starvation.
Start killing politicians.
In reply to … by wee-weed up
Now thats a new years resolution I could get behind!
In reply to The same thing everyone will… by tmosley
In reply to Now thats a new years… by WorkingClassMan
I'm sure you got this, wee weed. You'll just swing by an ATM and get some cash out ... it's not like an ATM needs an internet connection or anything.
In reply to … by wee-weed up
In reply to … by wee-weed up
Actually Jewish citizens of Iran aren’t treated all that much worse than the rest of the citizenry. Most Persians don’t have a bug up their ass about Jews, Gaius.
In reply to burning the Iranian flag… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Jews are behind this somewhere. I guarantee it.
In reply to Actually Jewish citizens of… by TBT or not TBT
Always a good starting point for any Bayesian calculation involving politics, corruption, crime, etc.
In reply to Jews are behind this… by Gaius Frakkin'…
tmosley, i dont normally give advice, but one should be cautious when taking bayesian inference seriously. To begin, it is just a way of updating someone beliefs as the data comes in, so even though it updated in somewhat sensible way after the observatioins, it is still someone belief, and I am not sure why I should care. The other is that, even if you dont care about the above point,
bayesian inference is unstable to the choice of prior and the model. Danger will robinson. Look under Brittleness of Bayesian inference and Qualitative Robustness in Bayesian Inference.
En iyi dileklerli
Mustafa
In reply to Always a good starting point… by tmosley
I know... huh. I'm betting they all work in USA Bigly State Dept. and CIA too.
Anyhow, when the whole Middle East and Persia goes Sunni/Wahhabi, a lot of people are going to wish they had cultivated the Shia's, rather than regime changing them.
Watch Turkey.
In reply to Jews are behind this… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Watch Turkey.
We do.... regularly. And try to pass on the benefits of our observations to the benighted hostages of the 'new/old/medias back in Gulagistan.
The script has long been written... and placed in plain view... of a sightless media preparing it's witless readers for the coup de grace.
https://storify.com/SuaveBel/for-reasons-of-state
Shit gets real.
In reply to I know... huh. I'm betting… by Battlefield USA
Agreed. Compared to the Sunnis, Shia are positively NORMAL in comparison. They're sane, pragmatic and less dogmatic and prone to chopping heads off, to start.
In reply to I know... huh. I'm betting… by Battlefield USA
I'm sure it's the Russians. Everyone knows only the Russians can instigate such things with their strategically placed $100,000 worth of adds on social media. They have turned a peaceful people into raving lunatics demanding freedom and liberty and other such nonsensical tripe.
Or is it another Antifa wing at work?
Sadly there is NO action a people or person can take that is not immediately perceived as contrived or manipulated....and with the level of media (social and otherwise) constantly permeating our brains.....how could any action be anything else BUT contrived or manipulated?
The world is now a freak show, socially, financially, religiously, militarily....ANY perspective, all the product of propaganda, indoctrination, greed and corruption, with a healthy layer of fear over it all.
CHAOS
In reply to burning the Iranian flag… by Gaius Frakkin'…
So is this where all those ISIS fighters went that were let go?
To the border of Iran?
In reply to I'm sure it's the Russians… by Oldwood
They probably had a layover in Europe to get some good European funded welfare meals after Soros paid ten grand per ISIS passenger fee for them, during their evacuation and when Russia was pummeling their asses in Syria. Then they got some free medical care and kiddie raping in first. Then they took their 80% male "refugee" asses, covered in designer jeans and with cellphones and Nikes, back to the latest battlefield for the globalists. Of course Mossad and the CIA have no doubt been building sleeper cells there going way back as well.
In reply to So is this where all those… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Don't worry, Ma'am. We got this guy, Rump. He's the smartest, bravest reality TV star who ever lived, and he's gonna fix all of this in one week!
In reply to They probably had a layover… by Ms No
"with a healthy layer of fear over it all"
So, where does when get their soiled diapers laundered?
And, is that tax deductible under the new GOP tax plan or is that covered under the personal exemption?
(OK, that was a tad bit snarky)
In reply to I'm sure it's the Russians… by Oldwood
There ain't many deductions in the new tax plan. Looks like its going to give me a fair amount of fucking. But diapers would be nice.....too damned cold to get out of bed in the morning!
In reply to … by Pure Evil
They took away the personal exemption to make you feel better about the higher standard deduction.
In reply to … by Pure Evil
"I'm sure it's the Russians. "
You dont see the recent US/Israel drums demonizing Iran and this as a coincidence.
This sounds like CIA making the world safe for democracy.
In reply to I'm sure it's the Russians… by Oldwood
This was clearly the result of an internet video denigrating Islam.
In reply to "I'm sure it's the Russians… by Mustafa Kemal
"I'm sure it's the Russians. "
You dont see the recent US/Israel drums demonizing Iran and this as a coincidence.
This sounds like CIA making the world safe for democracy.
In reply to I'm sure it's the Russians… by Oldwood
I’m thinking it’s the global warming.
In reply to I'm sure it's the Russians… by Oldwood
The Iranian govt has a fatwa against harming Jews and Christians living in Iran. If I were in either of these two groups I would be worried about my head should the govt fall.
In reply to burning the Iranian flag… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Let's see: 50 "freedom fighters" in each three Iranian cities. And this can justify a "regime change"?
My question is this:The hundred of thousands protesting in Gaza/Palestine count as freedom fighters?Will those justify regime change in that criminal entity we call an ally?
How about the execution of unarmed citizens there ,like the 9 year old yesterday,like the double amputee armed with a Palestinian flag ,and other such examples of the "democracy " of that chickenshit little country,do these count as CRIMES against unarmed civilians?
How about the arrest of the 15 year old girl who slapped an IS..RA..EL.. soldier because he shot her brother?
Let see if ZH deletes my post like it did with my comments criticizing that country?
If this happens again,it will be my last post here.
In reply to burning the Iranian flag… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Memo!!!!
ZH is heavily monitored by all Gov't Security firms (CIA, FBI, DoD, & "NSA' etal). your being paranoid!
I can tell you without a doubt that I've been monitored for years now!'I've had post go poof over and over again before posted as agencies read evert line I write and bam[?] its gone!
ZH doesn't delete shit.
perhaps this is why the upgrade?
hope this helps.
Ps I don't seem a threat but I don't hold back either in my comments without prejudice ;-)>
In reply to Let's see: 50 "freedom… by veritas semper…
Umm, well, yes - but the Jews involved in this attempted coup are almost certainly Israeli Jews, not Iranian ones.
In reply to burning the Iranian flag… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Don't forget to include American neo-con Jews.
In reply to Umm, well, yes - but the… by BarnacleBill
Wrong again.
Should read:
As hundreds (perhaps a few thousands)of TRUMPTARDIAN turnip tops explodes!
Its a devilish dilemma, wrapped in an enigmatic, shit-grinnin orange-weasel rug topped nut-job who reports to nuttywhos in a olace called 'terrortown' in the s e Med. What to do... what to do?
It's out of the bag... trouble in paradise! That Shia-shanty town we call the 'REVOLUTIONARY REPUBLIC OF IRAN'... a creation of CIA/mossad/Mi$power and Deuxieme Bureau... and the marketing geniuses who created the \he hehe/ |REAGAN REVOLUTION| AND the career of PCR...
has a problem. And it's a big one. It's peeple. Seems they are no longer happy to be directed by corrupt fake mullahs who hatred of dangerous stuff like
internets... personal liberties... women not stuffed into stylish sheets of the 'new black kind...
and are takin it to the streets. Which means 'we'... TARDNATION ...
have a problem too - and it's a WHOPPER!
As Dear Leader tweets incindary messages... making us moar confused that EVEN BEFORE BANNANO WENT AWOL@@!... the new/old ALT-0-MEDIA must regain control of the situation... and figure out how to lead the counterattack against insouciance of the 'really real' kind!
Taking out his carefully wrapped 'internet edition' of The Sayings of Chairman XI" our tARdNatIonAl tries to tread thru the minefield: "What would XI do> How would Putin play this? What sayeth Hizboolah?"
If the 'peeple' are disturbing our dreams of 'new axises' of Eurasian potentates in charge of screamin millions o ragheads shouting 'DEATH TO AMERICA'.. then 'the peeple' must be punished - for their 'intransigent insouciance' right? Or, is it... 'the peeple have been mislead by a Soros-style orange-c0loreD topped weirdo who is workin for the same folks we thought he was gonna clear out of DC?
Bangs noggin.
4D chess at its finest!
In reply to A gubmint has cut off the… by nmewn
I have zero idea what the hell that mish-mash is supposed to mean but...let me go find Preet Bhahara fired for defiance & insubordination and now selling crack to freshmen at NYU and I'll catch back up with you.
Keep an eye on your gold in the meantime, old bean.
In reply to Wrong again… by BobEore
That's all ya got left? Crikey@@~
Good. Looks like we've pretty much done with your case...
and can move on to cleaning out the next SP in the dreary drawer here.
My "gold" looks after itself tard.... jus doin what 'smart money' does.
In reply to I have zero idea what the… by nmewn
By "we" you mean what exactly, Hans?
In reply to That's all ya got left?… by BobEore
Glad you asked, Moishe.
"we," in the present context, can be taken to mean...
that loose and disparate collection of readers who were never taken in by the innumberable efforts of SPs like yourself here over the years...
to encourage a widespread hatred of Muslims.. so as to better advance the cause of 'GREATER SRAEL'...
to produce witless apologetics for the criminal misbehavior of the next puppet POTUS to arrive gift-wrapped n ready to do steady damage to the standing and status of America carefully marked for extermination by your
HQ in the s e Med. ...
and who discerns both motive and method behind such cheap psyops... and as such... are now watching mirthfully as your days wind down, and the full extent of your endless misery begins to dawn pon even you!
Next contestant pls!
In reply to By "we" you mean what… by nmewn
Like in 2009, but even more so today, videos will come out, like the basiji sniping murder of Neda, and testimony of those whose loved ones were taken in the night to be tortured and murdered. Same shit different decade.
In reply to Now the regime will commence… by TBT or not TBT
As if the ZOG doesn't kill its own citizens. It happens all the time.
The question is who is behind this 'revolution' and who benefits.
What a coincidence this is happening now... just after Iran won a war against ISIS vermin. The revolution would be happening in Saudi Arabia if it was legitimate.
In reply to Like in 2009, but even more… by TBT or not TBT
coincidence, not a chance in (this) hell (hole of the beast)...
you won nothin', we "let" you "think you won" and then the "fun" begins when the real chess pieces are activated;
the real target is put-in, either he act what they want or he'd be booted out by groups within (btw, always within, bros-vs-bros, you know, learn amkra !), this happening is a "tour de force" to show him (and his) !
In reply to As if the ZOG doesn't kill… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Yet this is another color revolution brought to you by Western foreign policy. These people don't know how to negotiate. They know how to buy, bully and kill.
In reply to Now the regime will commence… by TBT or not TBT
Well they negotiated a great deal for themselves out of the Jarrett Administration. The current bunch atop things in DC may be tougher to deal with. Also, fracking happened. And oil is about a third of the price it was. It’s tough sometimes being an oil tick.
In reply to Yet this is another color… by BlindMonkey