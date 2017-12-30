Jihadist Group Blows Up Oil Pipeline In Iran, In Midst Of Protests

Overnight Friday a well-known Sunni jihadist group which operates in Iran posted a video to its media accounts purporting to show an attack on an oil pipeline in Iran's southern Khuzestan province, which has historically been a restive area in which Sunni Arab separatists have been active.
Ansar al-Furqan’s Ahwaz Martyrs Brigade released pictures which show the group blowing up a pipeline in the Omidiyeh region of Ahvaz, Iran. Via Terror Monitor
Though Iran has yet to confirm the attack, the terror group Ansar al-Furqan Ahwaz Martyrs Brigade claimed responsibility in an official statement, which noted "This operation was conducted to inflict losses on the economy of the criminal Iranian regime." Ansar al-Furqan is a relatively new group, having been founded in 2013, and has ties to Syria’s Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Nusra Front (currently called Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham). It is comprised primarily of Baluchi Salafist militants which are hostile to the Iranian government - the Baluch people, an entho-linguistic group, are spread primarily throughout southern Iran, Afghanistan, and western Pakistan.
Both the video and written statement identify the location of the attack as near near Omidiyeh, a city in Khuzestan Province - an area of the country which has witnessed periodic uprisings and sporadic bombings going back to 1979 and into the mid-2000's.
#IRAN—
Ansar al-Furqan's Ahwaz Martyrs Brigade Releases Video Shows Blowing Up A Pipeline In Omidiyeh Region Of Ahvaz.
According to the AP, this constitutes the first such attack by this particular group:
SITE [the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group] says the attack by Ansar al-Furqan, if confirmed, would be their first in oil-rich southern Iran.
Iran has faced low-level separatist unrest from Kurds in its northwest, the Baloch in its east and Arabs in its south since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
But in this case the timing comes at an interesting moment as multiple major Iranian cities are now in the third day of rare anti-government protests widely reported to be fueled primarily by economic grievances, but which notably have included aggressive anti-Rouhani chants and slogans calling for the end of clerical rule, and could get more violent. Ansar al-Furqan specifically cited the desire to target Iran's economy in carrying out the oil pipeline attack.
Meanwhile, late in the day Friday the US State Department issued a formal condemnation of the Iranian government, calling the regime "a rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos" while announcing support for protesters. As we noted, statements now coming from US officials fit a familiar script which seem to roll out when anyone protests in a country considered an enemy of the United States - no matter the motivations and grievances of the demonstrators, whether economic and local or otherwise.
It is very likely that the Sunni jihadist Ansar al-Furqan (which is essentially "Iran's Nusra Front") is seizing on an opportunity to sow chaos in Iran at a moment when the country is in the international spotlight. As White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Friday night, "The world is watching", a sentiment that Trump himself echoed hours later.
Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption & its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests— Donald J. Trump
Though certainly a radically different movement from the civilian protest movements currently gripping multiple cities across Iran (the Shia-majority populace tends to view the Sunni militant groups which have historically carried out bombings of civilian areas as dangerous terrorists), authorities in Tehran could also use the excuse of the threat of Sunni terror and militancy to broadly crack down on protests and anti-government sentiment.
The pipeline wars are well underway, with pet "Jihadis" doing the dirty work.
Part and parcel of being a pipeline in the middle east.
The pipeline wars are well underway, with pet "Jihadis" doing the dirty work.
It is the best idea to give hints to terrorists to blow pipelines in a region from where 50% of oil and terrorists come
Part and parcel of being a pipeline in the middle east.
Saudi Arabia seems to have found a new target after their disastrous adventures in Yemen and Syria. What could possibly go wrong? (/sarc)
In reply to It is the best idea to give… by svayambhu108
Glad I am long oil..
In reply to Saudi Arabia seems to have… by Klassenfeind
Me too, but it's been a bit rough couple of years.
Glad I am long oil..
I really wish that the paedo house of saud would taste some of it's own sh1te now and again.
Oh and Tyler does love the anti Iran posts every so often.
Me too, but it's been a bit rough couple of years.
HOUSE of SAUD Making Its Move ???
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2017/may/21/trump-joins-cerem…
In reply to I really wish that the paedo… by BullyDog
The phrase 'people in glasshouses shouldn't throw stones'.
This is either Israel or Saudi backed, either way the blowback could be nasty.
In reply to HOUSE of SAUD Making Its… by BaBaBouy
Muslims attacking Muslims. The world is at equilibrium.
In reply to The phrase 'people in… by JohninMK
Back off, Donald. This is a big mistake for you in evry possible way.
Muslims attacking Muslims. The world is at equilibrium.
They are so stupid that they don't realize it is exactly this sort of event that help a government to crack down to bone on ANY type of dissent. If they intended to weaken the regime in Iran, all they managed to to was to confirm government's narrative and justify their coming repression... and piss them off !
Back off, Donald. This is a big mistake for you in evry possible way.
I'm afraid we might be looking at manufactured dissent as a prelude to sanctions and/or military action against Iran. And the Al Nusra attack has the fingerprints of the US all over it. Was the "defeat" of ISIS in Syria a strategic withdrawal and redeployment to the Iranian theater?
In reply to They are so stupid that they… by monk27
Of course is manufactured dissent but if the "smart" guys running The Company are imagining they'll have more success in Iran after having their asses handed to them in Syria, I must say they're beyond stupid...
In reply to I'm afraid we might be… by Billy the Poet
Kermit Roosevelt pulled it off.
In reply to Of course is manufactured… by monk27
Yeah, and he put a bullet in his head to celebrate it...
Kermit Roosevelt pulled it off.
I don't think so.
Kermit Roosevelt, who was a member of the famous American political family but who made his contributions to the nation in the shadowy world of spy craft, died Thursday at a retirement community in Cockeysville, Md., near Baltimore. He was 84.
http://www.nytimes.com/2000/06/11/us/kermit-roosevelt-leader-of-cia-cou…
Yeah, and he put a bullet in his head to celebrate it...
Well, I was talking about father, you were talking about son... it happens, especially when they both bear the same name AND have the same origin:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kermit_Roosevelt
"Roosevelt died in Alaska on June 4, 1943, in his room at Fort Richardson, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.[9]:232 He was discovered by Dr. Sanford Couch Monroe, who later filed the autopsy report. His death was reported to his mother, Edith, as a heart attack. Given the sensitive nature of his death, for many years the cause of death continued to be described as heart disease. Only in later years did the true circumstances of his death become known. He was interred in Fort Richardson National Cemetery near Anchorage, where a memorial stone gateway was erected in his honor in 1949."
In reply to I don't think so… by Billy the Poet
The fact that the father died in 1943 might have tipped you off that he didn't kill himself in response to the 1953 coup.
In reply to Well, I was talking about… by monk27
CIA <> Al Qaeda In Iraq <> ISIS <> Al Nusra
CIA <?> Al Nusra
In reply to I'm afraid we might be… by Billy the Poet
whoops, unnecessary '?'
CIA <> Al Qaeda In Iraq <> ISIS <> Al Nusra

CIA <?> Al Nusra
Exactly! And we know that the US helped ISIS fighters escape from Syria, guess where they are now!!
whoops, unnecessary '?'
With Iran's location between Iraq and Afghanistan, Washington does not know what they are doing - as usual!!! If they think Iranians will want back what they had before 1979, they have rocks in their head. They were kicked out in 1979 for a reason and so far there is no sign in Washington that they have the capacity to learn. What it will do, is create a bigger conflict zone, a real conflict belt.
Like with Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, Washington is influenced by a 'government in exile', every time, no lessons learned.
In reply to They are so stupid that they… by monk27
\but butt...
it's ennuff to make a butt-hurt poet puke poesy!
Our Dear Leader... who we are employed here to defend from all evil...
critics... appears to be goin off script...
except... he may be 'on script'... and - once agin! -
our world is spinnin, faster than a turnip top tard can accomodate by thinkkin hard! What would Zee Xi do> how would Vlad play this?
Dam. Now the line to HQ in the s e Med is down! Jammed with sock puppets beggin for direction!
In reply to The phrase 'people in… by JohninMK
\but butt...
it's ennuff to make a butt-hurt poet puke poesy!
Our Dear Leader... who we are employed here to defend from all evil...
critics... appears to be goin off script...
except... he may be 'on script'... and - once agin! -
our world is spinnin, faster than a turnip top tard can accomodate by thinkkin hard! What would Zee Xi do> how would Vlad play this?
Dam. Now the line to HQ in the s e Med is down! Jammed with sock puppets beggin for direction!
In reply to The phrase 'people in… by JohninMK
Israel or Saudi backed means US backed and I don't think Russia/China are going to comply.
In reply to The phrase 'people in… by JohninMK
Yeah the Islamist regime of Iran could start saying "death to America" at every public and start funding an army up against the border of Israel. Stuff like that.
In reply to The phrase 'people in… by JohninMK
Al Nusra?
Aren't they McCain's boys?
So since the Ruskies beat the crap out of them in Syria have they simply moved operations next door to Iran?
In reply to The phrase 'people in… by JohninMK
How ironic. The muslim terrorists suffer from muslim terrorism themselves. That whole Islamic religion needs to just go away.
In reply to HOUSE of SAUD Making Its… by BaBaBouy
I'm glad this mantra of "nuke all muslims" is starting to fade from American consciousness. Such a dialogue needs to die soon and fast. First of all, how can we simply "nuke all muslims" off the face of the planet? How can we do so without instigating a war with their allies in Russia and China? Oh, you said "Muslims need to just go away". No, actually. Where are they going to go? America has neither the military might nor the wherewithall to "delete" muslims from the world, and doesn't need to do so anyways. I know you got 8 downvotes, so the point is probably already proven, but I'm going to try to drive the nail into the wood on this one. NO we cannot kill all muslims or disappear them. NO we don't need to. NO we cannot exist in a world as an isolated "white" American race. NO we cannot exist in the world as anything except a dynamic and constantly changing world player. So please, give it a rest with "glass the middle east". That position is completely untenable and highly obnoxious. If I didn't know better, I'd think you were a Jewish troll. But sadly, I believe you are just an American who can't see past his own nose
In reply to How ironic. The muslim… by IH8OBAMA
Nice post. The double entendre dog whistle in the final line was priceless.
I'll be here doing live literary criticism all week. Try the veal!
In reply to I'm glad this mantra of … by shuckster
Nuking Mecca should be sufficient to kill off Allah and the pedophile warlord prophet. Don't waste nukes.
In reply to I'm glad this mantra of … by shuckster
But will that stop the Muslim under your bed or will you have to continue to live in fear?
In reply to Nuking Mecca should be… by TBT or not TBT
shuckster, the war with Islam is coming and it isn't just America. Trust me on this.
In reply to I'm glad this mantra of … by shuckster
But will that stop the Muslim under your bed or will you have to continue to live in fear?
How ironic that Al Nusra was one of the groups which the 2012 DIA report confirmed were being funded by "the West." So the West should just go away too if you're not going to be a hypocrite.
In reply to How ironic. The muslim… by IH8OBAMA
A western funded Islamic militants is still an Islamic militant. You don't become a good guy just because the good guys are finding you sometimes.
In reply to How ironic. The muslim… by Billy the Poet
Western governments which fund ISIS aren't good guys in my opinion. How did you come to that conclusion?
In reply to A western funded Islamic… by TBT or not TBT
Uh oh, somebody slipped in reciting the narrative!
Anybody implying that ISIS are the good guys isn't credible on much. Or perhaps he missed the very recent years of documentation about their behaviors?
In reply to Western governments which… by Billy the Poet
I somewhat have the feeling Iranians and Russians are already prepared to the Americano Zionist strategies of inserting agents to blow up pipelines, generate unrest and destabilize a country while narrating it is a legitimate color blah blah revolution.
I think they will parade these guys and make them speak when they catch them.
Let's wait a little...
In reply to HOUSE of SAUD Making Its… by BaBaBouy
Blow up 10 more pipelines and we'll see $150 oil in 2018.
Blow up 10 more pipelines and we'll see $150 oil in 2018.
And Shale oil will still be unprofitable
And Shale oil will still be unprofitable
And Shale oil will still be unprofitable
In reply to Blow up 10 more pipelines… by CheapBastard
What effect would that have on the petro-dollar and petro-yuan?
In reply to Blow up 10 more pipelines… by CheapBastard
I'm still waiting for the KSA oil chokepoint to take a hit. Then we're talking $200 bbl oil overnight. Don't think it can't happen.
http://www.businessinsider.com/worlds-eight-oil-chokepoints-2015-4
In reply to Blow up 10 more pipelines… by CheapBastard
Translation for the non-sockpuppet element here|
We don't know what the phuck is goin down... SINCE our controllers haven't given us any directions how to play this one...
but.... falling back on the tried n tru .... what saw us thru... all previous logjams -
Vlad and the Mullahs are workin hard backstage to bring off another victory for 'OBOR' 'brix' and various other acronymns which read like hymns to us - the weary wastrels o the 'new world ordure!'
In reply to I somewhat have the feeling… by shitshitshit
In reply to Me too, but it's been a bit… by Fishthatlived
Cunni Arab Insurgents
Cunni Arab Insurgents
CIA - Jihadis.
Search youtube and you will find a lot of fairly reasonable Muslims. But since CIA only supports their Islamic mercenaries they are the ones that get brought to the USA.
Good god the world would be better off without the CIA / NSA / Federal Reserve
In reply to Cunni Arab Insurgents by IntercoursetheEU
This makes total sense. Any pictures of the Jihadists fleeing the area?
This makes total sense. Any pictures of the Jihadists fleeing the area?
They found a jihadist passport near the pipeline.
They found a jihadist passport near the pipeline.