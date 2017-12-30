Ripple's Explosive Surge Accelerates; Market Cap Crosses Half Of Bitcoin's

Yesterday morning we highlighted that even as the broader cryptocurrency universe had gotten slammed following the latest threats out of South Korea, the price of the digital currency XRP, also called Ripple, exploded over the past week, and overtook Ethereum in market cap, making it the second biggest cryptocurrency in circulation after Bitcoin.
Then overnight the surge continued, with Ripple - which one week ago was trading around $1 - exploding even higher, rising as high as $2.80, or a $110 billion market cap and just over half that of Bitcoin's $212 billion, before easing slightly to $2.42 as of this moment, implying a market cap of roughly $95 billion, up 33% from $1.84 yesterday.
As a result of the Ripple surge, the total market cap of the Cryptospace just shy of its all time high, at $560 billion as of this morning according to coinmarketcap...
... entirely as a result of the spike in non-bitcoin cryptos, and specifically ripple.
The move also means that Bitcoin's relative market cap share in the crypto universe has tumbled to just shy of its all time low, hitting 37.7% on Saturday morning, down from 85% at the start of the year.
Needless to say, Ripple's ascent has been nothing short of spectacular, with the latest price of $2.40 putting XRP’s year-to-date gains at around 40,000%; dwarfing Bitcoin's 2017 return. XRP it began the year trading at less than a penny, with most of the gains coming in the last three weeks. On Dec. 11, XRP was trading at 25 cents. By comparison, bitcoin is up about 1,300%, and Ethereum is up 9,000%.
What prompted the exponential move in Ripple? One of the primary explanations focuses on the digital currency's possible acceptance: indeed, for XRP, the bulk of the gains came after signs that Ripple has shown more progress in signing up banks to its closed-loop network, called RippleNet.
As the WSJ reported, earlier this month, the currency got a boost after a consortium of Japanese banks signed up to test its network. The company has more than 100 banks, mostly outside the U.S., signed onto its platform. It has not disclosed amounts, but has said that some of those banks have been using it in a live environment to move money, rather than just testing it as a concept.
Another, just as likely explanation, is that the "low" single-dollar price of one XRP has attracted South Korea's "Bitcoin Zombies" who unable to determine any valuation, are simply buying because it appears "cheap" and has a lot of upward momentum.
* * *
Unlike the rest of the decentralized crypto space, XRP is different from other digital currencies in that its development is being guided and controlled by a single, for-profit company, which has alienated many of the altcoin purists who believe that Ripple is a Trojan Horse attempt by commercial banks to dominate the space.
Ripple the company launched its currency in 2012, as part of a plan to use the concepts behind bitcoin to build a cross-border, interbank payments and settlement network.
As the WSJ adds, to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the gains are a reflection of the fact that the company’s product is further along than competitors. “We have real customers, really in production using this,” he said, “not science experiments. Science experiments are not a business model.”
He stressed, though, that he wasn’t viewing this as a competition between cryptocurrencies. “I want Ethereum to be successful,” he said in a WSJ interview Wednesday. “I want bitcoin to be successful. I don’t view this as us versus them.”
When Ripple launched the network in 2012, it created 99 billion XRP. About 38 billion have been distributed; the company holds with rest, with plans to release them publicly over time. This implies that the value of Ripple, the company, is roughly $150 billion, the same as GE and more than IBM, and 3M, as a result of the overnight surge. And yes, with the surge in the currency’s value, Ripple’s XRP is currently worth more than $100 billion, though the company would likely have a hard time monetizing that amount quickly.
Garlinghouse has also said it may use its XRP for acquisitions or as a resource to help build a wider ecosystem for its network.
Comments
Kracken is locked up tighter than a clam's asshole, no one is getting in, they are trying to storm the door holding wads of cash...
The whole crypto sector is about to crash. Get ready for bargain prices.
In reply to Kracken is locked up tighter… by Bad_Sushi
Coming soon, nothing for half off, then after that a useful idiot to pay twice as much.
Fun markets to play in.
In reply to The whole crypto sector is… by HillaryOdor
Now will a Japanese bank allow them, the company Ripple to Barrow against the current "ripple" they own at today's current Value at near zero percent interest?
In reply to Coming soon, nothing for… by HillaryOdor
Cryptocurrencies are not as crypto as everyone likes to think:
http://thesoundingline.com/south-korea-announces-plan-clamp-bitcoin/
In reply to Now will a Japanese bank… by JimmyJones
Isn't McAfee's supposed to be ultra anonymous?
In reply to Cryptocurrencies are not as… by Four Star
Imma issue me a coin with a quintillion units, keep all but one, and put a $100 bid on the remaining one.
Suck on THAT Rothschields!
In reply to Isn't McAfee's supposed to… by JimmyJones
CHIT... Been watching Ripple for a little while, this was the only COINZ I was thinking of buying (.15 to .18), butt didn't ...
In reply to Imma issue me a coin with a… by tmosley
NEXT UP...
Phyzical GOLD on the Blockchain...
Every Ounce entered in the Bonded Warehouse will be issued as a "COINZ" fully trackable in serial number and ownerships.
GOLD Owners and GOLD Miners will be able to deposit their PHYZ into the system and be issued equivalent COINZ, Etc Etc, Etc...
Lets Go...
In reply to CHIT... Been watching Ripple… by BaBaBouy
Sorry, buying anything with a value of ZERO for a price above zero is NOT a bargain.
There is an infinite supply of so-called crypto currencies, this article helps illustrate that:
Bitcon, Ripple, Monero, Ethereum, Litecoin, Yourcoin, Mycoin, Ourcoin, Theircoin, Etc.
Good luck if you 'own' any of them.
btw, Bitcoin is down over 15% this morning...
In reply to The whole crypto sector is… by HillaryOdor
And yet we all sell our labor for FRNs. We're a funny species.
In reply to Sorry, buying anything with… by Pool Shark
But then we immediately exchange FRN's for money.
FRN's are merely a medium of exchange,... like Bitcoin: it exchanges the wealth of the many to the few who got in early and got out early...
Bitcon now down over 40% from its peak a little over a week ago.
Sell it quick, if you can...
In reply to And yet we all sell our… by HillaryOdor
No. Most people spend them on food, clothes, movies, rent, or scams like college.
Very few people are buying gold. I assume that's what you mean by money.
In reply to But then we immediately… by Pool Shark
I'm up well over 100% and in it for the long haul
In reply to Sorry, buying anything with… by Pool Shark
It's goin' down...
I'm yellin' timberrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr....
Ok I'll stop there.
In reply to I'm up well over 100% and in… by JimmyJones
Just when is the 3 X ETF coming out?
In reply to It's goin' down… by HillaryOdor
Not soon enough. I wanted to short bitcoin but all you can do is buy put options for now.
In reply to Just when is the 3 X ETF… by max2205
And still up 31% on the month ...
In reply to Sorry, buying anything with… by Pool Shark
Not until you 'book' that profit.
Bitcon now down 16.5% this morning.
If you're in 'for the long haul', at what price did you buy in at, so we can see how much you've lost by springtime.
In reply to And still up 31% on the… by Pendolino
So it isn't up 31% if you don't you sell, but it is down 16.5% if you don't sell? Those sour grapes are pretty sour, aren't they?
In reply to Not until you 'book' that… by Pool Shark
I got downvoted,... tmosely must be lurking...
In reply to Sorry, buying anything with… by Pool Shark
I asked Santa for 1 bitcoin...
I got a €1 coin with teeth marks.. 😔
In reply to The whole crypto sector is… by HillaryOdor
Price will moonshot on January 3rd after everyone has gotten themselves straight with the tax man.
Better open an account at Gemini because Coinbase gonna be 404ing as usual.
Buy the dip........ don't fucking blow it again oldbugs.
In reply to The whole crypto sector is… by HillaryOdor
I'm still LingMAO at people buying as it plummets. They're about to get massacred. It will be hilarious. Can't wait to read the excuses.
It was Wall St! We never should have got a futures market!
All the dumb idiots are buying Ripple instead! It's not even decentralized!!!
It's still going to 1 bajillion! HODL!
Yes my bitcoin is worth a quarter of what it used to be, but I have twice as much of it!
In reply to Price will moonshot on… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
I'm still LOLing at those who have never bought any Bitcoin but have been visiting Bitcoin articles for 4 years.
I'm hoping prices crash even more because I am a buyer after Jan. 1st for my own specific tax reasons. Looking to add more BTC and LTC to my holdings.
Don't be a fool and underestimate a sell off for tax purposes. Some selling before Jan. 1st some after, but all will be buying back on Jan. 3rd.
In reply to I'm still LingMAO at people… by HillaryOdor
Some of the big cryptos are set for an imminent crash, to be replaced by better alternative coins.
I sold all my remaining ETH and BTC about 2 weeks ago. I'm still long on Cardano (ADA), Raiblocks (XRB), and some IOTA.
In reply to The whole crypto sector is… by HillaryOdor
Good plan. The Cardano nothing is way more valuable than the Ethereum nothing.
In reply to Some of the big cryptos are… by smallblockchevy350
Fuck Kraken and all the other exchanges. I wouldn't trust them with one dime. Trade with CME if you have to.
In reply to Kracken is locked up tighter… by Bad_Sushi
Ripple doesnt work as intended at this price level. They will issue several more billion tokens soon to collapse price.
In reply to Kracken is locked up tighter… by Bad_Sushi
I didn't realize that "they" can print it out of thin air. Can you give me more details on Ripple vs Ethereum or Bitcoin?
In reply to Ripple doesnt work as… by Stackers
Ripple is a private company, not a decentralized network system. They can issue tokens at will.
This should help
http://mashable.com/2017/12/29/ripple-currency-is-not-actually-currency…
In reply to I didn't realize that "they"… by JimmyJones
Nathaniel Rothschild, 1815.
In reply to Ripple is a private company,… by Stackers
Just like the Federal Reserve money printers.
In reply to Ripple is a private company,… by Stackers
FFS man... put yer tits away .. this is a family website... and yer turning me off me pint...
In reply to Ripple doesnt work as… by Stackers
The fact that coins burn in each transaction is one hell of a reason to have a much higher price when settling transactions all day. How much float do you think all these banks around the world need?
When it takes swift out you will see.
And XRP needs a stable price, not a low price to work.
Friday 450MM xrp went through the ledger to one wallet. Institutions are starting to build their float.
But have fun in la la land.
In reply to Ripple doesnt work as… by Stackers
The overall pattern in Bitcoin is still trending higher: it's a bullish pattern.
As for Ripple's surge, this is normal. In the final big upleg of a bubble, pigs start to fly and previous laggards start to lead (e.g. ripple)
http://bullmarkets.co/forex-commodities-on-december-29-2017-outlook/
In reply to Kracken is locked up tighter… by Bad_Sushi
If Ripple's success is reported on Zero Hedge, you best get ready for its crash.
The same is true for any other asset that ZH talks about to death. Take gold for instance: where was it, and where is it now?
In reply to Kracken is locked up tighter… by Bad_Sushi
I am going to start a website..For 99 dollars a year you can access my website..I will show my investments. All you have to do, is the opposite, and you will be friggin rich...The best 99 dollar investment you will ever make....aaargh :-)
Dennis Gartman, is that you?
In reply to I am going to start a… by coast1
Awesome
In reply to Dennis Gartman, is that you?… by Pool Shark
Just another pump and dump. Stay away.
Fed coin.
Oh good, because I've been trying to get on Kraken now for the last 3 weeks and they're failing to verify me. Same thing with coinbase taking two weeks to get their shit together. In the meantime I'm losing out on all this speculative Mania.
Keep away from Coinbase it is shite, a bunch of fucking amateurs.
In reply to Oh good, because I've been… by Uranium Mountain
Who do you recommend?
In reply to Keep away from Coinbase it… by Wile-E-Coyote
Coinbase is fine. It is basically self serve at this point. No customer service. But to start out, it's okay if you have set up an online banking account, previously, as the process is similar.
In reply to Who do you recommend? by JimmyJones
Poloniex is worse than Coinbase. Gemini, Bittrex, and Binance have performed much better.
In reply to Who do you recommend? by JimmyJones
Bittrex has been quite awful.
I had no problem opening an account and get the "upgraded" account status.
Trading was no problem, too.
But when I tried to withdraw, they "disabled" my account.
I have been trying to get it lifted for three weeks now.
I now mostly use Binance. It has been all smooth with this exchange.
In reply to Poloniex is worse than… by oldschool
I use Gemini to cash in and out with USD, then Binance for altcoins and Mercatox for the XRB raiblocks I can't get on Binance.
XRB will be a top 10 coin very soon.
In reply to Poloniex is worse than… by oldschool
I've had no problems on coinbase. Trades executed at the quoted price and deposited into my account a few days later.
In reply to Keep away from Coinbase it… by Wile-E-Coyote