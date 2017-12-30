The Rise And Fall Of The Eurodollar

In Part II of MacroVoices’s holiday special - which is all about examining the dollar’s hegemony over the world’ financial system and analyzing different theories pertaining to how much longer the greenback will reign as the world’s reserve currency.
In the previous installment - one of five segments that we will be sharing this week - the discussion centered around the question of how much longer the dollar will hold its position as the world’s reserve currency.
This time around, MV host Erik Townsend begins by posing one simple question to his three guests - Jeffrey Snider, CIO at Alhambra Partners, Luke Gromen, founder of Forest for the Trees, and Mark Yusko, founder and fund manager for Morgan Creek.
One of our listeners posted a question that I really think sets you up for this. Which is, is it possible that this Eurodollar system, which so many people don’t understand, that’s created so much money supply for so many years, could eventually break down and go into reverse and start causing the destruction of money supply that people don’t understand.
While the petrodollar regime is largely responsible for justifying the dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency, the eurodollar system is the mechanism by which the US has maintained its dominance over the world financial system. It stands to reason that, if foreign banks can’t offer dollar deposits to their business clients then those clients wouldn’t be able to support the dollar’s hegemony by using the greenback as one of the main currencies to settle trade.
Snider posits that the eurodollar system began to break down in 2007 as the housing crisis unfurled across the US. The crisis forced foreign companies and governments to confront the risks inherent in holding dollars and US government debt.
That’s where we are now is we’re in a transition period between what was and what is. And the reason is, as Erik’s alluded to from the listener feedback, is that we had this massive offshore hidden – however you want to term it – Eurodollar system that for decades grew and grew and grew. Not just quantitatively, but qualitatively in how it actually interacts and how it actually works among different parts of the system. Until 2007.
And once 2007, everything that happened then, the system hasn’t been able to function since then. And that’s the reason why central banks keep doing various stimulus programs, whatever, and they never seem to get anywhere. They never seem to work. It’s because they’re quantitatively and qualitatively ill-suited to the actual monetary system.
And so I think what that’s left us with is this so-called rising dollar, which is really nothing more than a short squeeze. If you want to put it in terms of a synthetic short position, the world has a synthetic short position in US dollars. And that’s easy enough to do and easy enough to handle when the supply of dollars is free and easy, flexible and dynamic, as it had been up until 2007.
Starting August 9, 2007, it was no longer the case. And, as I said earlier, it’s been intermittently a problem ever since. So it’s a problem that hasn’t been fixed. And we go through these episodes of tightening and relative loosening.
Expanding on the theme introduced by Snider, Yusko attempts to draw an even tighter parallel to the last major turning point in the history of reserve currencies in the West: Namely, the collapse of Bretton Woods.
Using this logic, Yusko claims the first “default” of the euro-dollar system arrived in 2007. Subsequently, the 2007-2013 period is analogous to 1960-1967 period for Bretton Woods.
Where, if the first default under Bretton Woods was the setup of the London Gold Pool, the first default of the Eurodollar system was ‘07–’08, when you had to take rates to zero and you had to grow balance sheets the way you did at the Fed and around the world.
And so if you say, all right, the 1960 to 1967 period was the first default – and, say, that’s akin to the ‘07 through 2013 period – then, of course, beginning at the ‘67-’68 timeframe, the US’s creditors at that point were in the EU. And they began to look at guns and butter, what LBJ was doing, and how Vietnam was going. And they said, we’re done. We’re done here. Give us our gold.
And so then you had the breakdown of the London Gold Pool, and a lot of gold flowed out of the US at an accelerating pace to try to hold that system up, before Nixon closed the gold window. But that closing of the gold window by Nixon was going bankrupt slowly and then going bankrupt all at once.
And so, I look at it again – this time around ‘08 to ‘13 was sort of the London Gold Pool timeframe. And then in early ‘13, after the Fed came out in 3Q12 and said we’re going to QE forever, then you had in 1Q13 China (who is the creditor this go-around) showed up and said we’re done here, give us our gold.
And you saw this massive run on physical gold out of London, most of it going east as best we can tell. And so – I guess a longwinded way of introducing the question – which is, if we think about the London Gold Pool setup in ‘60 as ‘07, and the breakdown of the Gold Pool as 2013, do you think (a) do you think that’s a valid comparison?
And (b) do you think we could get that same sort of binary dénouement to the whole situation where we get, over a weekend, a Sunday night surprise or something?
Branching out from his earlier point, Snider explains that the eurodollar system was deliberately adopted to help undermine Bretton Woods - and secure the dollar’s hegemony - by offering foreign banks a way to get their hands on dollars, and then use those dollars to pump up their balance sheets.
But because there’s no analogous system that would help the world financial establishment wean itself off of the dollar, Snider argues that we’re earlier in the transition process than some of his peers would have readers believe.
And that’s what the Eurodollar was. The Eurodollar was a way of providing global liquidity so that, in many ways, central banks could circumvent Bretton Woods. The rise of the Eurodollar system in the ‘60s had as much to do with foreign central banks circumventing Bretton Woods as it did with banks increasing their balance sheets.
What I mean by that is there was – 1971 happened, there was already an alternate means in place, operating for a very long time, and which all of the global participants were used to. So that when Nixon ended convertibility it was – I don’t want to say it was a seamless transition, but in operational terms it was. Because there was already another mechanism in place, in operation, at the time.
And I think that’s what’s missing here. We don’t have another settlement mechanism that is actually in place and operating right now that can replace the Eurodollar. I think that various parties want to do something about that. But they’re running into problems, because – you look at Western central bankers, and Western officials in particular, and none of them even think there's a problem.
And so, if you’re China, you’re essentially negotiating with yourself. Because you’re not going to get Janet Yellen to the table to talk about replacing the dollar, because she doesn’t think there’s a dollar problem at all. And there isn’t any other kind of settlement mechanism available at this moment that would allow for something to happen tomorrow. Any kind of weekend surprise would be catastrophic. Because there’s no way, there’s no mechanism currently in place to allow that to happen.
So that’s why I think that we’re earlier in the process of transition between reserve currencies than later.
Gromen, who largely sat out this segment, offers a few thoughts toward the end that add to the picture of weakness defining the contemporary eurodollar system.
Looking back to the summer of 2014, Gromen posits that the largest oil exporters were able to maintain current account surpluses because they’d already started settling an increasing percentage of their oil sales in dollars.
It’s interesting, Jeff and Mark (this is Luke of course) when you look back to September – and we put this in our slide deck (which we can touch on later) – but if you look back at the actual timing of events it’s kind of interesting. And it’s, to me it hints to motive. So I’d love to get your thought on it, Jeff or Mark, of – if you go back to August of 2014, actually back even to May of ‘14, you had the Holy Grail gas and energy deal signed between China and Russia. It was rumored that that deal was going to be done in non-dollars, but no proof of that. It was later proven to be the case.
In August of 2014, Putin announced that they wanted to start moving away from the dollar in oil trade, because the dollar’s monopoly in the global energy trade was damaging their economy. And, what’s kind of interesting – and we wrote about this at the time – at this point oil is still $100 a barrel. And then, all of a sudden, by late September, with oil still $96 a barrel, $95 a barrel, Russia’s having dollar shortages.
Russia was still – and they weren’t the only ones – Venezuela, Ecuador, a couple of others – you have three major oil exporters that are running still current account surpluses in the low- to mid-single digits at this point, starting to run into dollar shortages.
And it was, I think, an underappreciated point at the time that, basically, if you’re an oil exporter you’re only selling in dollars, you’re running a current account surplus. And so, if you’re only selling in dollars, in theory, there’s only two explanations for that, for those dollar shortages that began to pop up well before the price of oil crashed.
Which was (#1) Russia and other places got dramatically more corrupt in the three months versus the three months before. Or they were starting to sell energy at an accelerating rate in non-dollar terms. And, as a result, you were seeing – where you were getting $100 before, now you were getting whatever, $90, $80, whatever the mix was.
And at that point, then you started to see some of the devaluations etc. I guess I’d love to hear your thoughts on that.
In the next installment, Snider shares some charts from his chart deck to support his theory that being dethroned as the world’s reserve currency could actually cause the dollar’s valuation to rise.
Reader’s can listen to the podcast in its entirety below:
Comments
The eurodollar meme is complete horse-shit. It never existed before 1999.
It's the "petrodollar".
petrodollar is just conspiracy theory. Countries have always been free to buy and sell oil in any currency they want. No USD$ required.
In reply to The eurodollar meme is… by Yen Cross
Yes, every country is free to sell their oil in other currencies, like Saddam Hussein.
In reply to petrodollar is just… by pitz
And Gadaffi. It's just that the Cabal murders them when they tried to do it.
In reply to Yes, every country is free… by HillaryOdor
Please do give the full list of countries that sell oil in currencies other than the US dollar?
In reply to petrodollar is just… by pitz
Canada. Russia. The UK.
The USD$ is convenient, but its not mandatory.
In reply to Please do give the full list… by auricle
Getting paid for posting BS in sites like zhedge is convinient but not mandatory. Not yet at least.
In reply to Canada. Russia. The UK. … by pitz
1971, Nixon closes the gold window because France has figured out we don't have the gold to back our dollars and they are redeeming like crazy. In 1973, Nixon creates a bourse with Saudi Arabia. They agree to only accept dollars for gold. We agree, in exchange, to back them militarily.
History, not conspiracy theory.
In reply to petrodollar is just… by pitz
Saudis can accept any currency they want. Claiming the Saudis can't take anything but dollars is conspiracy theory.
In reply to 1971, Nixon closes the gold… by MsCreant
You are retarded, STFU!
In reply to Saudis can accept any… by pitz
From Zero Hedge: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-01/chinas-next-step-destroy-doll…
"Since 1974, Saudi has accepted payment for almost all of its oil exports — to all countries — in dollars. This is due to an agreement between Saudi and the U.S., dating back to the days of President Nixon.
Beginning about 15 years ago, China ceased being self-sufficient in oil, and began buying Saudi oil. As per all Saudi customers, China had to pay in dollars. Even today, China still pays for Saudi oil in U.S. dollars and not yuan, which perturbs China’s leaders."
In reply to Saudis can accept any… by pitz
No reason why China can't pay the Saudis in Yuan, or equivalently, containers of goods from Chinese manufacturers.
The use of dollars in such transactions, if indeed such is the case, is entirely voluntary. But there's really no reason for it.
In reply to From Zero Hedge: https://www… by MsCreant
Yes.The great General De Gaulle ,who made US default.
The Kissinger arrangement with the US involves also the transforming of the excess $ into T Bills,this way recycling them.
That gave the US the "exorbitant privilege " to be able to print and force the rest of the countries to support US deficit spending.
This is why US is backing Saudi Arabia,with its wahhabi terrorism. Working hand in hand(remember the Donald visit ,the wahhabi globe and sword dance,the Faggot's bowing to the Saudi king,Bush the moron holding hands with the Saudi king,etc?)
That's why US can act as a Hegemon,through bribes,threats,wars.It can just print $.
That is why US is able to live beyond its means,on the back of other countries.Offering paper money for real goods.
Cut off the petro-f*cking-dollar and let's see how mighty and powerful Us is,and how great its economy really is.
That is why Russia/China will replace it for petro yuan,backed by GOLD.
Cut off the lifeline of the Beast.
In reply to 1971, Nixon closes the gold… by MsCreant
Are you really that oblivious or are you just being a jackass?
In reply to The eurodollar meme is… by Yen Cross
In reply to Are you really that… by GooseShtepping Moron
Euroweenies turn everything they touch to shit.
if this is true, 2018 is going to be a better year.
validates AbelDanger among others.
Euro is short> for Deutsche Mark<
Haven't heard the term Euro Trash on Zh for a while now.
Lots of fiat competing for a trash designation.
In reply to Haven't heard the term Euro… by Dragon HAwk
Central bank gold accumulation since 2008 is a one way ticket to whatever is on the other side of the reset.
Eurodollars came about not as a result of the sacking of the Bretton Woods system but more as a cause of it. Growing international trade with the US in the late-1960s, led by the emergence of Japan as the exporter to the world, necessitated an easy way to transact in a currency large enough to handle the global transactions. No country in the world had nearly enough currency to take this position other than the dollar, and no country wanted to increase its currency amount to take on this role for fear of the rampant inflation the US fell victim to in the 1970s. The Eurodollar thus became the currency of international transaction to facilitate international trade, and by the early 1980's was fully entrenched in that role when the International Banking Facilities were established to allow American banks to treat reserves as currency so as to facilitate the burgeoning trade that was ballooning the US budget deficit.
The QE policies were implemented for totally different reasons completely divorced from international trade considerations. Due to several long- and short-term factors that caused the financial crisis, namely the inability of American consumers to borrow any more against the equity in their homes, the GDP of the US began retreating in 2007. This led to a cascade of effects that caused consumers at the margins to default on their mortgages, which tipped the entire domino structure of finance at the time. To avoid politically unacceptable long-term recession a la Japan, the US government decided to replace the fall off in consumer spending with increased US government spending, which caused the annual US budget deficits to surge above a trillion dollars per year. At that point, traditional financiers of the US government debt refused to purchase the increased number of US government securities that were issued to pay for the deficits, so the US Federal Reserve as the country's lender of last resort came to the rescue by buying up trillions of dollar in US government securities, thus monetizing a large portion of the US government's debts. They also bought Mortgage Backed securities issued by the US Housing Agencies so as to lower the mortgage interest rates in an attempt to stimulate demand in housing.
Hence, any belief that support for the Eurodollar system was the cause for QE is wrong. The only support that QE gave to the Eurodollar system was to flood the world with dollar liquidity, which had become hard to come by during the financial crisis and in the years thereafter as banks hoarded dollars for fear of lending to entities that they were afraid might fail. But any tangential support that QE may have lent to the Eurodollar system was transitory and not the intent of the QE programs.
The world still faces the same issue with creation of a non-dollar reserve currency. No one wants to assume the role because of the inflationary implications attached with expanding their monetary base to the level necessary to support all international transactions. The Chinese already have a huge internal inflation problem due to the demands of their huge export economy, and the manipulation of their currency they have engineered over many years now in order to maintain these exports. The amount of yuan they have had to create just to exchange for the dollars received by their merchants for the sale of goods to the US has caused rampant inflationary pressures inside China. There is no way their government wants to see those pressures quadruple by attempting to replace the dollar as a global reserve currency.
Only the EU stands in position to replace the dollar with the Euro, and Germany will not allow that to happen for the same fears of inflation, even though collapsing the value of the Euro would be beneficial to German exports. The Germans are quite happy with their level of economic growth as it presently stands, and as such, do not see the increased economic gains that they would enjoy as being worth the change in their inflation models that turning the Euro into the global reserve currency would produce.
Finally, foreign investors in US denominated debt shudder at the idea of the US dollar relinquishing its reserve currency status. The fear is is the US could abdicate that role, it would be free to print even greater increases in its money supply, deliberately generating an inflation cycle that will serve to reduce the real dollar amounts that the country will have to repay on its debt. So to foreign governments who own substantial amounts of US government debt, allowing the dollar to no longer serve as the global reserve currency (if such could be accomplished) would have the terrible effect of severely diluting the dollar-denominated debts presently held. What value is there in becoming the global reserve currency that could overcome the losses generated in their debt portfolios from the resultant inflation that would devalue dollar holdings ?
Bottom line is that for the foreseeable future, there is no possible way to replace the dollar as the world's global reserve currency, and therefore the Eurodollar system will continue to facilitate nearly all world trade.
Wealth is derived from people not a printing press. Winning a popularity contest among useless slaves will only get you so far before they tear you apart because you can't possibly deliver a tenth of what you promised them.
A bit of the old, useful, ZeroHedge shows up now and then. Maybe a hint of things to come? (I do have the mental defect of optimism, unfortunately)
