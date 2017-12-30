Roseanne Barr Threatens To Retire After Jousting With Liberals Online

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 12/31/2017 - 11:00

Roseanne Barr is set to return to the small screen in late March when her hit 90s sitcom Roseanne returns to ABC. But if a Friday tweetstorm is any indication about her future career choices, the vocal supporter of President Donald Trump might be taking a step back from politics, social media - and possibly her acting career, according to USA Today.

Barrr expressed these sentiments in a tweetstorm Friday, much of which has already been deleted.

“I won't be censored or silence chided or corrected and continue to work. I retire right now. I've had enough. bye!— Roseanne Barr," read one of her tweets.

Of course, even if Barr follows through on her threats to retire - which were allegedly provoked by criticism from purportedly open-minded liberals on twitter -  it shouldn't affect the revival of her classic sitcom because the final taping took place two weeks ago. It’s set to air in late March.

 

Roseanne

Some have suggested that the tweetstorm could also have been a ploy to generate buzz for her sitcom.

Barr's outburst Friday followed a series of earlier angry tweets from her and other Trump supporters. They praised the president while bashing liberals, former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Barr has been a Trump supporter on Twitter for some time. She said she voted for Trump to "shake up" the status quo. She also believes he's "draining the swamp," likes Jews and is going after child sex traffickers: "let's help to awaken our leftist brothers and sisters about child sex trafficking in America and the world, and how our @Potus is battling it like no Pres b4 him-send links, thanks!"

Responding to a recent poll finding that Obama and Clinton remain the two most-admired public figures, she tweeted on Dec. 26 that they had "killed more  innocent people than anyone else in US history.”

Barr seemed to be responding to tweets critical of her views, but most of the people on her feed or that she retweeted were admiring, such as one tweet from fellow actor (and conservative) James Woods.

 

 

Nevertheless, something set her off so on Friday so she struck back with her "I'm-outta-here" tweet. Always a kidder, Barr declared she's not kidding this time:

"do not expect to hear anything more from me. It’s a waste of time to oppose fascists here. Bye!.”

Barr wasn’t the only prominent conservative voice to announce a leave of absence fromm social media on Friday. Noted pro-Trump voice Mike Cernovich has also said he would be taking a leave of absence.

 

 

Though so far, Cernovich has continued posting at the same rapid clip as before his announcement.

CPL HippieHaulers Dec 31, 2017 12:29 PM

Protip:  As soon as you sign up for their abrahamic bullshit, you are given zero choice in the matter to follow through on their conditions, their scripts, their money, their rules.  i.e. you lose instantly the moment you 'join up'. 

Why would you bother signing up for a script method that kills all of it's users, managers, robs them all, destroys the civilization under you and the jews get to be boss? 

 

Because that's how they've written it, "Nobody wins, everyone loses", all of it wrapped in flowery poetry and gordian knot of logic carefully constructed to obtain permission to kill their flocks of dummies.  That business of kings, messiahs and gods you just step back.  Fold out the deck chair and let them shit wreck themselves.  They come sniffing around, just fly the twin birds while telling them to suck a bag of dicks.  Play possum or go find a job.  Only option to be in is none of the above and sweat it out a little bit.  They do all eventually die off, just like the last thousand times.  The test that Apollonius put forward in his best seller called the Bible is not of sentience, it's sapience.

Turns out he was right, there are a lot of morons that will sign up for anything.

peddling-fiction CPL Dec 31, 2017 12:35 PM

You would be right if you join any infected church.

However Jesus never came to create a church.

Hatred of Jesus by the Pharisees then and now is a comforting confirmation. The Pharisees rule all the four corners of Earth.

Matthew 5:1-12 still upsets priests and pastors.

Always second-guessing the son of man.

Do it alone. No fear.

peddling-fiction CPL Dec 31, 2017 1:07 PM

Muggles like shepherds.

Real God's men do not need them at all.

Sadly those with "clean blood" really have dirty, fallen blood, and "their" Harry Potter "magick" is always dependent on the fallen Egregore; useless against annointed God's men like me.

peddling-fiction CPL Dec 31, 2017 1:29 PM

Nah, I will pass. God's men do not use Pharmakeia, that are invocation or evocation keys used in magick, or shamanic trances (taught by the fallen Egregore). And those "professionals" you mention are but impostors that hail to blue, rose, red, black, green or gold secret brotherhoods. Your fear inducing story on Australia's frozen accounts, forgot to mention that we are ruled by these pathetic sons and witches of Cain 2.0, and their tainted blood. They are in no way going to lose control, "company" man CPL.

peddling-fiction Akzed Dec 31, 2017 1:21 PM

I am aware of this verse. However Matthew 5:1-12 needs to be factored in, meaning that our "church" has never been what Jesus asked for. We are the church, and not the institution. Shame on them. Justinian's removal of direct, important teachings of Jesus is but an example of the poison within the institution. Matthew 17:11-13 beckons to Origen and Pope Vigilius. For those with eyes to see, will see what I am sharing now.

alpha-protagonist Dec 31, 2017 11:05 AM

Cernovich is kidding, right? How many social mediots think they're all that because of page views? Tell you what, let's shitcan all business in the US except for social media and see how fucking great we really are. No wonder we're falling behind...we are one narcissistic motherfuckin' country. And the government loves that shit because while everyone is paying attention to themselves, the government continues to strip our rights. Paging Gump...

CPL topspinslicer Dec 31, 2017 11:20 AM

In the offered scenario of fighting a mob of online stooges is to go offline and play possum for a bit if unable to run them around in circles on a snipe hunt.  Remember, they've got way more time than most people do since they are all part of the free shit army and these legions of finger fucking phone zombies can be relentless.  She's taking the best option in her situation by narrowing the footprint the parasites can cling to by simply dropping the social media and going anonymous.

CPL peddling-fiction Dec 31, 2017 12:34 PM

Constantine's reign going forward.  Go read everyone else's history (India, Africa, China, Persia, North lands) about the trade situation and the following civil wars/social realignments while he camped the foot step of Europe and Asia minor.  Or did you think that the rest of the world wore loin cloths and threw spears.  Most of them were light years a head of Europe in terms of complexity and kept records of everything.

Finances being the principal point of order for most places since things don't run by themselves.