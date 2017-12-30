US State Department Hints At Iran Overthrow: Are We Witnessing The Early Stages Of Regime Change?

The US State Department has issued a formal condemnation of the Iranian government following two days of economic protests centering in a handful of cities, calling the regime "a rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos" while announcing support for protesters. It fits a familiar script which seems to roll out when anyone protests for any reason in a country considered an enemy of the United States (whether over economic grievances or full on calling for government overthrow).
The statement by spokesperson Heather Nauert, released late on Friday, further comes very close to calling for regime change in Iran when it asserts the following:
On June 14, 2017, Secretary Tillerson testified to Congress that he supports "those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know." The Secretary today repeats his deep support for the Iranian people.
U.S. strongly condemns arrest of peaceful protestors in #Iran, urges all nations to publicly support Iranian people. As @POTUS said, longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are Iran's own people. #Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/mUTObTeHft— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) December 29, 2017
Though most current reports strongly suggest protests are being driven fundamentally by economic grievances, the US has already framed this week's events inside Iran as revolutionary in nature and as aiming for "transition of government". On Friday evening White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted the following statement:
Reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with the regime’s corruption and its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. The Iranian government should respect their people’s rights including their right to express themselves. The world is watching.
The media is already promoting a regime change narrative
As we noted during our initial coverage of Thursday's protests, Israeli as well as Iranian opposition media commentators (and of course pundits in the US mainstream) have generally appeared giddy with excitement at the prospect that protests could spread inside Iran, potentially culminating in society-wide resistance and possible change in government. It goes without saying that Iran has been enemy #1 for the United States and Israel since the Islamic Revolution and embassy hostage crisis beginning in 1979.
Consider for example this major Israeli international broadcast network, which in an English language interview segment covering the very beginnings of (relatively small and limited) protests Thursday quickly linked the Tehran government with use of chemical weapons in Syria, supporting the "biggest butcher in this region Bashar al-Assad", and facilitating the killing of civilians:
#Iran protests: this might be #Rouhani's chance to force the economic reform he's been long clamoring for, @MeirJa tells @talexander_i24 pic.twitter.com/Pog57xkKKU— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 28, 2017
Simultaneously the resident "expert" presents the protesters as condemning these things while yearning for freedom and democracy. He can barely contain himself while repeating "It's spontaneous! It's spontaneous!... and could be more spontaneous! ...it inspires people to go out more! ...Because it's spontaneous these two are combustible mixtures":
The protests in #Iran are 'completely spontaneous' - which is why @khamenei_ir should be worried, @MeirJa tells @talexander_i24 pic.twitter.com/GLBCPYW06h— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 28, 2017
Other tweets and statements from the generally pro regime-change media and the experts which frequent their panels seem very eager to prematurely cast this as a 'revolution':
Imagine a free, democratic, independent, wealthy Iran. Giving full expression to beauty of Persian culture. Tapping into brains & spirit of its remarkable people. No nukes. At peace with its neighbors. Pray for peaceful end to this brutal & corrupt regime. #IranProtests— Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) December 30, 2017
Advice for #Iranprotests, if you really want to change things -- I mean the regime: Focus on Tehran. Treat the front-line police and army conscripts with respect and humanity -- try to bring them onside. Take over broadcast stations.— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) December 29, 2017
#iranprotests are very different than 1999 and 2009 protests. This is the most vehemently anti regime event I've ever seen. Not just about the economic situation, but a deep and desperate cry against an unjust and repressive system.— Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) December 29, 2017
Listen to the sounds of the kid asking for his mom at the protest in Iran’s Rasht. Look at the kids around. Parents coulda left them at home with grandparents. But they wanted them to see, to plant seeds for next generation. pic.twitter.com/Cu7GUmNIJz— Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) December 29, 2017
#IranProtests: How and where the regime opposes women’s rights https://t.co/uMQPnHhQ5M pic.twitter.com/cmZ4ISEZ6E— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 29, 2017
...And notably (just above) the Saudi royal family owned Al-Arabiya is presenting the Iran protests in terms of women's rights.
Are we witnessing regime change agents hijacking economic protests?
* * *
Further to this point, the always excellent Moon of Alabama blog explores the possibility that what we are witnessing is the beginning a covert regime change operation in Iran, similar the story of the war in Syria.
Comments
Ahhhh, the work of the CIA....
You'd think that after repeated attempts to do this and their recent failure in Syria they would rethink their well known methods.
Iran is no way going to let this happen without a fight, all Iranians will join together, regardless of their points of view, to defeat the Great Satan JUSA.
In reply to Ahhhh, the work of the CIA… by Stan522
.
In reply to You'd think that after… by 07564111
The USSA can only dream of overthrowing the Iranian government. If they left Iran alone, eventually a better government would naturally manifest. But the Neocons never met a country they didn't wish to destroy.
In reply to There's obviously been a … by totenkopf88
Listen here Iranians, you must accept die-versity. In the future, endless hordes of niggers will sweep across your lands, jews will gain control of your banking system and extract your resources, and best of all, you will like it or be accused of racism and Persion privilege.
In reply to The USSA can only dream of… by Latina Lover
#Tyler: It's called 'which path to persia', it's time to shed a light on Kushner, family and friends. The same OTPOR handbook at play..
In reply to Listen here Iranians, you… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Saban Forum 2017: A keynote conversation with Jared Kushner
"As the American administration nears its first anniversary, we are witnessing an approach that is new and different. “America First” naturally raises questions among allies and partners abroad about the scope and depth of U.S. involvement in world affairs. This year's Saban Forum discussions and webcast sessions focused on the U.S.-Israel relationship, the future of the Middle East, and much more."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQdUyvZoonw
https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.p…
In reply to #Tyler: It's called 'which… by InsaneBane
CIA = Changing "business conditions" to better serve it's corporate masters since 1947.
Happy New Year !!!!!!!!
In reply to Saban Forum 2017: A keynote… by InsaneBane
Clowns In America
In reply to CIA = Changing "business… by JRobby
Oded Yinon in progress...hehehe
Heil Eretz Israel!!!
In reply to Clowns In America by Barry Madingo-Odongo
Seems those running the US Empire will not be satisfied until the entire globe is a cauldron of chaos and war...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Oded Yinon in progress… by Shlomo Scheckelstein
Zionism, like socialism/marxism etc are merely tools for the elite. They are using their court jews for their dirty bidding, like they used them in the Bolsjevik revolution example: Trotsky/Lenin came from Suisse into Russia.
They want to restore the third temple in Quds (Jerusalem) for the Vatican. The USA, Commonwealth in hands of the queen are subservient to the Vatican. Study the maritime law that they have in common.
In reply to Seems those running the US… by skbull44
The USA lost it's capital with the act of 1871, the finale blow was given with the Federal Reserve Act after the opposition for this plan was placed on board the Titanic.
In reply to Zionism, like socialism… by Yuri Bezmenov
But it had nothing to do with the Vatican but everything to do with Masons and Zionists.
In reply to The USA lost it's capital… by Yuri Bezmenov
The Hidden Hand.
In reply to But it had nothing to do… by FBaggins
We can expect the US to target Iran from every angle but never directly. Iran is considered a source of instability and a threat to those it opposes. It alone is not the final puzzle piece that could bring lasting calm, US version, to the region but a very large and critical piece indeed. This attempt to push Iran to a moderate position is one of many that never ended well. Repeating the same thing and expecting different results is….well….traditional with US foreign policy. Briefing something with PowerPoint slides vs traditional transparent slides is not a different approach to the same old problems.
In reply to The Hidden Hand. by Moe Howard
Yuri is just a gov't spook who only comments when the "official" response is needed and happily collects his shekels for his "work".
His is another fine example of either one of a dual-citizen or a compromised goy selling out to his masters; in either case it is a microcosm of our "fine" gov't at work promoting "peace" and "equality"...
In reply to But it had nothing to do… by FBaggins
Of one thing you can bet the bank on;
Israel cannot afford to have any country in the region fall to democratic forces.
That would severely damage their shtick.
Totalitarian regimes have to be supported and, at any sign of their weakness, overthrown and replaced by a stronger arm.
In reply to Zionism, like socialism… by Yuri Bezmenov
Chaos IS the strategy... destroy any coherent or organized resistance to Wall Street- Pentagon.... the world prefers Chinses-Russian BRI mercantilism to serial US genocide
In reply to Seems those running the US… by skbull44
Ah yes...overthrow. Its worked so well everywhere its tried.
We will never learn.
In reply to Saban Forum 2017: A keynote… by InsaneBane
It's time to crank up them telescopic gallows and dish out the popcorn
In reply to #Tyler: It's called 'which… by InsaneBane
..and the Vodka of course..let's see how the yiddish Lebensraum project will play out.
In reply to It's time to crank up them… by king leon
Telescopic 360 degree whirling gallows for the AD folks!
In reply to It's time to crank up them… by king leon
"Are we witnessing thecearly syages of Iranian regime change?"
-ask Syria.
America ruins the world to rule it.
In reply to #Tyler: It's called 'which… by InsaneBane
Nutlessyahoo agrees . https://youtu.be/IFkOG0koD94
In reply to Listen here Iranians, you… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Here we go again. These protestors need only look to Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan to see what freedom, prosperity and peace awaits in their future. People are dumb, all over the world.
Interesting that Trump has suddenly enacted an order to allow armed forces to put down similar rebellions in the USA.
In reply to The USSA can only dream of… by Latina Lover
Don't forget Ukraine
In reply to Here we go again. These… by SamAdams
Mark Dubowitz✔@mdubowitz
Imagine a free, democratic, independent, wealthy Iran. Giving full expression to beauty of Persian culture
Ever seen how beautiful Iraq, Syria, Lybia, etc., are these days?
In reply to Don't forget Ukraine by USofAzzDownWeGo
Economic protests? Protesting against neoliberal policies?
Hey...wait a minute..when do we get our protests and changes in the United States? Hey! What about us??
And they want democracy there? Hmm, that's what we hear here too. Democracy by an ignorant, easily swayed electorate is just what the task masters want. Hopefully the Iranian people are smarter than that. Hopefully those inventors of chess are smarter.
In reply to Mark Dubowitz✔@mdubowitz… by SoilMyselfRotten
We had a Republic that was transformed into a Democracy, they imported the morons to make it easier to implement.
Nothing easier to control from above than a mob, and that is what Democracy is - mob rule.
In reply to Economic protests? … by Potato Farmer
I saw Iraq with my own eyes in person in 05-06 and I also saw Syria then as well. Syria was a peaceful country just waiting to get ruined by the US.
In reply to Mark Dubowitz✔@mdubowitz… by SoilMyselfRotten
Dubowitz is just another Zionist mouthpiece. Also, look at the mess in Palestine. As long as the Ziocons are running things in the West expect continuous war and upheaval everywhere.
In reply to Mark Dubowitz✔@mdubowitz… by SoilMyselfRotten
(((Neo-Cons)))
In reply to The USSA can only dream of… by Latina Lover
I find the times we live in interesting. I never thought I'd be rooting for the Iranian government, but I do and am.
This looks exactly like Ukraine, Tunisia, Egypt and Syria. Same group was behind those "protests" so I assume the same group is behind these as well.
I have no issue with the Persians complaining about their government, I have a problem with my own nation and its master's intelligence services (the USA and Israel, respectively) trying to overthrow their opposition so as to expand and cement their power.
Watch China and especially Russia as this develops.
In reply to You'd think that after… by 07564111
Meir Ja/Javedanfar really gets around.
http://www.parliamentspeakers.com/Speaker/Meir+Javedanfar
Meir and Icky Vicky Neudelman should get a room.
In reply to I find the times we live in… by Haus-Targaryen
Hey everybody, I double posted the above and then posted again asking about whether or not an edit feature would be included in the new format.
Guess what?
The Minders were reading and deleted the second two posts for me.
Isn't that special.
So do we have some kind of Bolshevik Kommissar system now?
Where the board edits as it pleases without notice?
Wow.
Very weird.
Is there a gulag system in the works as well?
Does anyone have the scoop on the changes?
In reply to Meir Ja/Javedanfar really… by fleur de lis
Any answers yet?
In reply to Hey everybody, I double… by fleur de lis
I mentioned it yesterday.
although, I do miss the edit, you still have preview which is in itself editing!
all the bugs still need to be worked out!
note; once you get a reply to your comment you cannot edit anymoar---... whether it be a mistake in date, ref., name ,... etal
In reply to Any answers yet? by NumbersUsa
Nope.
But I will chalk it up to board format changes while remaining open.
In reply to Any answers yet? by NumbersUsa
i would say real religious PTB come out and end this with firm authority and force.
no westernization allowed, ssm.
In reply to I find the times we live in… by Haus-Targaryen
Also watch Iran unleashing a squadron of missiles on SA and and ISRAHELL to stave off pressure. Saudi Arabia will be up in flames of hell and the Joo Zionists will have their heads handed to them. Think Iraq, Hezbollah, Syria, Russia and China happily joining the slaughter of American and jooish mercenaries. WWIII is at hand.
In reply to I find the times we live in… by Haus-Targaryen
I am truly confused.
Any even whiff of outsider involvement in the USA and the whole government is up in arms along with their lackeys the MSM.
Yet the same suspects screaming about outsider interference in the USA are cheer leading it everywhere outside the USA.
At the same time, dual nationals operating at the highest level of our government "is not a problem".
Can you imagine the Roman Senate standing up and cheering the leader of the Jews in Judaea during a visit?
In reply to I find the times we live in… by Haus-Targaryen
"I never thought I'd be rooting for the Iranian government, but I do and am."
Most unfortunately, not everyone advances with the advancement of time.
In reply to I find the times we live in… by Haus-Targaryen
They need to terminate foreign-backed NGOs.
In reply to I find the times we live in… by Haus-Targaryen
Yeah sure, "all Iranians" will join together and pray they can live under religious tyranny for the rest of their lives and the lives of their children.
In reply to You'd think that after… by 07564111