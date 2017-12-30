US State Department Hints At Iran Overthrow: Are We Witnessing The Early Stages Of Regime Change?

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 12/30/2017 - 10:36

The US State Department has issued a formal condemnation of the Iranian government following two days of economic protests centering in a handful of cities, calling the regime "a rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos" while announcing support for protesters. It fits a familiar script which seems to roll out when anyone protests for any reason in a country considered an enemy of the United States (whether over economic grievances or full on calling for government overthrow).

1
Map via The Daily Mail

The statement by spokesperson Heather Nauert, released late on Friday, further comes very close to calling for regime change in Iran when it asserts the following:

On June 14, 2017, Secretary Tillerson testified to Congress that he supports "those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know." The Secretary today repeats his deep support for the Iranian people.

Though most current reports strongly suggest protests are being driven fundamentally by economic grievances, the US has already framed this week's events inside Iran as revolutionary in nature and as aiming for "transition of government". On Friday evening White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted the following statement:

Reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with the regime’s corruption and its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. The Iranian government should respect their people’s rights including their right to express themselves. The world is watching.

The media is already promoting a regime change narrative

As we noted during our initial coverage of Thursday's protests, Israeli as well as Iranian opposition media commentators (and of course pundits in the US mainstream) have generally appeared giddy with excitement at the prospect that protests could spread inside Iran, potentially culminating in society-wide resistance and possible change in government. It goes without saying that Iran has been enemy #1 for the United States and Israel since the Islamic Revolution and embassy hostage crisis beginning in 1979. 

Consider for example this major Israeli international broadcast network, which in an English language interview segment covering the very beginnings of (relatively small and limited) protests Thursday quickly linked the Tehran government with use of chemical weapons in Syria, supporting the "biggest butcher in this region Bashar al-Assad", and facilitating the killing of civilians:

Simultaneously the resident "expert" presents the protesters as condemning these things while yearning for freedom and democracy. He can barely contain himself while repeating "It's spontaneous! It's spontaneous!... and could be more spontaneous! ...it inspires people to go out more! ...Because it's spontaneous these two are combustible mixtures":

Other tweets and statements from the generally pro regime-change media and the experts which frequent their panels seem very eager to prematurely cast this as a 'revolution':

...And notably (just above) the Saudi royal family owned Al-Arabiya is presenting the Iran protests in terms of women's rights.

Are we witnessing regime change agents hijacking economic protests?

* * *

Further to this point, the always excellent Moon of Alabama blog explores the possibility that what we are witnessing is the beginning a covert regime change operation in Iran, similar the story of the war in Syria.

07564111 Stan522 Dec 30, 2017 9:07 AM

You'd think that after repeated attempts to do this and their recent failure in Syria they would rethink their well known methods.
Iran is no way going to let this happen without a fight, all Iranians will join together, regardless of their points of view, to defeat the Great Satan JUSA.

InsaneBane InsaneBane Dec 30, 2017 9:57 AM

Saban Forum 2017: A keynote conversation with Jared Kushner

"As the American administration nears its first anniversary, we are witnessing an approach that is new and different. “America First” naturally raises questions among allies and partners abroad about the scope and depth of U.S. involvement in world affairs. This year's Saban Forum discussions and webcast sessions focused on the U.S.-Israel relationship, the future of the Middle East, and much more."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQdUyvZoonw

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.p…

 

 

Yuri Bezmenov skbull44 Dec 30, 2017 10:18 AM

Zionism, like socialism/marxism etc are merely tools for the elite. They are using their court jews for their dirty bidding, like they used them in the Bolsjevik revolution example: Trotsky/Lenin came from Suisse into Russia. 

They want to restore the third temple in Quds (Jerusalem) for the Vatican. The USA, Commonwealth in hands of the queen are subservient to the Vatican. Study the maritime law that they have in common.

 

two hoots Moe Howard Dec 30, 2017 12:50 PM

We can expect the US to target Iran from every angle but never directly.  Iran is considered a source of instability and a threat to those it opposes.  It alone is not the final puzzle piece that could bring lasting calm, US version, to the region but a very large and critical piece indeed.  This attempt to push Iran to a moderate position is one of many that never ended well.  Repeating the same thing and expecting different results is….well….traditional with US foreign policy.  Briefing something with PowerPoint slides vs traditional transparent slides is not a different approach to the same old problems.

 

JSBach1 FBaggins Dec 30, 2017 12:43 PM

Yuri is just a gov't spook who only comments when the "official" response is needed and happily collects his shekels for his "work".

His is another fine example of either one of a dual-citizen or a compromised goy selling out to his masters; in either case it is a microcosm of our "fine" gov't at work promoting "peace" and "equality"...

SamAdams Latina Lover Dec 30, 2017 9:45 AM

Here we go again.  These protestors need only look to Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan to see what freedom, prosperity and peace awaits in their future.  People are dumb, all over the world.

Interesting that Trump has suddenly enacted an order to allow armed forces to put down similar rebellions in the USA.

 

Potato Farmer SoilMyselfRotten Dec 30, 2017 10:11 AM

Economic protests?  Protesting against neoliberal policies?

Hey...wait a minute..when do we get our protests and changes in the United States?  Hey! What about us??

And they want democracy there?  Hmm, that's what we hear here too.  Democracy by an ignorant, easily swayed electorate is just what the task masters want.  Hopefully the Iranian people are smarter than that.  Hopefully those inventors of chess are smarter.

Haus-Targaryen 07564111 Dec 30, 2017 9:28 AM

I find the times we live in interesting.  I never thought I'd be rooting for the Iranian government, but I do and am. 

This looks exactly like Ukraine, Tunisia, Egypt and Syria.  Same group was behind those "protests" so I assume the same group is behind these as well. 

I have no issue with the Persians complaining about their government, I have a problem with my own nation and its master's intelligence services (the USA and Israel, respectively) trying to overthrow their opposition so as to expand and cement their power. 

Watch China and especially Russia as this develops.   

fleur de lis fleur de lis Dec 30, 2017 10:05 AM

Hey everybody, I double posted the above and then posted again asking about whether or not an edit feature would be included in the new format.

Guess what?

The Minders were reading and deleted the second two posts for me.

Isn't that special.

So do we have some kind of Bolshevik Kommissar system now?

Where the board edits as it pleases without notice?

Wow.

Very weird.

Is there a gulag system in the works as well?

Does anyone have the scoop on the changes?

 

 

 

earleflorida NumbersUsa Dec 30, 2017 11:00 AM

I mentioned it yesterday.

although, I do miss the edit, you still have preview which is in itself editing!

all the bugs still need to be worked out!

note;  once you get a reply to your comment you cannot edit anymoar---... whether it be a mistake in date, ref., name ,... etal

Truther Haus-Targaryen Dec 30, 2017 10:18 AM

Also watch Iran unleashing a squadron of missiles on SA and and ISRAHELL to stave off pressure. Saudi Arabia will be up in flames of hell and the Joo Zionists will have their heads handed to them. Think Iraq, Hezbollah, Syria, Russia and China happily joining the slaughter of American and jooish mercenaries. WWIII is at hand.

Moe Howard Haus-Targaryen Dec 30, 2017 11:37 AM

I am truly confused.

Any even whiff of outsider involvement in the USA and the whole government is up in arms along with their lackeys the MSM.

Yet the same suspects screaming about outsider interference in the USA are cheer leading it everywhere outside the USA.

 

At the same time, dual nationals operating at the highest level of our government "is not a problem".

 

Can you imagine the Roman Senate standing up and cheering the leader of the Jews in Judaea during a visit?