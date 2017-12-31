10 Ways America Is Falling Behind

Authored by Shane Savitsky via Axios.com,
If 2017 has seemed to you like a long and terrible year filled with bad news, then here's some good news to close things out: you were right! On a variety of fronts, the United States is falling farther and farther behind both other developed nations and its own lofty standards.
The bottom line: Maybe President Trump was onto something when he decided that he needed to make America great again. From health care to education, the U.S. is starting to see notable declines in the areas that matter the most to regular citizens.
1. We're dying sooner
America just registered its second straight year with a decline in life expectancy. That last happened more than a half-century ago. There is some good news: heart disease and cancer death rates are down.
2. Student debt is piling up
College costs continue to soar, jumping 6.1% from 2013 to 2016, but the median income for those with college degrees only rose 2.1% over that same period, per Bloomberg. As a college degree becomes a requirement for entering an increasingly competitive workforce, many young people are doing so with a pile of debt. Student debt hit $1.3 trillion this year, compared to just $243 billion back in 2003.
3. Homes are out of reach for millennials
First-time homebuyers accounted for 34% of all home purchases in 2017, which neared a historic low, per CNBC. Chalk that up to sky-high home prices and those massive piles of student debt, which the New York Fed said accounted for a noted drop in homebuyers amongst millennials this year.
4. Mass shootings result in a shrug
The Onion's continuously re-upped headline says it all: "'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." And research from the period 2000-2014 shows that the United States has had more mass shootings and more people killed in those mass shootings than 10 other developed nations combined, per Politifact.
5. The opioid crisis is staggering
The CDC reports that sales of opioids almost quadrupled from 1999 to 2010 without any change in the amount of pains reported by Americans. Now, 91 people in the United States die every day from an opioid overdose. Vox put things in terrifying context earlier this year: the U.S. has 4% of the world's population but 27% of its drug overdose deaths.
6. Our education system is middling
While the United States has some of the world's best higher education, its elementary, middle, and high schools are positively average compared to other developed nations. Data from the Pew Research Center shows that U.S. STEM education is especially lacking. In 2015, only 38% of fourth-graders, 34% of eighth-graders and 22% of 12th-graders were rated proficient or better in science based on the government's National Assessment of Educational Progress.
7. Our infrastructure is falling behind
President Trump has promised a massive infrastructure package sometime early in 2018. That couldn't come soon enough, as the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the United States' infrastructure a D+ grade for 2017.
8. There aren't a lot of days off
The United States is still the only developed country on the planet — and just one of a handful overall — that doesn't guarantee paid maternity leave. We also don't guarantee paid vacation time — most countries in Western Europe guarantee weeks — and there's no guaranteed paid sick days.
9. We drink too much
With alcohol cheaper today as a percentage of income than at any time since 1950, Americans are drinking a lot more, per Bloomberg. A follow-up study done by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism saw risky drinking behavior jump to 12.6% among American adults in 2012-2013 from 9.7% in 2001-2012. That increase amounts to about 7 million more Americans binge drinking each week.
10. Fewer people want to visit
The rest of the world is noting the trends in this list. Tourism is down across the board — per The Telegraph, there are huge drop-offs in demand for British travelers to come to the United States. Tourist hubs like Las Vegas and Orlando saw double digit declines in U.K. visitors in 2017.
But don't despair! We'll have 10 ways America is crushing it later today...
It would help if we had a government ruled by the majority ethnicity again.
Who is supposed to "guarantee" paid leave and sick days?
The beloved "State" you say? And just who is responsible for the screwed up situation we're in? The State.
END THE FED.
In reply to It would help if we had a… by Dindu Nuffins
1: Fiat money
2: Gubmint skools
3: FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY!!!
4: Gubmint paying for baby mommas to pop out more babies
5: ...
Note how gubmint is normally the problem.
In reply to Who is supposed to … by ultraticum
"As a college degree becomes a requirement for entering an increasingly competitive workforce...."
we keep churning out useless social science and liberal arts grads.
In reply to 1: Fiat money… by Gap Admirer
And importing more competition.
In reply to "As a college degree becomes… by a Smudge by an…
Student debt, in the big picture, is designed to give the nation a smarter, more capable, more able work force for better products, services that will are demanded both foreign and domestic. It should improve the standard of living and raise the tax base/revenues. However, they forgot to include the details of how to execute the bigger picture and thus people take out loans and flounder in the pool of dreams. The government needs completely out of the student loan program until it can reorganize education from the ground up to fit the modern world and it's supply and demand needs. Otherwise we sink deeper and deeper into the depths of despair. We have much to do, to fix. More student debt is like overdosing pain meds, no gain for anyone.
And, oh yeah, you should personally benefit from a better education when the above is executed properly. Until then......
In reply to And importing more… by Xena fobe
In the big picture, America is falling behind because the population in general is stupid, ignorant and don't care about a social fabric.
For the rest of the world, America is sodom and gomora and a reflection of everything they don't want to be.
In reply to Student debt, in the big… by two hoots
Fewer people visiting from abroad? Try not making legal visitors' experience of legally getting into the US like visiting a loved one at a SuperMax.
In reply to In the big picture, America… by Sudden Debt
Simple explanation for the reduced number of visitors - the following quote from the article gets it wrong...
The United States is still the only developed country on the planet
Maybe you overlooked it, but I am very sure by now that in 2017, the United States have left Earth, circling it as a mini-discworld with a Fantasy President, somewhere behind the moon. Would explain everything, including the high number of flat-Earthers on your planet and of course the low number of tourists. Are you sure the remaining few are Earthlings, anyway?
In reply to Fewer people visiting from… by The Alarmist
correction:
"we" DO NOT keep churning out useless social science and liberal arts grads, the grads are freely choosing those worthless majors and the gubmint is subsidizing them and the schools,
therefore the correct pronoun is "them", not "we".
In reply to "As a college degree becomes… by a Smudge by an…
Who do you think pays for the gubmint?
Sadly it is "we", and not "them". Through a combination of de facto dollar devaluation via currency printing, and taxes.
I think they're just starting to realize they've been sold a bill of goods. Only question is whether we're going to bail them out. Or actually bail out the big banks. F 'em both. Let them both fail and rebuild.
And "we" don't need enemies. We have a massive government that caters to the elite 0.01%. They're destroying things nicely, and looting and taking care of themselves quite well in the process
In reply to correction:… by InnVestuhrr
One more correction:
America is a continent with 350 mio folks north of Rio Grande and 450 mio folks south of Rio Grande.
These south of Rio Grande mostly hate the others, they learned the hard way.
So, calling the US as America is an insult to most American folks. And maybe one more evidence of US undereducation in geography.
And as it is quite sure, that the US will not be welcome in Central and South America any time soon, it is somehow understandable that they try in Asia. Where they are shown the way out at the moment.
In reply to correction:… by InnVestuhrr
Yes,,, Wally World now requires you to be able to count to 100 (no fingers and toes or other appendages) for inventory purposes.
In reply to "As a college degree becomes… by a Smudge by an…
We keep importing dumbasses from the turd world, while massive unemployment lurks around the corner from artificial intelligence. This myopic policy is supported by Leftist hacks that need voters and treasonous GOP Inc hacks who have to toady up to Paul Singer and Sheldon Adelson.
In reply to "As a college degree becomes… by a Smudge by an…
FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY!!!
Don't chase the pennies and nickles. Look at the military spending. 160 bases around the earth, free weapons and delivery for terrorist organizations. NGOs to stir up shit in other countries, bribe money to other Gov'ts, regime changes, NATO, coup d'etats costing billions, sailing multi billion dollar aircraft carriers to stir up shit in other countries, most expensive elections in world, with little results so far, corporate taxes lowered, rich getting richer, wage gap continues to grow, failing education system and infrastructure (adds to inefficiency) Retired prezedents and Gov't pension plans, billions a year for Israel.
Some of the social spending should go to roads, schools, hospitals, libraries, parks, water treatment plants etc. That is good social spending. But they don't care about the pions. Multi-billions for the MIC and a fraction for social spending. Wake up people!
In reply to 1: Fiat money… by Gap Admirer
Those NGO's and non-profits and universities that seem to be popular with millenials... all tax-exempt organizations. Non-profits are just a tax shelter for the wealthy elite.
In reply to FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY!!!… by Justin Case
Why make universities pay tax? They'll pass it on to guess who? The country like to tout capitalism.
Capitalism is a society where billionaire capitalists own vast companies, banks, shares, and much of the land as well. Elected governments are bent to the will of the big corporations which the capitalists own. To achieve genuine socialism, this ownership of the world's wealth by the 1% must be ended. Capitalism means that a great deal of our society's resources, needed to produce the things we need, are privately owned.
Capitalism is based on the private ownership of the productive forces (factories, offices, science and technique)
The bosses of the big corporate enterprises always threaten that if wages and conditions are not worsened, they will take their business to another country where wages are lower.
One of the ancillary negative attributes is Americans are lied to so much, or given the ‘mushroom treatment’ to the extent that completely uninformed people suddenly act like they are world-renowned experts on a subject. In reality they do not know the difference between shit and shinola they are so buried in the former and kept out of the light or any form of enlightenment.
You truly live in a country run by idiots. The contradictions between common sense and government actions are just too many to have happened by accident or chance. But perhaps the leaders are not the idiots. Maybe the people tolerating such leaders and laws are the true idiots.”
In reply to Those NGO's and non-profits… by curly
160 bases was back in 1960.... now it's closer to 1000.
Building 10 more in Syria as we speak.
In reply to FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY!!!… by Justin Case
Hey Bloomberg: Tax revenues are down. It is not due to higher levels of employment.
A 20-hour-per-week job, supplemented by seven layers of womb-productivity-based welfare is not a job, not really. A full-time job for a single, childless person who must cover all bills on earned-only income is not a real job in the many states with per-capita income between $18k and $20k, where rent takes more than half of your earned-only monthly income.
When you insert millions of extra workers into the job-seeker pool, paying the bills of many for sex and reproduction if they do NOT work hard, but requiring them to work, wages stagnate and plummet for 40 years, causing umpteen types of misery and mayhem in the USA.
We did not have waves of welfare-supported immigrants, streaming in the country, during our heyday of middle class prosperity. We did have that during the crushing general poverty of the Gilded Age, when immigrants and their children filled the sweatshops.
During the time of broadest middle class prosperity, most moms did not work, and we did not have statistics in America, like 5% of the world’s population and 25% of its prisoners, nor did we have a 300% upsurge in mass shootings. Moms taught their own children morality, rather than letting $9-per-hour babysitters with NannyCams, old grandparents or low-wage daycare workers raise them.
Moms also were not diluting the wage pool by working for less due to spousal income that enables them to work part time for keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ money, leaving work all the time in gangs of back-watching moms, with the phones ringing off the hook with paying customers.
Welfare-supported moms did not dominate whole workplaces, driving down wages because, as one financial services employer put it, “they have somethin’ comin’ in” from government, making the low pay acceptable.
These moms are often viscous barracudas in jobs, oscillating between planning silly, cooing, mom-bonding rituals at work, like baby-mommy-look-alike-bulletin-board-decorating contests, and then telling the women in work meetings who aren’t “culture fits” that they are going to
In a fairy-tale world, these discriminatory-to-the-core and absenteeism-laden workplaces “voted best for moms” will be more professional, productive and fair when moms have even more womb-based absenteeism privileges than they already have NOT.
It will not help women with no unearned for womb productivity, when interviewing in fields where they hold multi licenses and have experience, when mom managers say
It will not increase productivity or professionalism in mom-run / mom-staffed workplaces, where interviews revolve around the fact that
I do know that all such workplaces feature dramatic, excused and frequent absenteeism by moms who hire / retain primarily childbearing-age moms, in addition to a ton of cloying, cutesy, motherhood celebration time wasters during work hours that are more important to job longevity than sales generation and account-retention numbers.
I do know that there is a ton of bullying — harrasment — by moms. This is not minor stuff in many cases. It includes the following:
Americans are in all kinds of ridiculous and needlessly stressful work situations, where the pay barely stretches over their basic bills. You betcha it is stressful when you are immersed in one of these game-playing jobs, where daily / all-day attendance, sales generation and account-retention numbers above your peers mean nothing, except to pump a manager’s bonus up so that s/he can take another long babyvacation, keeping the mom-gang workers and churning the hard workers. Because, in America, most employees are just a dime a dozen.
Too many people are chasing jobs. Too many people with income unrelated to the job dominate jobs, doing WHATEVER they want due to their crony-mom protection rackets.
The system is rigged to the max. Most Americans, however, are not on drugs despite the media's attempt to sidestep issues like 1) underemployment due to mass, welfare-aided immigration and underemployment due to an excess of welfare-boosted single mom workers and moms with spousal income who help to concentrate wealth at the top and help to reduce wages at the bottom.
They want to cover up the underlying economic issues with another Movie of the Week issue, like another drug crisis. Most people do not have the extra money to buy anything, much less that. How are these people getting the money to buy drugs?
Well, many of the working mommas enjoy household bills, like rent and groceries, covered by government, with additional streams of untraceable, unearned income from boyfriends and a $6,444 refundable child tax credit each April, which, apparently, will double to $12,888 in this tax cut / tax-welfare plan, making the child tax credits of many moms equal more than half of a year’s wages in jobs throughout the South and elsewhere.
Americans are justifiably stressed out by a rigged and corrupt system. It takes its toll in many ways. None of these liberal solutions, repeated a million times, will help the situation and will make things even more unfair in a system already stacked with unearned income and crony-absenteeism privileges for citizens and immigrants with high womb productivity and often low work productivity. Just because a social-engineering welfare concept comes from Europe, it does not mean it has some kind of magical mystique, even if assortative mates hold their $30,000 weddings in Europe.
Texas — per capita income — $19,617
Kentucky — per capita income — $18,093
Tennessee — per capita income — $19,393
Alabama — per capita income — $18,189
Mississippi — per capita income — $20,670
South Carolina — per capita income — $18,795
In reply to Who is supposed to … by ultraticum
In reply to Biggest Middle Class Killers… by Endgame Napoleon
It's no accident that policies support those who reproduce over those who don't because all ponzi schemes need more players.
In reply to Biggest Middle Class Killers… by Endgame Napoleon
In reply to Biggest Middle Class Killers… by Endgame Napoleon
The only real shocker there is the mass shootings.... how something I really don't care about made a top 10 list just annoys me.
Also, like the old joke says, we're dying younger 'because we want to!'
In reply to It would help if we had a… by Dindu Nuffins
And then there's this:
The United States is the most obese country in North America with 35% of its population having a body mass index of over 30.0 Nearly 78 million adults and 13 million children in the United States deal with the health and emotional effects of obesity every day. According to the CDC an average adult is 26 pounds heavier now than in the 1950’s.
In reply to The only real shocker there… by toady
GMO's Weed killer, Growth hormones and Antibiotics. Good for the pocket, bad for the body. But all that matters is the pocket, right?
In reply to And then there's this:… by Handful of Dust
Make health insurance rates commensurate with self-inflicted risk and this, to a great extent, will correct itself. You want to be a fat cow, pay for the problems that come with it. Don't have the gubmint hold a gun to my head demanding that I pay for people's lifestyle choices.
In reply to GMO's Weed killer, Growth… by ThrowAwayYourTV
In Germany you are guaranteed 30 working days paid vacation. 6 freaking weeks. They shut down the whole country for the month of August. I still cant figure out how anyone actually stays in business over there
In reply to And then there's this:… by Handful of Dust
They do just fine. They lead the world in exports. College is free and they have an excellent system of trade schools to supply all the skilled workers who make things to export. They have national health care. A worker making $14/hr has the same lifestyle as an American worker making over $30/hr. His taxes are higher, but he gets back a lot more. In America all the money flows to the top 5%.
How does Germany do it? For starters they don't have military bases in 130 countries and active wars in 7.
In reply to In Germany you are… by Stackers
They dont have the same lifestyle. I deal with Germans on a daily basis. They drive much smaller cars, live in much smaller apartments, have much less disposable income. They are constantly taxed and "fee"'d to death. The Germans I know that actually lived in the U.S. for 5 years when I worked with them over here constantly talk about how they wish they could come back.
In reply to They do just fine. They lead… by roddy6667
So American. Bigger cars, bigger houses equals a higher quality life. Typical.
In reply to They dont have the same… by Stackers
All of that by parasitizing on the whole world. Especially on still occupied Germany. These parasitic Americans still owe a lot of German gold.
In reply to So American. Bigger cars,… by roddy6667
LOL!!! Yes, and they probably don't looks as you on the picture. The Germans you know, do they have a families or are they singles?
In reply to They dont have the same… by Stackers
But there as still loads of German men with a little remaining strain of SS style discipline and dedication. These would be the engineers who are motivated far more by what they are creating and the team they are working on, than in the number of hours they work a year.
The line workers are regulated by these labor laws, but many of them put in overtime, and not just for the money.
It is the state employees and bureaucrats who thrive on excessive vacations and benefits.
In reply to In Germany you are… by Stackers
Where are these 65% with BMI under 30? I don't see them. None goes to elementary nor high school.
And it doesn't take much weightlifting to have a BMI over 30 with low total body fat. Doctors don't seem to understand this.
In reply to And then there's this:… by Handful of Dust
When i was 36 I took a physical for a job. I weighed 185, ran and worked out every day. My ribs were visible. The doctor looked at a chart and said he would pass me but that I should lose 30 pounds. How?, I wondered. Cut off a leg? He had arms like toothpicks. I just ignored the geek.
In reply to Where are these 65% with BMI… by Pernicious Gol…
Attributed to poor people. They can't afford real food, only simulated fast food, heat and eat shit. Heart attack breakfast at Denny's etc. You want fresh veggies? fresh fruit? fresh fish? lean meat? organics? Who can afford it? Burger double processed cheese, large fries, apple turnover and extra large coke pls. mmm yummy.
In reply to And then there's this:… by Handful of Dust
Maybe we overeat from sheer mental/ physical exhaustion w/ insufficient time off the hamster wheel for R & R, athletic adventures, adequate self-care practices.
In reply to And then there's this:… by Handful of Dust
Have you looked at the orange administration? Maybe you forgot /s
In reply to It would help if we had a… by Dindu Nuffins
It would help if we had a government ruled by the majority ethnicity again
You are onto something: If you have a hostile elite, then things will go bad. It is axiomatic.
In U.S., the elite could give a damn about average americans. Immigrate more third world people, and replace deplorables!
In old Italian nation states, the rich would return their gains back to society. For example, Leonardo Da Vinci was supported with monetary transfers from the rich. In German speaking areas, the rich would fund Music Concerts, so classical music evolved. The rich gave back to society in what was a societal pact; a pact which can only exist if your nation is an extended tribe.
Our ((friends)) pretty much murdered the old WASP elite in mid 60's. Our friends take usury on finance to fund their operations, and their goals supersede those of the "historical nation" now called deplorables. Our ((friends)) also separate themselves biologically from their host peoples, a separate tribe.
A nation is blood, language, culture - along with defined borders. Money's true nature is law, and it is to circulate only within a nation's borders. Our ((friends)) are always running their perverted money game, which means making money "International" and "banking credit," so until the rules of this usurious money game are changed, then our finance elites will continue with enormous advantage, as they own the money power and it's unearned income. Onward Plutocracy, with alien plutocrats, and your vote doesn't matter, only money's vote matters.
www.sovereignmoney.eu
In reply to It would help if we had a… by Dindu Nuffins
Hm, most of your white anglo-saxons came to the US because they were sick of being exploited and pushed around by their fellow anglo-saxons in the UK. And don't tell me about (((friends))) in the UK doing that. So **** your societal pact. That does not come from itself, it has to be grown and protected. 50 years of "there is no society there are only individuals" propaganda by certain interest groups killed your societal pact.
And those lovely extended tribes in Germany or Italy... lots of immigrants, refugees and even soldiers sold as mercenaries from those countries came to the U.S. They gave a **** for cultural sponsoring of music and arts by their Overlords in their original countries.
In reply to It would help if we had a… by MEFOBILLS
Do you realize that it was white people that gave us all the "Great Society" programs? I'm sure all of those black folk wanted to go die in the jungles of Vietnam too. It must have also been that darkie bastard Langston Hughes that took us off the gold standard and created the Federal Reserve. Get a fucking grip, bigot.
In reply to It would help if we had a… by Dindu Nuffins
So where is the negative stuff?
What controlled opposition on a Russian media show looks like that less and less "looks like controlled opposition"...
Max Keiser talks to one of the Tribe about being "American" (18 minutes in (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_JpjrZIWG8))!
The only thing missing was his hard sell of his favorite cryptocurrency -but I'll let the vid do the talking!!!
And to this reads premise WE ARE TRULY "FUCKED" IN THE U.S.A.
Happy New Year!
Happy Jew year to you too.
In reply to What controlled opposition… by Son of Captain Nemo
The price the poor Russians have to pay in order to set up shop in America... Larry King and Max Keiser!...
I wonder what Abe Lincoln would have said?...
Probably would have busted a gut laughing and said they love magic tricks and coveting more than any race humanity has ever witnessed... Even in my day they were in "control"!...
In reply to Happy Jew year to you too. by FreeShitter
Regarding item #10, no mention of the fact that GBP is still recovering from a severe BREXIT pounding? Surely that epic slide in value might have had an impact on tourism from the UK.
And when muzzies on welfare do international travel, it's not to the US.
In reply to Regarding item #10, no… by konputa
A dream come true. Every country is trying to destroy the value of their currency to gain advantage in trade. Keeps people working. Japan is the leader and the biggest currency in use for carry trade. Falling (failing) since 2014. Inflation did pick up for a bit while the currency tanked. However, with totally stagnant consumer spending and zero investment, there's no upward pressure on prices, so there is not much inflation.
In reply to Regarding item #10, no… by konputa
severe BREXIT pounding? But BREXIT is GREAT. Dinnt Trump say so?
The British are surely so much happier and richer now, only 16 months until they are FREE.
In reply to Regarding item #10, no… by konputa
Central banksters are happy the youth are perpetual debt slaves.
The Millennials are more than happy to pay at least $1,000 or much more for the latest Chinese made iPhone.