7 Huge News Stories You Probably Didn't Hear About In 2017

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.org,
2017 was a chaotic year filled with violent protest, threats of nuclear war, ongoing Cold War-style accusations of collusion with ‘the Russians,’ and widespread allegations of sexual harassment.
Establishment media outlets like Washington Post and CNN took it upon themselves to protect American democracy from the Trump administration, but in typical fashion, many of the most vital stories of the year — the ones that reveal the true nature of corruption and power in the U.S. — received little to no attention.
Here are the top underreported stories of 2017:
1. The government continued its push to spy on you indiscriminately — When Edward Snowden revealed to the American public the extent of the federal government’s surveillance programs, the country was outraged for a few fleeting moments. But the issue of privacy violations has largely faded into obscurity since then, even as the government’s push for these policies continues. Before leaving office, Barack Obama granted more surveillance authority to federal agencies, and once Trump took office, his administration began pushing to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which has not only swept up the records of foreigners, but also American citizens. As the ACLU has summarized, Section 702 of FISA allows the government to engage in “mass, warrantless surveillance of Americans’ and foreigners’ phone calls, text messages, emails, and other electronic communications.” It was passed in 2007 and reauthorized in 2012 but is set to expire on December 31 of this year. Congress’ worked this year to push through a renewal with tepid reforms, though it now appears lawmakers may fail to reauthorize the bill before it expires on New Year’s Eve. Nevertheless, the ongoing push for data collection presses on. In September, Trump nominated Adam I. Klein, a surveillance and FISA advocate, to chair a governmental board in charge of holding the government accountable for its surveillance activities.
2. The media and government selectively informed the public about North Korea — North Korea has dominated headlines for months, with the media consistently warning of imminent danger and repeatedly fear mongering about the perceived threat. What has been grossly underreported, however, is not only the U.S. military’s historical decimation of the North Korean people, but also the North Korean regime’s willingness to engage in talks. North Korean officials have repeatedly stated they are willing to compromise on their weapons programs if the U.S. backs off its military grandstanding. As the North Korean ambassador to the U.N. told Reuters in November:
“As long as there is continuous hostile policy against my country by the U.S. and as long as there are continued war games at our doorstep, then there will not be negotiations.”
The Reuters headline, however, read, “North Korea rules out negotiations on nuclear weapons” – as if the notion of the U.S. halting its military drills is simply not an option.
This detail scarcely highlighted in the mainstream conversation, with outlets like the Washington Post also running headlines and stories that drum up the regime’s unwillingness to halt the weapons development.
3. Just as in the Obama years, the civilian death toll from American military operations was swept under the rug — Despite some mainstream reports on the mass casualties the Trump administration has incurred durings its ramped up operations in the Middle East, over all, concerns over the loss of innocent life remain lost on the American public. Though Obama dropped over 26,000 bombs during his last year in office — a massive number — the Trump administration dropped over 20,000 in its first six months. Roughly halfway through the year, over 2,000 civilians had died, and in the battle of Mosul, alone, over 3,200 died as a result of the U.S. coalition, contributing to a total of between 9,000 and 11,000 civilian deaths.
4. Police violence continues — Aside from several high-profile instances of police brutality, including the brutal shooting of Philando Castile, a legal gun owner (the officer was acquitted of all charges and received a settlement from the police department), and the recent instance of a cop forcing a pet owner to behead his own dog, mainstream attention on the system problem of police misconduct has been quiet this year (especially compared to 2014, for example, when protests in Ferguson, MO, drew ongoing national attention). At the same time, President Trump encouraged officers to be rough with suspects and continued to assert his unwavering support for law enforcement, claiming anti-police sentiment is “wrong” and “dangerous.” He also reinstated the federal government’s program of granting military gear to local police. Meanwhile, American police continue to kill civilians at staggering rates, with estimates ranging between 976 and almost 1,182 for 2017. The number of cops killed in 2017 was the second-lowest in 50 years, according to data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
5. Establishment media neglects to inform audiences of the U.S. role in international chaos —Just a few weeks ago, CNN ran a disturbing story detailing the growing slave trade in Libya, where human beings are subject to gruesome conditions and auctioned off as property. Though the story itself received widespread attention (and the Guardian covered it earlier this year), CNN left out one key detail from the narrative: the problem exploded after the Obama and Clinton-backed NATO toppling of the country’s former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011, a detail the Guardian reported in April. Following the power vacuum left in the wake of that operation, Libya has become a haven for terror groups and horrifying activities like slave trading and rape. The media’s widespread omission of this fact prevents a thorough understanding of the ramifications of Western intervention in countries that are outside their jurisdiction (some outlets, like Newsweek, did highlight the Obama administration’s role in the growth of the slave trade, and to Fortune’s credit, the outlet acknowledged the problem was exacerbated following Gaddafi’s “fall,” though it failed to note how he ‘fell.’ Similarly, CNBC noted that “conditions have worsened since 2011, when former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi was overthrown,” but failed to mention who instigated the overthrow.).
6. The world moves on from the American empire — As U.S. foreign policy continues to create unintended consequences, other global players are moving to lessen their dependence on America and the U.S. dollar. From Venezuela to Pakistan and Iran, countries are opting to conduct their oil transactions outside the long-dominant American currency. In addition, they are forming alliances. For example, Turkey, which has for years been somewhat of a U.S. ally, has strengthened ties with Russia. Iran and Qatar have mended ties, and even staunch U.S. ally Saudi Arabia is hedging its bets by building up business ties with Russia and China. The E.U. has also signaled its intention to become less dependent on the U.S., moving to create its own army.
7. Weed keeps winning! — Despite all the terrible news and seemingly unending flow of negativity, cannabis continues to make gains, and though the stories about individual developments have mounted in the mainstream, the breadth of the evolution is difficult to fully capture. Though the federal government has continued making huge numbers of arrests for the plant, the public’s support for legalization keeps mounting. Further, multiple surveys conducted this year show Americans strongly prefer cannabis as medicine over traditional pharmaceuticals. One analysis conducted by UC Berkeley and Kent State found “Ninety-seven percent of the sample ‘strongly agreed/agreed’ that they are able to decrease the amount of opiates they consume when they also use cannabis” and “81% ‘strongly agreed/agreed’ that taking cannabis by itself was more effective at treating their condition than taking cannabis with opioid.” Further, police are facing harsher scrutiny for their weed busts as the Internet schools them when they attempt to brag about cannabis-related arrests on social media. Despite the lobbying efforts by Big Pharma, police unions, and prison guard unions, the plant continues to enjoy increasing popularity and skyrocketing profits. This positive story demonstrates the ruling establishment’s continuing loss of control even as it struggles to keep its power over individual freedom.
Comments
Didn't hear about SETH RICH murder being solved?
.
.
Never FORGET.
Or LaVoy Finicum's killers being jailed or executed.
In reply to Didn't hear about SETH RICH… by takeaction
So someone else writes the ZH end-of-year article.
While Tyler is ball-gagged and sedated.
Sad, I miss the OrtCloud days with edgy Tyler, and DDoS attacks to stifle our free speech.
Happy New Year folks.
Heads up.
2018 is D-Day
In reply to Or LaVoy Finicum's killers… by ultraticum
One hundred years ago tonight ...
City Workers had installed Waterford Crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball in New York on Dec. 27, just before the coldest New Year's Eve on record in New York City in 1917, when the mercury dropped to 7 below zero. The Times Square lights were out, because of a wartime coal shortage (WW I) but the newly refurbished ball still dropped.
Burr
In reply to So someone else writes the… by peddling-fiction
I posted the following on the other article about Lindsey Graham and the deep state a little while ago. But I think this also pertains to this article and so will post it here:
Graham is a piece of shit and this is why he wants Meuller out. He's just as corrupt and compromised as McStain and Hitlery and Barrack Hussein O-Hezbolah are.
In my opinion, the reason he would turn and want Meuller out is because he's finally caught on to Trump's strategy of allowing Meuller to go aaaaaaaaaaaaall the way with all this bullshit. Trump is feeding Meuller and his scumbag posse all the rope they need to hang themselves while sucking in the corrupt, treasonous media, politicians, and non-elected shit-bags. This is why we're seeing the FBI insider scum get destroyed on a daily basis. It's not going to stop.
Trump knew that all these scumbags would place their survival on Meuller and that's exactly what Trump (and his high level team) wanted from the beginning. It's the correct play. Because he knew that the best way was to allow these arrogant psychos to "think" they were in control and to let them fuck up and expose themselves so badly in the public realm of the internet that it would prove to all the idiot low-IQ assholes and followers beyond all doubt that the assholes they follow are treasonous criminals.
He's not going to give the media and all the other traitors the chance to accuse him of interfering with this bullshit investigation. Trump is going to push Meuller to have no choice but to keep investigating every single fucking thing conceivable without interfering so that it all has to come out naturally, and this gives the media and the rest of the scumbags no place to hide and no way to accuse Trump of interfering. They will either have to concede to the truth or they will end up in Guantanamo Bay with all the other traitors.
It's a master strategy that's going to kill the entire treasonous globalist deep state system. Trump allowed them to run full speed down this path and now he's going to use everything against them to fuck 'em up once and for all.
So be patient...give it time. A lot of levels to this. A lot of I's and T's needing to be dotted and crossed and quadruple-checked so that nothing can slip through any cracks legally. Because the legal system is what is going to have to be used against these scumbags in order to expose them to the world and to stop them once and for all. So give it time. It's a big fucking mess to unravel and it will take years but it's going to happen.
I've been saying for many years that if all this corruption and all these treasonous scumbags were ever put on trial that it would make the Nuremberg Trials after WWII look like a slow, boring day in traffic court.
Well that is what's coming, folks...so just wait and be patient. Don't get discouraged and don't let up being vigilant about finding all the evidence you can about any kind of corruption and treason. Send Trump and Judicial Watch everything you can find.
Never stop. We've got them on the run and believe me, they fucking know it. This is why they're doubling down on the lies and the bullshit...they know they have no other way out. It's all being compiled and investigated and documented painstakingly with meticulous effort so that the entire global mafia of treasonous scum can be taken down without a shadow of a doubt when it's all said and done.
This is why they want to replace the American people and the Europeans with third world scumbags...it gives them a way to purge all the knowledge of their crime and corruption while creating a huge mass of violent losers to control with larger corrupt government and radical dictatorship.
This is why Meuller is stuck. He's either going to have to continue to go through with his bullshit to the end so that it proves he's a fraud and that everything else is a fraud or he's going to have to be murdered or kill himself. He has no other choices at this point and Trump not only knows it, but he made sure of this on purpose from the beginning. Don't fucking doubt it.
The scumbags know this now and so it's going to get seriously critical this next year. Mid-term elections are coming and voting fraud and corruption is going to be a huge issue. The global mafia may also decide to either plunge us into a war, tank the dollar and our economy, or attempt to assassinate Trump (or members of his family to cause a war) in shear desperation to hold onto what's left of their power and control and cover up their corruption.
Anything is possible...it's all on the table. Only the continued exposure of the truth will win. The global mafia of psychotic, sociopathic, treasonous, pedophile, satanists have to be destroyed. They know they're in for serious war thanks to the American people who elected Trump. Plain and fucking simple.
So don't let up. Don't allow the media and the deep staters to fuck with you. Don't be intimidated. Be cool with the dip-shits you encounter in your life who have been sucked into this shit. Try to help them but don't waste too much time and energy on them if you don't have to. Let them sink or swim if that's what it takes. Help others who are worthy of it.
Focus energy on yourself and who you can and teach those who are willing to wake up to spread this knowledge to others. Teach them to be positive peers to each other. Don't allow the corrupt media and educational system to destroy the minds of your children and/or friends.
And above all else just stay positive minded and be patient. This is a war. It's a very aptly named "infowar" and truth and information is the greatest weapon we have against these fucking scumbags. They want to corrupt everyone with disinformation...we have to fight them with the truth and then back it all up with our actions. Be good to each other. Be positive. Demonstrate it in any way possible.
Lead by example. Be moral and ethical in every way so that these twisted losers have no leg to stand on against you.
Don't fall for their rhetoric of racism and division and all that bullshit. All that crap is for losers and it's losing badly against those of us who resist and fight against it. So don't get pulled into all that shit. Be vigilant against it. Keep your eyes open and your head on a swivel...watch your six and watch your peoples backs because these low-level scumbags won't stop and they will do whatever they can to fuck with us. Don't allow it.
I know this turned into a long rant, but I hope it makes a positive difference to anyone who reads it and I hope you pass it on in some way.
In reply to One hundred years ago… by Proofreder
All very true. Now we just have to unplug grand pa Jeff's plasma TV and stop
the Seinfeld re-runs. Maybe he'll give up and come to the Office.
In reply to I posted the following on… by Save_America1st
'All very true" Perhaps, we hope. Hard to imagine Drumph being that smart and patient, but, hope is hope. Graham calling for a SI is a good sign. Firing Sessions would be nice. Meantime, cops stage massive attack based on a phone call and nothing else, killing an innocent man - 'swatting' is new jargon.
Hope for the best, but.......... jeeeeeez
In reply to All very true. Now we just… by lulu34
#8 America is crippled with an opioid epidemic.
#9 Saudi Arabia and Israel ally in the Middle East.
#10 European bank structure continues to crumble
#11 US Academics continues to fail, especially at secondary level
#12 Europe fractured along Christian/NWO lines, lead by Poland and Romania.
#13 FBI refuse to reveal any info about Stephen Paddock after interviewing over 400 people.
In reply to #8 America is crippled with… by BandGap
nor release a single video of 23 gun cases being hauled up to the room, nor a single BATF form 4473 showing paddock actually purchased them, nor his credit card statements showing mail order purchase of several bump stocks. nor any official refuting comment on the air traffic control recorded statement of multiple shooters on the runway...or Heck how about security camera footage inside or outside Sandy Hook Elementary, but I digress.
In reply to #13 FBI refuse to reveal any… by Never One Roach
8th most unreported story -- many (ZH not guilty) alternative media sites go full retard and forget everything they stood for before Trump was elected. Trump gets credit for the stock market, the "booming" economy, "reducing government," cracking down on immigration (deportations down, no wall), etc. After 8 years of watching left-oriented media giving Obama a pass on conduct that when done by W was outrageous, it's truly disgusting to see the same behavior from many right-leaning media sources. Happy New Year Tylers and keep up the great work of being one of the few sites that tells it like it is.
Well ya gotta admit, mandating Little Sisters of the Poor carry abortion coverage was just a tad over the top.
Even by Obama's standards ;-)
In reply to 8th most unreported story --… by LetThemEatRand
The nuns need the coverage, too. How would they pay for their abortions? The priests don't need it because they are banging the alter boys.
In reply to Well ya gotta admit,… by nmewn
;-)
I think the point there was...ObamaCare mandating them to have coverage and actually fighting them in a court of law to force them to carry it...against their will.
Sort of like forcing of the "young & healthy" to carry insurance...it was a feature in the tyranny of the state run amok...not a bug.
In reply to The nuns need the coverage,… by roddy6667
... or forcing religious bakers to bake a cake for gays against their beliefs.
Government should stay out of our lives.
In reply to ;-)… by nmewn
I spell altar wrong, but now there is no edit function on ZH. I guess these boys have been altered.
In reply to The nuns need the coverage,… by roddy6667
Checking for edit pt #1
In reply to I spell altar wrong, but now… by roddy6667
Pt#2 rt you are.
In reply to Checking for edit pt #1 by Clycntct
You didn't spell "alter" wrongly; your autotext knew better than you did what you were trying to write. Happens all the time.
That's our story, and we are sticking too it. Oops - see what I mean?
In reply to I spell altar wrong, but now… by roddy6667
Ignorance is the Exceptional's bliss.
WINNING!
* Two neutron stars merged, tossing off five Earth-masses of pure gold, which I am having delivered in a small hyperdimensional box and should get here towards the end of 2018.
If you try to bring 5 earth masses into the solar system it would likely disrupt everything and change the earth's orbit.
Even Au won't be of any use at that point.
In reply to * Two neutron stars merged,… by I Write Code
The "under reported weed story". The author was doing so well until that bit of rubbish discredited him/her. Far from under reported and probably just as far from beneficial. How exactly does a stoned person deploy lethal force to defend themselves?
I am all for personal liberty but I would rather be able to defend myself and remain employed than to be stoned. I suppose that it is all in one's priorities.
The weed story... is the basic foundation of whats wrong with our souls... and hearts and hence society. "give praise to the lord for what blessing he has bestowed upon you." "all the seed bearing plants and herbs are for you to use" "i will give you a plant with 12 uses and it shall be a blessing" (paraphrasing) ... open your eyes and heart to the blessing of the earth, and yes cannabis is a blessing. no more swat teams and dead people ..this is INSANE.
Peace Happiness freedom. what do you stand for? we have the greatest #of human souls locked in cages of any country in history...
Think about that
In reply to The "under reported weed… by vic and blood
Everyone in my industry must pass a pre-employment and random UAs. There is little other employment available. Unless you use wood heat, you would be freezing right now if everyone was so pot freedom oriented. Think about that. You couldn't buy your Chinese junk at WalMart if all the truckers failed their UAs. Your freedom to be a stoner is only possible because of responsible people.
I have never advocated for pot smokers or possessors to be jailed. That is another arguement.
Just because I believe you are irresponsible, doesn't mean that I think you should be jailed for it.
I suppose psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine are more blessings. Let's not forget ergot and LSD. Peyote, there's another blessing along with poppies. Lots of blessings of the earth. Don't forget the toadlickers.
We are truly blessed. Too bad some people have to forego all the blessings and keep things running so you don't have to live in a mud hut using dung for fuel.
In reply to The weed story... is the… by ThePhantom
We are so very grateful for your tolerance. So very very grateful. Thank you. Thank you so much.
In reply to Everyone in my industry must… by vic and blood
I like your style and that dandy mop bucket avatar!
Party on, dude. The adults will keep things running for you.
In reply to We are so very grateful for… by a Smudge by an…
Oh yeah, forgot. Musta been stoned. My cup overfloweth with tolerance.
In reply to I like your style and that… by vic and blood
I suppose psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine are more blessings
Psilocybin - absolutely!
Cocaine as it is popularly taken - not so much.
Behold:
www.netdoctor.co.uk/healthy-living/news/a27568/mushro...Proxy Highlight
Jan 27, 2017 ... Mushrooms contain certain compounds that could improve nerve growth in the brain and protect against inflammation, which contribute to neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease, suggests new research.
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/12/31/...Proxy Highlight
Dec 31, 2016 ... A woman with ALS was able to type just by thinking about the letters, and people with cancer found their anxiety and depression erased by a single encounter with magic mushrooms.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2380209/Proxy Highlight
Dementia could affect 778,000 Canadians by the year 2031. While current treatment is mainly supportive, a race to find new treatments for this dreaded disease takes varied approaches and currently accounts for 10% of drug company resources. Tacrine is the first drug licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration for ...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/living/2701999/regularly-eat...Proxy Highlight
Jan 26, 2017 ... Experiments on rodents and humans had found a "number of edible mushrooms" have been shown to contain rare and exotic compounds that are good for the brain.
www.telegraph.co.uk/health-fitness/body/could-psyched...Proxy Highlight
May 16, 2017 ... A few years ago, if you were to tell most people suffering from a serious mental health problem that their ills could be cured with a spot of Class A drugs, they might think you've, well, taken something.
https://www.learning-mind.com/magic-mushrooms-can-act...Proxy Highlight
Dec 26, 2014 ... Psilocybin (the active chemical in “magic mushrooms”) is, well, truly “magical.” I have discussed the benefits of psilocybin, as well as other psychedelics in some of my previous articles*, but it seems that researchers and medical professionals are discovering more and more exciting information on the topic ...
In reply to Everyone in my industry must… by vic and blood
Obviously you have never smoked cannabis or you would realize that drunks are far more dangerous and less able to act rationally than someone smoking weed. It is not what you seem to think it is, nor does cannabis interfere with a person's ability to hold down a job or deploy lethal force to defend themselves. I've always had very well paid jobs and me a few friends would sometimes smoke a doobie during lunch hour without effecting our work -- and in some respects cannabis enhances it insofar as it increases the ability to concentrate and focus more deeply.
In reply to The "under reported weed… by vic and blood
The misconception is that marijuana users smoke joints like tobacco users smoke cigarettes. Throughout the day.
All marijuana users are equated with active alcoholics and heroin addicts.
No one has ever showed up to work with a high BAC from the evening before. /sarc
"Reefer Madness" propaganda films did their job well. /nosarc
I have no iron in this fire.
In reply to Obviously you have never… by TheEndIsNear
Another good thing about cannabis is, your only stoned for a couple of hours after smoking a joint, not all night long and into the morning as with alcohol.
In reply to Obviously you have never… by TheEndIsNear
concur,
If you ever had your ass beat by drunk parents you'd understand.
In reply to Obviously you have never… by TheEndIsNear
It affects people differently. I haven't been high for decades but I wouldn't want me on the road if I was high. I also wouldn't want me watching an eagle soar when my equipment got a pressure spike. Pull your head out of your ass and realize that there are dangerous jobs that require continuous concentration and quick reflexes. You seem unable to fathom the duties and responsibilities of other professions besides your keyboard jockey or flapping your jaws type parasitic profession. I am unconvinced that a stoner could be an efficient burger flipper or paper boy, actually. If your job is ok with it, more power to you.
I have a problem with you bringing up alcohol. We were not talking about alcohol or meth or opioids or anything else. The perils of alcohol abuse can be covered elsewhere. Try to stay focused.
You claim little dysfunction from weed. Perhaps drunks and stoners need to be fit tested. I assure you that many stoners are unable to function at critical tasks and some at simple ones. You have built up a great tolerance over time. Some 18 year old punk would be out of his gourd with the same amount.
Many occupations deservedly require UAs. I don't have a problem with some occupations being under the influence of cannabis. I have signed every legalization petition that I ever saw since 1977. I suppose that I believe people should have the freedom to be irresponsible if it doesn't curtail the freedoms or safety of others.
To one of your assertions: it definitely is detrimental to the performance of many professions. You have lived a sheltered life, apparently. Whatever non-safety sensitive scam that you perform for your bread is probably fine with cannabis use. My industry gets plenty of injuries due to hazards that can only be partially mitigated or engineered out. Trust me, if you worked where I do, you would not want to be stoned even if the law allowed it.
I don't have a problem with cannabis used for pain or illness.
You only have the luxury of indulging because people performing critical tasks do not. You're welcome. Party on, we got it handled.
I know I will get a lot of down arrows from you parasites, but I ain't here to go along with the (stoned) crowd.
In reply to Obviously you have never… by TheEndIsNear
fuck you talking about bro? i kill people all the time while im stoned.
In reply to The "under reported weed… by vic and blood
You are too fuckin lazy to kill anything but a bag of Cheetos.
In reply to fuck you talking about bro?… by lenz3099
You are focusing only on the psychoactive properties of this most amazing plant?
Check out CBD oil and other derivatives of hemp/marijuana that are gaining wide support due to their efficacy in treating many health issues.
In reply to The "under reported weed… by vic and blood
"Russian collusion" was just a ruse.... the real crimes were committed by those pushing that narrative including MSM and branches of GOV. the most under reported and investigated story of 2017... coming to light finally. and dont' forget how all your MOST TRUSTED sources of "news" like CNN and MSNB and even FOX told you #pizzagate was "fake" .... the birth of "FAKENEWS" scare where all the outlets all screamed FAKENEWS at once. #pizzagate/pedogate. or its just catholic priests? yeah right
The biggest story of 2017, and of our lifetimes, is a failure of the People to protect Rule of Law.
Read it and weep.
But Happy New Year, too.
Happy new years tylers! thanks for all you do
I did not hear about Hillary going to jail but she must have Trump promised.
Well if nothing else, the image is accurate.
The globe is definitely in flames.
The Belt-Road Initiative, which integrates potentially most of the world economy.
Bombs are good for taming chicom economic growth.
In reply to The Belt-Road Initiative,… by natty light
I honestly thought it said
BOOBS are good for taming chicom economic growth.
well because its becoming a recurring meme.
http://gcp.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-30/cassandra-fairbanks-believes-f…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-15/im-done-cnn-anchor-triggered-…
best of Seven of Nine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09CeQIg0fPU
In reply to Bombs are good for taming… by lenz3099
8.$20 trillion lost/unnaccounted for in two decades details at Solari.com,the missing money.
1. The Vegas Massacre
#8 : Government promotes zombies through TV so kids are conditioned to accept the effects of bath salts and synthetic weed. Then the target the smaller cleaner towns