The Demolition President

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 12/31/2017 - 12:17

Authored by Dilbert Creator Scott Adams,

President Trump has delivered on a number of promises for his base. But there was an impressive amount of breakage along the way.

1

You might say he President Trump did as much demolition as he did construction.

The press is doing a good job of telling us what he accomplished in 2017. But they keep leaving out all the stuff he broke that probably needed to be broken.

I’ll fix that for you here.

GOP – Trump broke the GOP and reconstructed it along his terms, successfully it seems.

DNC – The DNC has no charismatic leader, no game plan, and little money.

Clinton Dynasty – Done

Bush Dynasty – Done

Mainstream Media – The public learned that news coverage is based on bias as much as fact.

NFL – Ratings down, attendance down.

If President Trump were a large piece of construction equipment, which one would he be?

 

1

FBI (leadership) – The FBI as a whole is still highly credible, but the leadership is not.

Pundits – Nearly all the pundits were wrong about Trump’s nomination, election, and successful (by Republican standards) first year.

Government Regulations – For good or bad, we have fewer regulations now.

Hollywood – Big stars are alienating 40% of their potential audience whenever they take time off from groping.

North Korea – They used to have a pathetic but functioning economy. That situation is changing rapidly.

ISIS – Remember ISIS? They used to be a big deal.

TPP – Pulled out

Paris Climate Accord – Pulled out

Reality – I told you in 2015 that candidate Trump would change more than politics. I told you he would change the way we saw reality. Do you remember when you thought the news reported facts and that humans used those facts to make reasoned decisions? You probably don’t think that anymore.

I’m probably leaving out some stuff that got broken. It’s been a busy year.

*  *  *

My startup, WhenHub, is taking early sign-ups for experts (on any topic) who want to make money on our new app called Interface, now in development. The first experts who sign up will get preferential search rankings. See details here.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 8
junction The Greek horse Dec 31, 2017 12:27 PM

Trump will soon have have other matters on his mind, such as his valuing an abandoned golf course at $100 million as a charitable contribution tax write-off.  

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5209701/Eerie-pictures-abandone…

  • Donald J. Trump State Park is in Westchester County, New York, just 45 miles north of Manhattan 
  • The president intended to develop it into a golf course, but couldn't get the proper permits
  • He subsequently claimed a $100m tax write-off after donating the land to the New York government in 2006
Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
Ar15ak47rpg7 junction Dec 31, 2017 12:42 PM

Excellent business decision. You should buy it and build a home for all the fucking liberals in that shit bag State. You and your fellow lazy whining misfits can meet and wish that Hillary would have won and do what all you Liberals do best ...molest children ...you sick bunch of weirdos . You can build a cage in the middle of it and put Michele Obama in it where she can sit on a perch ... shit in her hand and throw it on you and your fellow loser Liberals:)) ha ha ha ha

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 14
Anteater junction Dec 31, 2017 12:42 PM

Donald J Trump continues to bank $433,000 every year selling bottled NYC tap water as Trump Ice Natural Spring Water. This is the same bloviating bunko artist who promised "You will have the best healthcare ... the best! It will be so cheap ... and so easy!", ...then blew up the USA healthcare system, and took massive corporate tax cuts, to be paid for by looting $1,500,000,000,000 from our healthcare system for the elderly.

My new website WhatTheFuck is signing up expert mesmerists who will convince the USAryan public that Trump walks on water and is the next best thing after sliced bread, ... because it's better to be deplorably mesmerized, than to be at War in yet another G-dforsaken Sandbox with no exit strategy, just to hold onto a thin Deep State majority in November.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 23
ic_Slayer Dec 31, 2017 12:19 PM

What a bunch of obvious fucking cocksucking. Jesus this contributor DISGUSTS ME.

 

He hasn't pulled out of anything, it's still lurking in the background..he's just waiting for more people like this disgusting little dwarf contributor to disarm themselves. "oh now we have a president on our team so everything is good"

 

Motherfucker, you're in for a rude awakening 2018. Fucking dwarves.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 17
ic_Slayer Dec 31, 2017 12:21 PM

SCOTT ADAMS, part of the stefan molyneux clan, up there with the zionist military industrial complex shills. They love shilling for the MIC....

 

Tax cuts for the middle class motherfucker american? yeah how about tax cuts for the banks? you dumb motherfucker. So fucking fooled.

 

Everything is a fucking lie in your country, everything is a fucking show. Your fucking country is built on entertainment. NOTHING IS REAL!!!!! <---

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mobius8curve ic_Slayer Dec 31, 2017 1:18 PM

We sir are not under the OT law but we do have 2 commandments that fulfill all of the law in Spirit:

Matthew 22:36-40 Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law? (37) And he said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. (38) This is the great and first commandment. (39) And a second like unto it is this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. (40) On these two commandments the whole law hangeth, and the prophets.

Hmm, I have read through the NT over 150 times and that does not include my study time :o)

Like I said the "book of life" is being and will be established at the last day:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/

 

 

 

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 0
Jethro Dec 31, 2017 12:25 PM

Now, if Ruth Ginsberg would just die, and he installs a young Constitutionalist to the SC bench....

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 12
ic_Slayer Dec 31, 2017 12:29 PM

"Government Regulations – For good or bad, we have fewer regulations now."

 

The shilling is obvious. MOTHERFUCKER? YEAH FEWER REGULATIONS NOW FOR GOOGLE FACEBOOK AMAZON TO MOTHERFUCKER FUCK YOUR DISGUSTING FAT DWARF ASSES EVEN FURTHER!

 

ALL PART OF THE PLAN, THEY PLAY BOTH SIDES........AND THIS DISGUSTING FUCKING FOUR EYES SHILLER IS POURING FUEL ON THE FIRE WITH HIS MANIPULATION SKILLS.

 

Alex Jones, Scott Adams, Stefan Molyneux.....a bunch of filthy fucking zionist shills who pretends to be "the alternative media" What a joke. 

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 2
wisehiney Dec 31, 2017 12:31 PM

A good barometer of how well Trump is doing is how much the weenies that post here squirm.

Not yet tired of winning Mr Trump.

Stomp a mudhole in their ass in 2018!

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Dave in Texas Dec 31, 2017 12:31 PM

"Mainstream Media – The public learned that news coverage is based on bias as much as fact."

More like ... "news coverage was actually mostly a fictional narrative put out by the globalist elites who own the MSM."

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 16
Deep Snorkeler Dec 31, 2017 12:32 PM

President Trump

1. he cut off Puerto Rico from the human world

2. he leads the Republican Party, the crayon people

3. spends $billions intimidating the kimchee folks

4. colossal corporations deregulated

5. wealth to the wealthiest, power to the powerful

6. golf that costs the taxpayer $100 million

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
sheikurbootie Deep Snorkeler Dec 31, 2017 1:22 PM

Are you saying Trump is like a Hurricane?  Or like an anti-liberal Hurricane?  Or maybe God like with his powers to create a Hurricane?  We all know PR was doing so well with the liberal democrats caused economic bankruptcy before the hurricane. 

1. he cut off Puerto Rico from the human world

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
wmbz Dec 31, 2017 12:34 PM

The Hildabeats called Trump and said:

~Ruth Ginsberg has died and I would like to take her place. Trump responded that it was fine with him as long as the funeral home was okay with it.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Calculus99 Dec 31, 2017 12:34 PM

And right now he's pushed back so far on his enemies all they can come up with are his TV watching and coke drinking habits...

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Colonel Dec 31, 2017 12:37 PM

Trump is a wrecking ball, you can either stand there and get fucked or get out of the way and get behind him.

Trump - 3

Deep State - 0

And Trump is going to run up the score.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
BarkingCat Dec 31, 2017 12:37 PM

He is giving Trump credit for demolition of ISIS?

....only if Trump did collude with the Russians, Iran and Hezbola.