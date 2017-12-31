The Demolition President

Authored by Dilbert Creator Scott Adams,
President Trump has delivered on a number of promises for his base. But there was an impressive amount of breakage along the way.
You might say he President Trump did as much demolition as he did construction.
The press is doing a good job of telling us what he accomplished in 2017. But they keep leaving out all the stuff he broke that probably needed to be broken.
I’ll fix that for you here.
GOP – Trump broke the GOP and reconstructed it along his terms, successfully it seems.
DNC – The DNC has no charismatic leader, no game plan, and little money.
Clinton Dynasty – Done
Bush Dynasty – Done
Mainstream Media – The public learned that news coverage is based on bias as much as fact.
FBI (leadership) – The FBI as a whole is still highly credible, but the leadership is not.
Pundits – Nearly all the pundits were wrong about Trump’s nomination, election, and successful (by Republican standards) first year.
Government Regulations – For good or bad, we have fewer regulations now.
Hollywood – Big stars are alienating 40% of their potential audience whenever they take time off from groping.
North Korea – They used to have a pathetic but functioning economy. That situation is changing rapidly.
ISIS – Remember ISIS? They used to be a big deal.
TPP – Pulled out
Paris Climate Accord – Pulled out
Reality – I told you in 2015 that candidate Trump would change more than politics. I told you he would change the way we saw reality. Do you remember when you thought the news reported facts and that humans used those facts to make reasoned decisions? You probably don’t think that anymore.
I’m probably leaving out some stuff that got broken. It’s been a busy year.
* * *
ONLY THE TAX CUT Trump has accomplished so far!
1-14...correct.
Dotard: Designated Destroyer.
The breakage is not a bug.
It is a fantastic, new FEATURE!
My favorite is a few hundred-thousand less govt workers.
Winning!
you gotta crack a few eggs...
Dilbert is always insightful and truthful in his observations.
The Demolition President needs to continue demolishing the SWAMP.
Can everyone imagine what it would be like if HRC was elected as POTUS?
The HORROR of that thought is unthinkable.
Trump will soon have have other matters on his mind, such as his valuing an abandoned golf course at $100 million as a charitable contribution tax write-off.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5209701/Eerie-pictures-abandone…
Excellent business decision. You should buy it and build a home for all the fucking liberals in that shit bag State. You and your fellow lazy whining misfits can meet and wish that Hillary would have won and do what all you Liberals do best ...molest children ...you sick bunch of weirdos . You can build a cage in the middle of it and put Michele Obama in it where she can sit on a perch ... shit in her hand and throw it on you and your fellow loser Liberals:)) ha ha ha ha
Donald J Trump continues to bank $433,000 every year selling bottled NYC tap water as Trump Ice Natural Spring Water. This is the same bloviating bunko artist who promised "You will have the best healthcare ... the best! It will be so cheap ... and so easy!", ...then blew up the USA healthcare system, and took massive corporate tax cuts, to be paid for by looting $1,500,000,000,000 from our healthcare system for the elderly.
My new website WhatTheFuck is signing up expert mesmerists who will convince the USAryan public that Trump walks on water and is the next best thing after sliced bread, ... because it's better to be deplorably mesmerized, than to be at War in yet another G-dforsaken Sandbox with no exit strategy, just to hold onto a thin Deep State majority in November.
Your real name should be “real shiteater” ha ha ha.
fucking loser.
I want to sign up on your new website
but I'm too afraid of all these
Trump-Psycho ZHrs who
constantly threaten me with death
and homosexual imagery.
Read up on where NYC tap water originates. It's actually some of the best water in America, and I'm not a fan of NYC.
Cry me a fucking river. I would vote for him again in a heartbeat. Not because I agree with him, but because I hate you.
Impressive, it looks like photos of the decaying democratic party.
Proof that if you allow Trump to build a dream it turns into something great. If the retarded liberal politicians get involved then nothing good happens.
Liberal minds keep exploding. I love it!
As soon as I see hillary wearing an orange pantsuit for charity fraud, influence peddling etc etc etc. You can look at trumps traffic tickets. Until then shut your pievhole.
This is an article written by a cartoonist.
Bush was the demolition President. Ever heard of the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven? If not, go to ae911truth.org for starters. The demolition was covered up by two Zionist Jews, namely Mike Bloomberg and Mike Chertoff.
the big D has his foot on the floor of a cash for clunkers made in the usa jalopy called 'the economy' tryn to blow it up!
What a bunch of obvious fucking cocksucking. Jesus this contributor DISGUSTS ME.
He hasn't pulled out of anything, it's still lurking in the background..he's just waiting for more people like this disgusting little dwarf contributor to disarm themselves. "oh now we have a president on our team so everything is good"
Motherfucker, you're in for a rude awakening 2018. Fucking dwarves.
SCOTT ADAMS, part of the stefan molyneux clan, up there with the zionist military industrial complex shills. They love shilling for the MIC....
Tax cuts for the middle class motherfucker american? yeah how about tax cuts for the banks? you dumb motherfucker. So fucking fooled.
Everything is a fucking lie in your country, everything is a fucking show. Your fucking country is built on entertainment. NOTHING IS REAL!!!!! <---
Strawberry fields forever.
You will learn soon enough that the whole purpose of this life is to establish who truly belongs in this book:
https://sumofthyword.com/2013/03/06/book-of-life/
disgusting filthy judeochristian scum. you claim to be a follower of jesus christ but you don't even read the bible or follow the 10 commandments.
Cramps? Try Midol.
We sir are not under the OT law but we do have 2 commandments that fulfill all of the law in Spirit:
Matthew 22:36-40 Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law? (37) And he said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. (38) This is the great and first commandment. (39) And a second like unto it is this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. (40) On these two commandments the whole law hangeth, and the prophets.
Hmm, I have read through the NT over 150 times and that does not include my study time :o)
Like I said the "book of life" is being and will be established at the last day:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/
He's already trying to offload blame to the Democrats for his rushed through tax policy
Now, if Ruth Ginsberg would just die, and he installs a young Constitutionalist to the SC bench....
Trump appoints judges for South Carolina courts?
The graphics remind me of this old Accept video:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_3TlrZLpQ0&t=4m15s
"Government Regulations – For good or bad, we have fewer regulations now."
The shilling is obvious. MOTHERFUCKER? YEAH FEWER REGULATIONS NOW FOR GOOGLE FACEBOOK AMAZON TO MOTHERFUCKER FUCK YOUR DISGUSTING FAT DWARF ASSES EVEN FURTHER!
ALL PART OF THE PLAN, THEY PLAY BOTH SIDES........AND THIS DISGUSTING FUCKING FOUR EYES SHILLER IS POURING FUEL ON THE FIRE WITH HIS MANIPULATION SKILLS.
Alex Jones, Scott Adams, Stefan Molyneux.....a bunch of filthy fucking zionist shills who pretends to be "the alternative media" What a joke.
Have a bagel and a schmeer.
A good barometer of how well Trump is doing is how much the weenies that post here squirm.
Not yet tired of winning Mr Trump.
Stomp a mudhole in their ass in 2018!
"Mainstream Media – The public learned that news coverage is based on bias as much as fact."
More like ... "news coverage was actually mostly a fictional narrative put out by the globalist elites who own the MSM."
President Trump
1. he cut off Puerto Rico from the human world
2. he leads the Republican Party, the crayon people
3. spends $billions intimidating the kimchee folks
4. colossal corporations deregulated
5. wealth to the wealthiest, power to the powerful
6. golf that costs the taxpayer $100 million
Just think of all the paid shills for whom he's keeping in work.
You'd be sucking cock beneath an overpass if it weren't for him.
7. "You won't find me on vacation playing golf,...I'll be too busy winning for the American people!" DJT is already AWOL at his private Florida casino:resort and pay-for-playing golf more in his first year, than Bush Lite and OBummer did in their 12 years, combined.
Sorry you weren't invited.
Are you saying Trump is like a Hurricane? Or like an anti-liberal Hurricane? Or maybe God like with his powers to create a Hurricane? We all know PR was doing so well with the liberal democrats caused economic bankruptcy before the hurricane.
1. he cut off Puerto Rico from the human world
The Hildabeats called Trump and said:
~Ruth Ginsberg has died and I would like to take her place. Trump responded that it was fine with him as long as the funeral home was okay with it.
I expect nothing of Trump.
Just happy it's not Clinton.
That's like saying I'm happy I got cancer and not ebola with a leprosy combover.
I'd be happy if you got cancer, so that's something.
And right now he's pushed back so far on his enemies all they can come up with are his TV watching and coke drinking habits...
yep, sure. That's all they came up with. That and 2 guilty pleas 2 more indicted and many more in January. Happy New Year!!
Tiffany will be the only Trump not in jail. Well, maybe also that Tard Eric.
Trump is a wrecking ball, you can either stand there and get fucked or get out of the way and get behind him.
Trump - 3
Deep State - 0
And Trump is going to run up the score.
He is giving Trump credit for demolition of ISIS?
....only if Trump did collude with the Russians, Iran and Hezbola.
In essence yes; removed the Deep State from the equation to allow the regional leaders take care of ISIL
Fucking weak thinking. Trump pulled back on the ISIS support. Obviously he can't get it all to stop because it appears that's not how the Fed Gov / Deep State works.
Trump-Kushner rushed through sale of $112 BILLION of US arms to the Wahabbi headchoppers in Riyadh, where it will be redistributed to alNusra, alShabaab, al-Qa'ida and ISIS, then used genociding on behalf of New American Centurions, and firing at US troops in Great Sandbox. Sad.
